On Saturday at 2:21 p.m. a caller said an elderly homeowner in the 1300 block of Suellen Drive allowed a homeless man to stay at the home but the homeless man had been physically and verbally abusing the elderly man and his disabled brother. The caller said the homeless man threatened to burn the house down and was refusing to leave, and the homeowner had previously been told to try and evict the man.
Tracy police received 1,667 calls for service from May 11 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:42 a.m.: Two people were trying to drive a scissor lift out of a parking lot in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:29 a.m.: An intoxicated man was falling off a bench in the 4400 block of Regis Drive.
8:45 a.m.: A business in the 200 block of East 11th Street reported windows had been broken out for the fifth time.
9:24 a.m.: Something exploded on the back of a tanker truck injuring an employee’s arm in the 3900 block of Holly Drive.
2:52 p.m.: Two women with a copper colored Nissan Rouge stole two baskets full of items form a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
3:35 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a man had shoplifted about $40 worth of merchandise was throwing punches at an employee who approached him.
4:02 p.m.: Someone in the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle said they lost $150,000 in a scam.
5:23 p.m.: A man was reportedly driving a white Honda Odyssey recklessly on South Tracy Boulevard and had a 2-year-old child on his lap.
7:08 p.m.: A caller said a large group of people were having a party playing loud music at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road. The caller Said they thought they might be mourning but they had tables and chairs and were too loud.
7:19 p.m.: A woman told police she thought a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard was discriminating against her because she was Iranian. The woman said an employee hung up on her today and it was an ongoing issue with the business.
7:20 p.m.: Police were called about a woman who ran out from truck parked in the 1400 block of Harding Avenue and a man chased and was trying to pull her back into the truck.
8:35 p.m.: An iPhone worth $1,200 was reported stolen from West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
10:48 p.m.: An elderly woman in the first block of West 12th Street said an upstairs neighbor was threatening her.
Monday
1:22 a.m.: A customer at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street reported being robbed.
8:55 a.m.: Someone reported a woman who was parked sideways in a parking stall with a flat tire in the 2500 block of Naglee Road. The caller said the woman had been parked there for 2 hours and was acting suspicious.
10:36 a.m.: A driver in a Toyota Tacoma was swerving between lanes and flashing high beams at other drivers on the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:40 a.m.: The manager of a business in the 400 block of East 10th Street said that a customer who recently took possession of a vehicle never made payments on it. The manager said the person was supposed to return the vehicle but never did.
11:58 a.m.: A person who came back from an ATM machine in the 1900 block of West 11th Street found their friends BMW M4 had the windows removed and the glove box was tampered with. The caller thought the vehicle was targeted because they had pulled a large amount of money out from the ATM.
12:06 p.m.: A mailbox was broken into in the 3200 block of Overland Lane and someone had a already used a credit card stolen from the mailbox.
1:51 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said reported being assaulted by the ex-boyfriend of the girlfriend the caller had just broken up with.
4:39 p.m.: Someone in the 100 block of West Ninth Street reported receiving an email regarding an $8,000 order and called someone claiming to be from Amazon, who had the caller download apps and then ended the call.
8:19 p.m.: A driver in four door Chevrolet was speeding and ran another vehicle off the road on West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:11 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Palm Circle found a note on his door accusing him of stealing items from Walmart and demanding he return them, or they would notify authorities. The caller also said they found a jacket in their backyard.
Sunday
12:12 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 2800 block of Meredith Court.
2:04 a.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of Tamarisk Lane said her sister was destroying all her belongings.
8:18 a.m.: Windows were broken out at a property in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
9:01 a.m.: A caller said they thought they saw someone steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Askern Court.
1:51 p.m.: A security guard in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported a homeless man living out of tan SUV with belongings all around it and dogs in the parking lot and told police the man had been asked to leave but refused.
5 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Divine Lane was in an argument with neighbor over a prior incident where the police were called and the neighbor thought it was the caller who had contacted police.
6:06 p.m.: A gray Chevrolet Equinox was driving all over the roadway and crossed the center line on Byron Road.
7:27 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Acacia Street.
9:06 p.m.: Someone called police about loud music from a home in the 3600 block of James W. Smith Loop.
10:47 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Nicholas Court told police he heard a loud bang and checked his security cameras and saw a white car circling in the court and heard the bang before the car passed his camera the last time. The caller said it sounded like a gunshot.
10:51 p.m.: A loud party was reported in the 2400 block of Flag Stop Way.
Saturday
1:39 a.m.: Two men were beating each other up in a fight in the 2700 bock of Oxford Lane.
1:59 a.m.: A woman in the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive caught a man breaking into her truck.
3:38 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West 10th Street reported their power was turned off after two loud booms were heard.
7:44 a.m.: Someone in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue who was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon said the suspect was making threats to them and said he knew where they lived.
1:42 p.m.: A man with a bag trying to sell something to motorists in the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road was creating a traffic hazard.
2:39 p.m.: Five kids were trying to tear a sign out of the ground in the 500 block of Mabel Josephine Drive.
5:32 p.m. Two men were taking turns riding a go-cart back and forth on Helen Avenue for the past 30 minutes.
7:03 p.m.: An intoxicated man was trying to drive away in a red GMC truck in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
8:29 p.m.: A woman stole a vehicle registration tag from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:11 p.m.: Someone reported shots fired near South Corral Hollow and West Schulte roads.
11:57 p.m.: A motorcycle rider threw a rock at a car on West 11th Street.
Friday
3:49 a.m.: A bag was stolen out of a car parked in the 200 block of West Ninth Street.
4 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Misquez Lane said they thought someone broke into their home while they were sleeping, a sliding door was open with a wooden block that kept it closed had been destroyed and a light in an office was on.
6:46 a.m.: A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from the 300 block of West 12th Street.
7:30 a.m.: A woman wearing a scarf on her head went into a store in the 1900 block of West 11th Street and started throwing items at the cashiers because they wouldn’t sell her cigarettes.
8:10 a.m.: Someone reported a window to their vehicle had been smashed in the 1000 block of Vallerand Road.
11:45 a.m.: A business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road reported an ongoing problem of a homeless man bathing in the restroom. They said he also smoked, was making a mess and refusing to leave. The business wanted police to give the man a trespass warning to not return.
2:11 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Tulare Drive said their son’s bicycle was stolen by a friend but he was able to get it back but was afraid of retaliation.
4:34 p.m.: A bullet hole was found in the windshield of a Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the 2500 block of Buthmann Avenue.
5:51 p.m.: A Chevrolet Tahoe was broken into in the 2600 block of Atlanta Drive.
7:02 p.m.: Someone in a white SUV brandished a weapon while driving on Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
8:32 p.m.: A man and two kids were riding quads on the 3100 block of Antonio Loop.
8:38 p.m.: Two women were fighting in the 1100 block of West 11th Street when one of them grabbed the other woman and put her in a blue pickup and drive away.
9:55 p.m.: Police gave a warning after someone complained about a live music contest on Shea Court.
10:18: Seven gunshots were heard followed by a car driving off on the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
10:51 p.m.: A man was stuck in a tub and yelling for help in the 2300 block of Omega Court.
May 11
3:38 a.m.: A man wearing a cowboy hat with a large brown dog was sitting next to the exit doors of a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway refusing to leave.
9:17 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 4300 block of Famoso Lane.
10:51 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Hunter Lane said their home and vehicle were egged during the night.
2:51 p.m.: Someone in the 100 block West 11th Street said they were out a bar last night when someone threw a drink at them and slashed their vehicle’s tires.
3:23 p.m.: Someone broke into a black Audi A4 parked in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
4:08 p.m.: A caller on Eaton Avenue told police a man and two kids were driving a “low to the ground” electric bicycle and thought they were not street legal.
4:23 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road was in an argument with employees after causing more than $500 worth of damage to a display. The customer had said employees could hear his thoughts and was threatening to fight people.
5:59 p.m.: Police received multiple calls about a black Chevrolet pickup that left Interstate 580 and was driving on Corral Hollow Road driving different speeds and couldn’t maintain their lane.
6:48 p.m.: A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 3200 block of Naglee Road
9:48 p.m.: Someone broke out a window on a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Babcock Lane.
10:29 p.m.: Someone broke the front door of a home in the 100 block of La Monte Lane.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.