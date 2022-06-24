On Monday at 10:50 p.m. a caller said someone was spinning their vehicle’s wheels and launching aerial fireworks from Gandy Dancer Drive. The complaint was one of several police received during the week about illegal fireworks going off across town.
Tracy police received 1,264 calls for service from June 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:08 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Lasata Drive said someone broke into their house and pointed guns at them.
7:40 a.m.: A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen from the 300 block of Portola Way.
9:15 a.m.: The driver of a green Toyota Camry was swerving across the road onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
10:58 a.m.: About 15 vehicles were egged on Tom Fowler Drive.
11:25 a.m.: A homeless woman was on surveillance video vandalizing an area in the 2300 block of East Street.
12:20 p.m.: A man broke into a tool cage at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and took about $3,000 worth of merchandise. The store was able to get the items back but wanted to talk to an officer.
3:31 p.m.: Mailboxes were broken into in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
7:51 p.m.: Someone reported sideshow activity in the 5800 block West Schulte Road.
10:17 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a home in the 3000 block of Coventry Lane where someone complained about a loud party with fireworks.
Tuesday
12:12 a.m.: A driver was reportedly going about 90 mph on West 11th Street.
4:48 a.m.: Fireworks were seen going off in the 1300 block of Lankershire Drive.
8:46 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road said an employee was stealing products and was fired. The caller had evidence and paperwork to show an officer.
9:25 a.m.: Police got a call from a person on the 100 block of West Eighth Street who was reportedly prepared to deploy a taser against a neighbor who was trying to break into the caller’s apartment.
5:50 p.m.: Three photographers were given a warning for trespassing on a property in the 1700 block of West Lowell Avenue.
6:23 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of East Sixth Street said a neighbor just slashed her tires in front of her.
9:54 p.m.: Someone reported that two cherry bombs just went off somewhere near North Corral Hollow Road.
10:05 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a car in the 500 block of East Schulte Road.
11:36 p.m.: A victim of a stab wound to the neck, who was attacked on the 400 block of West Whittier Avenue, went to a hospital emergency room.
Monday
2:35 a.m.: A caller reported an ongoing issue of loud music coming from a home in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.
6:54 a.m.: Surveillance video from a business that was closed in the 3400 block of Naglee Road showed a man enter carrying a crowbar.
7:42 a.m.: A gold 2002 Chevrolet pickup was reported stolen from the 300 block of East 21st Street.
2:02 p.m.: A scanner was stolen from a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street.
3:26 p.m.: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen sometime during the early morning from the 1900 block of Bessie Avenue.
3:47 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a Dodge Charger in the 1100 block of Sausalito Way.
4:20 p.m.: A homeless man was exposing himself on Tracy Boulevard near Kavanagh Avenue.
9:49 p.m.: Fireworks were reported coming from the 1400 block of Maple Court
10:55 p.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Wall Street said someone was sending her texts saying they were going to kill her.
Sunday
12:00 a.m.: Police were told people were fighting at a bar in the 2300 block of East Street and they could hear gun fire.
1:17 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone at a home in the 700 block of West First Street after complaints of loud music, screaming and hollering coming from the house.
7:33 a.m.: A woman in the 900 block of Crossroads Drive said a man stole all of her bags.
8:15 a.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle in the 800 block of Petrig Street.
9:45 a.m.: A caller in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway wanted police to check out a black GMC pickup with tinted windows that was parked in the lot and had been idling for nearly eight hours.
12:12 p.m.: The driver of a green Honda Civic heading north on Tracy Boulevard was all over the road and hitting the curb and the caller thought the driver might be intoxicated.
3:54 p.m.: A homeless man with a shopping cart and a baseball bat was behind a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street refusing to leave.
4:36 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Kern Street wanted police to talk to the drivers of two Mustangs that had been driving recklessly through the neighborhood for weeks and were now parked.
5:43 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Almond Blossom Drive said someone taking their 2001 Kawasaki Concours motorcycle for a test drive stole it.
9:04 p.m.: Several kids were reported lighting fireworks in the 100 block of West Third Street.
11:21 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music from a party in the 1300 block of Richard Drive.
Saturday
12:03 a.m.: A homeless person was at a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road yelling at customers, acting hostile and chased an employee around.
2:39 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a garage in the 900 block of Weeping Willow Court.
8:25 a.m.: A caller said a white van and another vehicle were loading drugs into a yellow Peterbuilt tractor-trailer in the 300 block of East Larch Road. The caller said the driver makes deliveries to the east coast and said the exchanges happen over the weekend in the evenings.
9:19 a.m.: Someone stole a shopping cart full of items from a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street and hit an employee and knocked a phone out of her hands after she tried to stop them and ask for a receipt.
9:52 a.m.: Police gave a warning to homeless man who had locked himself in the bathroom at a business in the 400 block of West Eaton Avenue for more than an hour.
10:21 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Court Drive said the windows of her vehicle were broken out and she thought police might know who did it.
6:20 p.m.: A group of people wearing neon vests sitting outside a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street drinking a 30 pack of beer were given a warning by police.
9:23 p.m.: A caller on West Street reported what sounded like six rifle shots from somewhere in the area.
10:15 p.m.: A red Mazda was reported driving recklessly on South Lammers Road and the caller said it almost caused two accidents swerving across the road.
10:40 p.m.: Fireworks were reported coming from a home in the 100 block of Victoria Street.
Friday
12:41 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of East Kavanagh Avenue said she had paperwork showing she was renting a room and text messages from her landlord telling her to get out.
8:27 a.m.: A caller said a case worker found that their daughter’s social security number was used by someone to get a job.
8:46 a.m.: Police were called about a suspicious person standing near the entrance to a school in the 800 block of West Carlton Avenue.
10:38 a.m.: An employee who had been fired was squatting in an apartment on the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. The caller said there was an ongoing problem with the person starting arguments in the complex and the person had received an eviction notice earlier in the month.
2:40 p.m.: A dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander was reported missing from a parking lot in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:11 p.m.: Two kids in hoodies were seen painting graffiti in West Jackson Alley.
3:59 p.m.: Five kids were setting off fireworks next to a bathroom at Kenner Park, 1850 Kavanagh Avenue.
4:03 p.m.: Police were called for a big rig with expired registration and insurance that crashed into a fence in the 700 block of West Valpico Road.
6:38 p.m.: Two women wearing facemasks stole a large television from a business in the 3000 of West Grant Line Road.
8:57 p.m.: Five gunshots and the sound of a vehicle driving away were reported in the 1400 block of Christina Drive.
11:49 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud stereo on Holly Drive.
June 16
6:20 a.m.: Police were called for a man on West Grant Line Road that was talking to himself, cursing, swinging his arms and running into traffic. Police said the man might have been drinking.
6:31 a.m.: Three tires were stolen off a Honda Civic in the 2000 block of Village Drive.
8:17 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of West 11th Street said an ex-boyfriend slashed all the tires on her red pickup truck.
9:06 a.m.: Someone said people might be living inside the old Great Plate building, 714 N. Central Avenue. The caller said people were seen daily going up the back stairs with duffle bags and a door was open.
11:17 a.m.: A resident in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road said someone had made a $1,000 charge on his Bank of America ATM.
11:58 a.m.: Two driver’s side tires were stolen from a vehicle in the first block of East Ferdinand Street.
12:33 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda in the 1300 block of Pyrenees Street.
1:04 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a man holding an axe in front of a home in the 1300 block of Berg Road.
2:51 p.m.: A caller said their cell phone was stolen at work in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said the phone was pinging at an address and wanted police to help get the phone back.
3:30 p.m.: A man wearing a hoodie was throwing rocks at cars passing by on East Grant Line Road.
8:11 p.m.: A large group of bicyclists without helmets were popping wheelies and blocking traffic on West Kavanagh Avenue. The caller wanted police to issue them tickets.
8:32 p.m.: About six gunshots were reported near South Sycamore Parkway.
8:38 p.m.: Police were told people were launching fireworks off from a house on Maple Court.
9:49 p.m.: A caller asked police to patrol the area of Askren Drive and Askren Court because of fireworks going off in the area.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
