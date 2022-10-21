On Sunday at 2:18 p.m. police were called to the 300 block of East Grant Line Road for a woman who keeps pulling down her jeans and exposing herself to drivers passing by. The caller said the woman was also yelling and pointing to herself as she exposed herself.
Tracy police received 1,216 calls for service from Oct. 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:33 a.m.: A caller from the 1400 block of Audrey Drive reported hearing one popping noise and thought it was a fireworks.
7:09 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into with the front ripped off in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:46 a.m.: A man and a woman were in a fight in the 1400 block of West Lowell Avenue.
9:17 a.m.: A rear license plate was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue.
3:39 p.m.: A man stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshall’s, 2481 Naglee Road, and then drove off in a black BMW X3.
8:01 p.m.: A caller form the 900 block of Mt. Oso Avenue heard six rapid gunshots and then saw two people run through a field.
10:22 p.m.: The owner of Discount Liquor, 2321 N. Tracy Boulevard, said someone was in the ceiling of the business and that some of ceiling tiles were taken down.
Tuesday
12:16 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Gilberte Street said someone was trying to open her garage.
6:32 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Gordon Avenue said a man just threw a rock at his vehicle.
7:44 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into and mail was strewn on the ground in the 1200 block of Yorkshire Loop.
9:20 a.m.: Someone in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road said someone took $25,000 out of his bank account. The caller said he already called the bank and froze his account.
10:34 a.m.: A 2002 Ford Expedition was stolen from the 400 block of East Sixth Street. The caller said the truck was taken by a woman they used to work with and she had keys to the truck but did not have permission to drive it.
1:24 p.m.: A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 800 block of Teton Lane.
2:18 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in the 1400 block of Chester Drive.
5:31 p.m.: A caller from a gas station in the 500 block of West Valpico Road said a man in a Honda Accord was smoking marijuana at one of the pumps and he wanted police to move him along.
10:58 p.m.: Police were called about an ongoing issue of loud music coming from Calhoun Court.
11 p.m.: Someone reported their bicycle was stolen from South Tracy Boulevard near Linne Road.
Monday
12:25 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music in the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
5:09 a.m.: A worker at a construction site in the 300 block of East Grant Line Road said there was a man wearing dark clothing carrying a flashlight trespassing on the property.
6:21 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.
9:08 a.m.: 600 gallons of fuel were stolen over the weekend from a business on North MacArthur Drive near Sixth Street.
11:56 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen sometime during the night from a vehicle on the 2700 block of Marshall Court.
3 p.m.: A caller said a woman was exposing her breasts in front of the Foster Freeze, 28 East Grant Line Road.
3:24 p.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street was going to file an online report about damage done to the property by trucks parking behind the business.
4:10 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Montgomery Lane said he bought a wifi router online and when he took it to Xfinity to have them install it they said it was stolen property and should not have been resold on the internet and didn’t give the man back the router.
9:34 p.m.: Employees of a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man walked by with a hammer and they were trying to close the business for the night but were afraid of the man.
Sunday
12:24 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 700 block of Palm Circle.
10:44 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Entrada Way.
11:26 a.m.: A red pickup truck was seen driving recklessly on North Corral Hollow Road.
12:38 p.m.: A customer that had threatened employees and stolen from the Walgreens store, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd., had returned. The caller said the customer had already been given a no trespass warning at the business.
2:48 p.m.: A man said his iPhone when he visited West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, the day before.
5:50 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said they thought a co-worker stole $120 in cash and was using their credit card information online.
6:27 p.m.: A late 1990s Cadillac was reportedly running red lights and swerving across the lanes on West Grant Line Road.
8:55 p.m.: Someone heard four gunshots and then heard a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed from the 8700 block of West Vine Road. Police transferred the call to the county sheriff’s department.
9:21 p.m.: A caller from Platinum Hyundai of Tracy, 3480 Naglee Road, said a window on one of the vehicles parked on the lot had been damaged and there were people shooting a BB gun from a home across the street.
9:38 p.m.: Someone reported hearing about four gunshots and then someone screaming “help me” in the 800 block of Palm Circle.
Saturday
12:04 a.m.: A four-door sedan was seen weaving in and out of the lane and slowing to 20 mph on West 11th Street and the caller though the driver might be intoxicated.
12:52 a.m.: Loud music was reported in the 4500 block of South Lammers Road.
1:22 a.m.: Police were called about some people breaking into a vehicle parked on Corliss Drive.
10:15 a.m.: Three men stole items from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
10:41 a.m.: A naked woman was “showering” in the dumpster area of a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road.
2:25 p.m.: A caller said his 2008 Big Tex car hauler was stolen from the 2700 block of Auto Plaza Drive. The caller said the hauler had been rented out and the person he rented it to realized it had been stolen five days ago.
5:40 p.m.: An employee at CVS Pharmacy, 1885 W. 11th Street, said three people came into the store and stole more than $1,000 worth of products.
6:39 p.m.: Two customers told employees at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, that a man was walking through the store with either a handgun or a stun gun on his hip.
10:41 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 300 block of Sekera Court.
Friday
1:24 a.m.: A caller said their father was intoxicated sitting in his car playing loud music in the 1300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
3:54 a.m.: A business in the 300 block of Enterprise Place said a box truck was missing.
11:03 a.m.: Someone stole soda and an emergency kit from a vehicle in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:51 a.m.: A woman in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said someone stole her purse with $2,000 in cash that she was going to use to pay her rent.
11:59 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Edgewood Court said someone made a $2,300 purchase at Costco with her debit card even though she had it with her and the bank was requiring a police report and Costco needed police to get the video surveillance footage.
12:01 p.m.: A man was trying to climb a new fence that was posted as no trespassing on Holly Drive near Interstate 205.
2:15 p.m.: Someone reported their 2019 Acura RDX rental car had been stolen from the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
5:10 p.m.: A business in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue had been broken into but nothing was reported stolen and they had a video of the incident.
5:55 p.m.: Two people were seen walking out Famous Footwear, 2471 Naglee Road, with merchandise that they did not pay for.
6:54 p.m.: A caller said a fireworks was set off in front of a home the 2800 block of San Rocco Way and then then somebody jumped out an SUV and ran into the home.
8:03 p.m.: Loud fireworks were reported on Heather Court.
11:39 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, about halfway down a soundwall.
Oct. 13
1:05 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a driver who parked in a no parking area for the second night in a row at a business in the 1800 block of MacArthur Drive.
3:37 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol told police about a driver who might be asleep behind the wheel or intoxicated in the area of Interstate 205 and International Parkway.
7:10 a.m.: A new home in the 3300 block of Pageant Drive was burglarized with a refrigerator stolen and the house left flooded.
9:22 a.m.: Someone wrote graffiti in bright green on a gas pump at a station in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway.
10:13 a.m.: A group of 20 mailboxes were broken into in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
11:59 a.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Northington Drive wanted to talk to an officer about someone who trespassed onto her property and stole yard waste and trash bins.
12:38 p.m.: A woman said someone stole her clothes from a laundromat in the first block of East 11th Street.
4:21 p.m.: The driver of a black Tesla was reportedly speeding on westbound Linne Road from Tracy Boulevard.
4:24 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Versailles Court said they mailed a $400 moneygram to a credit union but it was intercepted and cashed by an unknown person.
5:26 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road said someone walked out of the store with a Samsung phone.
7:30 p.m.: Police were called about a naked woman wandering around El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, but wasn’t living in an encampment there.
8:18 p.m.: A driver reported hearing six gunshots and seeing four flashes near North Tracy Boulevard and Sixth Street.
10:30 p.m.: Someone complained about a blue minivan that was speeding on a West Schulte Road and a white truck that may have been following it.
10:37 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Buckinghorse Court reported hearing a gunshot from a neighbor’s home after hearing an argument at the residence.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
