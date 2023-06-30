On Saturday at 12:12 p.m. a caller in the 200 block 0f West Central Avenue said his ex-girlfriend came over to his apartment unannounced and demanded sex and then tried to fight him when he rejected her. The caller said he left the apartment to give her time to leave and he claims she destroyed the home and stole some items while he was gone.
Tracy police received 1,461 calls for service from June 22 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:09 a.m.: A driver in a gray Hyundai in the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road said someone shot at their car.
7:40 a.m.: A white Ram truck had passenger window smashed and was burglarized in the 2900 block of Golden Springs Drive.
1:47 p.m.: Someone complained about gang graffiti on the 700 block of North Central Avenue.
2:37 p.m.: A person at a business in the 5600 block of Hood Way reported a 53-foot 2023 Vanguard trailer was stolen and a tracker on the trailer was showing it in Oregon.
3:46 p.m.: Someone said their credit card was used to withdraw money from an ATM in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
5 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol told police a driver in an orange Nissan Altima was seen driving recklessly on Naglee Road and then turned into the West Valley Mall parking lot.
7:03 p.m.: A caller on the 1000 block of Woodthrush Lane said their work truck was broken into and more than $5,000 of items were taken from it.
9:33 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Starflower Drive said they heard at least seven gunshots coming from behind their home.
11:38 p.m.: Someone told police five men who had been drinking heavily at a bar in the 600 block of North Central Avenue were getting into five separate vehicles and was concerned they might be driving under the influence.
Tuesday
12:41 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a customer tried to pay with $400 in counterfeit bills.
7:28 a.m.: Someone reported a woman sleeping with a tarp near play equipment at a park in the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive.
9:18 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2019 Infiniti QX50 in the 2600 block of Pavilion Parkway a week ago.
9:40 a.m.: A moving truck was broken into and the ignition damaged sometime during the night in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:30 a.m.: A caller reported gang graffiti on an electrical box in front of a home in the 500 block of West Carlton Way.
11:10 a.m.: A man in the 1700 block of Parker Avenue said his roommate attacked him with a hammer and hit him in the side and then destroyed the apartment. The man left the apartment when the assault happened and went to the police department to speak to an officer.
3:59 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 2300 block of East Street said they had an argument with a man over a rented trailer. The man broke a window to the caller’s vehicle while they were inside it and then left.
5:14 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of Paradise Road said an employee became upset when asked to work overtime and then damaged some of the business’ robotic equipment. The caller said there was a video of the incident.
7:33 p.m.: A caller at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a woman was in one of the fitting rooms for a while and was possibly concealing items to steal. The caller said the woman had a history of stealing from the store and they wanted to press charges.
9:49 p.m.: Fireworks were reported at North Hickory Avenue.
10:46 p.m.: Somebody complained about loud music being played in the 2300 block of Rio Grande Drive.
Monday
12:30 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a man for trespassing in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
6:29 a.m.: A man was seen breaking into cars in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:03 a.m.: Someone broke into containers at a construction site at Tracy Hills.
11:44 a.m.: A person in the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue said someone stole their debit card and had already made about $400 of charges on it.
2:53 p.m.: A caller on Bridle Creek Circle told police someone was driving a white Toyota minivan and a passenger was getting out and going up to houses with no cars parked and looking in windows ringing doorbells. The caller thought they might be casing the neighborhood for a burglary.
5:36 p.m.: A red all terrain vehicle was taken from the 1200 block of El Portal Street and the caller thought it might have been taken by a man living in El Pescadero Park.
7:46 p.m.: Someone in the 800 block of West Ninth Street wanted to talk to an officer about their arm being injured by a juvenile the day before.
9:13 p.m.: A caller from a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said teenagers were throwing rocks and broke windows.
11:13 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Carlton Avenue called police and said they could hear multiple gunshots or possibly fireworks. The caller was lying on the floor because they thought it might be gunfire as there were gunshots in the area earlier in the week.
Sunday
12:08 a.m.: A man and a woman were smashing the window of a vehicle with a tree branch in the 4700 block of Glenbrook Drive.
12:23 a.m.: A large group of teens were drinking and playing loud music on Beverly Place.
5:26 a.m.: A person at a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line said an ex employee had set up a tent near their garbage bins.
8:17 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Parker Avenue said their roommate stole their checking account information last year. The caller just found out about the theft and got their $430 back but wanted to press charges.
9:20 a.m.: A 2010 Ford 250 van was stolen from the 800 block of Amaretto Drive sometime during the night.
12:30 p.m.: A caller from a property in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said people in two recreational vehicles were living out of the property’s parking lot and wanted police to make them leave.
2:13 p.m.: A man and woman made a large grab and run theft from a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
8:26 p.m.: A man without a shirt who had soiled himself appeared very intoxicated on West Central Avenue.
8:58 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off on Portola Avenue.
10:16 p.m.: Somone complained about an ongoing issue with loud music being played in the 300 block of Tennis Court.
Saturday
1:23 a.m.: Fireworks were reported near the 200 block of East 10th Street.
4:37 a.m.: The manager of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a man was sleeping under a blanket on the sidewalk near some garbage bins and was refusing to leave. The man had been told two days before that he couldn’t sleep there and the manager wanted police to give him a trespass warning.
10:42 a.m.: A mailbox was reported stolen in the 500 block of Charlemagne Lane.
2:44 p.m.: A man at a tow yard in the 41000 block of Industrial Way told police that when he went to recover his vehicle he found that about $500 was missing from the vehicle. The people at the tow company said they didn’t take anything out of it.
4:03 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Amaretto Drive.
4:13 p.m.: An orange BMW was driving recklessly on Valpico Road near South MacArthur Drive.
6:33 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Parker said someone in a vehicle shot at their house and when the caller tried to chase after them their vehicle was shot at too.
7:22 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said a group of three people did two grab and run thefts with the last one taking $4,000 worth of merchandise.
10:23 p.m.: Extremely loud music was reported in the 2500 block of Redbridge Road.
10:25 p.m.: A man was on top of a car trunk yelling “pull over and turn the car off” in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
Friday
1:18 a.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Parker Avenue said she had video footage of a roommate putting a bag of bugs and feces under her door in an attempt to contaminate her. The woman went to the hospital but wasn’t sure if she should go in because she didn’t want to contaminate the hospital.
7:44 a.m.: Someone reported a green Hoover bike worth $200 stolen from a park in the 4000 block of English Oak Drive.
9:51 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Hurley Court said a check that was mailed to them was stolen and cashed.
2:43 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road said a woman with red hair that had been given three trespass warnings in the past had returned and wanted police to give her another trespass.
5:45 p.m.: A caller at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a woman tried to steal $891 worth of merchandise but the store got the property back and needed an incident number from police.
5:53 p.m.: Someone was reported to be in a heated argument in the 4700 block of Glenhaven Drive.
6:56 p.m.: A caller said a man on West Grant Line Road appeared to be intoxicated and his pant kept falling down, revealing that he did not have any underwear.
9:52 p.m.: A person in the 1800 block of Mello Court said they were scammed through their Wells Fargo bank and would make an online report.
10:48 p.m.: An excessive number of fireworks were reported going off near the 600 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
11:07 p.m.: Two intoxicated women broke a window on a blue pickup in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue.
June 22
12:51 a.m.: A teen was playing loud music in a vehicle parked on Omega Court.
6:04 a.m.: Someone reported a person that had been given a trespass warning for a property in the 700 block of East 11 Street near MacArthur Drive had returned and was sitting in a relative’s semi truck wearing a trash bag.
7:27 a.m.: A locked storage unit in the 500 block of East Grant Line was burglarized and nearly $20,000 worth of wire was stolen.
8:19 a.m.: A gray 2015 BMW M6 was stolen from the 3100 block of Naglee Road.
11:45 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Ben Ingram Court said they heard what they thought was fireworks several days ago but just discovered that a white Chrysler 300 at the home had been struck by gunfire and said there had been issues in the neighborhood since new residents moved in.
2:33 p.m.: Somone in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court said tools were stolen from their truck.
5:25 p.m.: A person at a salon in the 2300 block of North Corral Hollow Road said there was a man banging on a window saying he was getting to get someone.
7:57 p.m.: A resident on Sequoia Boulevard reported people lighting fireworks in an alleyway and said it was an ongoing problem there of people lighting off illegal fireworks.
9:33 p.m.: Police were called about someone who had trespassed on a property in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway and was disturbing guests in a clubhouse.
10:21 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Country Lane said they had been away on a vacation and returned to find a yellow balloon tied to a door as if the house had been marked for some suspicious purpose.
