On Saturday at 1:50 a.m. a caller on the 1700 block of Ash Court said someone was sending them messages on their Instagram account with explicit photos of someone else, threatening to use the pictures unless they send them money. The caller said it was a random account and they had just added the person.
Tracy police received 1,331 calls for service from July 14 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:19 a.m.: A resident said someone was in front of their home’s door in the 1200 block of Gentry Court.
5:31 a.m.: A security guard at a business in the 1200 block of East Grant Line Road said a man on a bicycle rode through a gate when it was opened for a driver.
6:24 a.m.: Someone complained about a party that had been going on all night long in the 1500 block of Jennifer Way.
9:13 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 1999 Honda Accord sometime last week from the 2300 block of La Mesa Drive.
1:14 p.m.: A wedding ring and a bag of items were taken from Ford Fusion parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
2:20 p.m.: A woman said she left her purse with her driver’s license, credit cards and about $50 in a shopping cart at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and when she went back about an hour later it was gone.
3:11 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a man had come into the store twice and stolen more than $1,000 worth of power tools. Employees said looking at video footage the man knew the combination to locks at the store.
4:59 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Bogetti Lane said he believed a fire that damaged his fence was set by children from a neighboring residence. The man said the fire department told him they didn’t know how the fire started and the man had no proof the fire was set intentionally.
5:30 p.m.: A caller said her mother’s green card was stolen about 4 months ago by a man who pushed her and ran away with while she was walking by Hobby Lobby, 3100 Naglee Road, and they finally wanted to report it.
7:12 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue.
8:45 p.m.: A driver in a white Dodge Challenger was seen driving recklessly on North Tracy Boulevard.
Tuesday
2:31 a.m.: A security guard in the 400 block of West Central Avenue reported that someone stole mail from a group of mailboxes, damaging the mailboxes in the process.
5:29 a.m.: Someone broke out the front window of Castro MMA, 450 W. Larch Road.
8:17 a.m.: The tires of a red Dodge Ram pickup were slashed in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:01 a.m.: A caller said a man in his 20s was rolling around on the ground and yelling. The caller thought the man be under the influence or coming down from something.
12:27 p.m.: An anonymous person reported someone was starving a blue nose pit bull in the 1100 block of West Valpico Road.
1:43 p.m.: A man said he was moving items in a storage unit in the 1600 block of West 11th Street when he caught someone removing a spare tire from the back of his vehicle.
2:52 p.m.: The driver of a maroon Subaru Outback was driving recklessly on West Grant Line Road and had been brake checking several vehicles on Interstate 205.
6:14 p.m.: A man on the 1000 block of Woodthrush Lane told police that he believed his ex-girlfriend had stolen about $18,000 from his home.
8:10 p.m.: A dune buggy was reported to be speeding up and down Acacia Street.
11:19 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music playing near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave.
Monday
12:03 a.m.: A white 2017 Toyota Sequoia SUV was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Summertime Drive.
7:41 a.m.: A person at a business in the first block of East Grant Line Road said a homeless person that always steals a cup of soda was loitering in front of the business.
10:09 a.m.: A man threw a rock through the window of Hair Trends, 2310 East Street, and then kept walking down the street.
10:19 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Vintage Court said an unknown person used their Bank of America debit card and they had photos of the suspect and proof that the caller was out of state during the transactions.
11:38 a.m.: A caller on the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue said their son’s previous coworker used their social security number on payroll information.
2:29 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of Beverly Place reported an ongoing problem with his mail being stolen. He believed an employee was taking it and told police that $150 cash payments from his lawyer were being taken.
4:10 p.m.: A man stole $3,000 worth of drills from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
4:49 p.m.: The driver of a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 205 was veering across the lanes and eventually exited the freeway at North Tracy Boulevard.
7:07 p.m.: A caller said someone stole a Samsung 7 phone from the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and was trying to get money for its return. The caller was trying to find the location of the phone through a location ping.
7:46 p.m.: A man in a white four-door Toyota Corolla was seeing choking a woman in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
8:29 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard said she was receiving vague threats from a man she friended on Facebook who messaged her saying he knew where she lived.
Sunday
12:14 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Eighth Street said they caught someone trying to break into their car and told police to hurry before they beat the suspect up.
1:13 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Loma Prieta Court said there was a group of people in her backyard refusing to identify themselves.
8:57 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of Newport Court reported a neighbor that was beating their dog. The caller said they could hear the dog crying and it was being left out in the heat. The neighbor with the dog was also raising ducks, geese, and pigeons.
9:57 p.m.: A black 2001 Chevrolet 1500 extended cab pickup truck with tinted windows and stock rims was stolen from the 4200 block of Tropaz Lane.
10:59 p.m.: Someone on the 600 block of Quail Run Circle was revving the engine of a race car, and a neighbor told police that the noise was rattling the window of the house. The caller said it was ongoing problem every weekend.
11:51 p.m.: Someone reported several vehicles had been drag racing on a section of Parker Avenue for more than 1½ hours and wanted police to check the area.
3:19 p.m.: A caller’s ex-boyfriend reportedly stole a Ford F-250 truck from Parker Avenue.
8:09 p.m.: A man was seen drinking an 18 pack of beer in a blue Suburban on the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue and was getting ready to leave.
10:25 p.m.: The driver of an Infiniti sedan was swerving across the lanes and almost hit two other vehicles on West Grant Line Road and might be intoxicated.
11:09 p.m.: A security guard said there was a man sleeping in front of Food Maxx, 1950 W. 11th Street and was not responding to them.
Saturday
12:35 a.m.: An employee with the Tracy Unified School District reported three people had jumped a fence on to the campus of Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Avenue. The caller said they used their school district truck to block a white Hyundai Sonata the three people came in.
1:02 a.m.: Police issued a citation to at least one vehicle in a speed contest on West Schulte Road.
8:24 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the southeast area of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
10:47 a.m.: A business in the 400 block of East Sixth Street said someone had been stealing gasoline and left hoses and gas cans at the scene.
3:19 p.m.: A white four-door Nissan Sentra was stolen sometime during the night from the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
4:48 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a 2018 Mercedes in the 400 block of Summer Lane.
6:18 p.m.: A woman in the 2300 block of Rio Grande Drive said she believes a friend stole nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry. The woman said the friend admitted to the theft at first but then changed their mind saying the woman couldn’t prove they stole the jewelry.
9:03 p.m.: One large firework was heard near the 2100 block of Fieldview Drive.
9:37 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing extremely loud music in the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue.
10:14 p.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said some people stole items from the business and then tried to hit the person reporting the theft with a gray colored SUV.
Friday
3:08 p.m.: A woman said someone just tried to break into her home through a patio door in the 1500 block of Michael Drive.
4:40 a.m.: A driver on West 11th Street said another driver in a white BMW tried to force them off the road.
5:44 a.m.: A white, four-door Honda Civic was stolen from the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:20 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Clover Road said a group of homeless people had set up an encampment in a field behind the business. The caller said they had a no trespassing order for the property on file.
12:28 p.m.: A parent said their 4-year-old son was bitten by a dog in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue the day before and the bite required taking the boy to a hospital emergency room. The caller said they didn’t know who owned the dog.
3:15 p.m.: A person reported being rear-ended by a gold-colored sedan on West Schulte Road and he driver fled the scene.
7:04 p.m.: Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of West 11th Street where a woman was refusing to pay but wouldn’t leave.
7:41 p.m.: A caller from the 2200 block of Krohn Road said a someone he knew threatened him and then stole his dark blue 2008 Honda Accord.
10:54 p.m.: A driver in a 2010 black Mercedes was driving recklessly on South Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the driver almost hit two pedestrians, was speeding and running red light and might be intoxicated.
July 14
1:04 a.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of North Corral Hollow Road said someone damaged his vehicle trying to get into the gas tank. There was damage to the bottom of the driver’s side and the gas tank door. The vehicle’s rear license plate was also stolen.
7:47 a.m.: Someone reported a plastic bag with a gallon bottle that had been taped inside sitting in the middle of East Seventh Street, saying it was suspicious because it looked like it had been placed there.
10:42 a.m.: A driver in a red Nissan Sentra appeared to be intoxicated while at a gas station lot in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
10:47 a.m.: A business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said someone fraudulently paid for a vehicle repair using a check with someone else’s name on it written on a closed account.
1:12 p.m.: Tires were slashed on a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
2:24 p.m.: A woman in the 4200 block of Dally Court said they received a call from someone saying they were from Amazon and that someone was using her account. They then transferred her to someone who claimed to be from the government and had her send them $7,000 worth of gift cards.
2:26 p.m.: A black 2013 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:12 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue said they were receiving texts messages from an unknown person saying if they didn’t pay them money they would post pictures and videos online. The caller said they might have video and implied it was of a sexual nature.
6:48 p.m.: A motorcycle was stolen from a parking spot in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:27 p.m.: Three teens were carrying a long, dark colored rifle on West Lowell Avenue and it was unknown if it was a bb gun.
10:33 p.m.: Someone was in a fight behind a business in the 300 bock of West Grant Line Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
