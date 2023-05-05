On April 26 at 9:35 a.m. a Tracy Police School Resource Officer received a tip regarding a firearm on the West High School campus, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue. Police investigated and found two students who appeared to be involved, one of them who allegedly had a loaded firearm and the other trying to cover up the firearm being on campus. As a result, both students were arrested and booked into the county Juvenile Hall . TUSD said any student that was found with a firearm would be brought to the school board for the maximum expulsion length possible, which is one year. In addition, the district would work with law enforcement to push the maximum penalty under penal code.
Tracy police received 1,582 calls for service from April 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:47 a.m.: A 2021 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:14 a.m.: The owner of a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street said two windows were broken and they had video of the incident.
9:03 a.m.: A sewer pipe in the 400 block of West Kavanagh Avenue was vandalized when someone put cement in it.
11:07 a.m.: A man in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone stole $850 from his 2023 Toyota Camry.
11:35 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Beverly Place said an intoxicated man was lying down next garbage cans at the home.
3:17 p.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Misquez Lane said they could see on surveillance video someone forcing open the roll up garage door and stealing items from inside.
5:46 p.m.: A couple stole about $120 worth of items at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, and were still inside.
6:25 p.m.: A 2008 two-door Honda Civic was stolen from the 400 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
8:56: Someone watching on a video camera reported three people with a Chevrolet Silverado stealing a skip loader from the 2900 block of South Corral Hollow Drive.
11:06 p.m.: A caller reported hearing about six gunshots in the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle.
Tuesday
1:08 a.m.: A dark sedan with three people in it and smelled of marijuana was parked in front of a home in the 2700 block of Golden Springs Lane playing loud music.
6:27 a.m.: A caller said the driver of a gray Honda hybrid was driving recklessly on South MacArthur Drive and was possibly in a road rage incident.
12:27 a.m.: The same people who were caught on video breaking into a community mailbox in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive were seen breaking into the same mailbox again.
1:43 p.m.: A business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road reported someone stole cell phones and Apple watches then ran away.
4:36 p.m.: A man and a woman stole about $2,000 worth of items from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, then drove away in a gray Nissan Frontier.
5:57 p.m.: Someone in the 1500 block of Cole Lane said someone they knew that lives in Turlock scammed $30,000 from their family and was trying to blackmail them for more money.
7:24 p.m.: Police were called about a suspicious vehicle, a silver Lexus in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Naglee Road, that had the hood up for nearly an hour and a half. The caller said the same vehicle was in the parking lot a few days ago and left after a jump start but had returned.
7:55 p.m.: A man on the 500 block of West Valpico Road reportedly used a bicycle to smash the front passenger window of a vehicle driven by his ex, who then drove off with their 15 year-old daughter and called police.
11:02 p.m.: Someone complained about a generator running in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive said someone tried to come into their home. The caller saw a woman standing in front of their home talking to someone and then tried to turn the door handle and lock.
Monday
12:16 a.m.: A man was bleeding and said he had been assaulted in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
6:41 a.m.: Someone in the 100 block of Hollow Brook Court said their vehicle had been burglarized within the past half hour. The caller said windows were broken out, but nothing was taken and the suspects left their tools and some belongings in the vehicle.
9:35 a.m.: A caller on Summit Drive said someone tried to steal a company 2004 Ford F350 and there was damage to the ignition. The caller said they received an alert last night that someone was tampering with a trailer. The caller said nothing was taken, but there was damage to the truck and possibly the trailer.
10:41 a.m. Loud music was reported in the 1000 block of Roy Frerichs Lane.
11:23 a.m.: A bike was stolen from a backyard in the 3300 block of Holly Drive and there was a video of the incident.
12:11 p.m.: A woman in the 2400 block of O’ Hara Drive was upset with vehicles speeding and wanted on officer to sit at her location and catch reckless drivers. The woman was transferred to the police department traffic unit.
12:39 p.m.: Items were stolen out of a trailer for a business in the 1700 block of North Chrisman Road.
2:17 p.m.: Someone broke into a yard in the 200 block of East Larch Road sometime in the early morning and stole more than $2,000 worth of wire.
6:35 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 2100 block of Florentine Way.
10 p.m.: A driver said they were backing out of a parking spot in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and almost got hit by another vehicle and honked their horn at them. The people in the other car, a black Mustang, got upset and one of them said they had a gun. The Mustang left on the freeway but the driver said they were then followed for a while by someone driving a Honda Civic.
Sunday
12:21 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party with about 20 people drinking in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
2:08 a.m.: A homeless man was outside a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road refusing to leave.
6:56 a.m.: Someone broke into a mailbox in the 500 block of West Central Avenue sometime during the night and scattered mail everywhere.
8:44 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Willow Court told police she believed her neighbor shot out a window of her home with a pellet or air gun sometime during the night while they were having a party.
8:50 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported to have been broken into in the 400 block of Mesa Court.
10:22 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of Lyon Court.
10:51 a.m.: A man and woman were in a heated argument in the 2400 block of Gaines Lane.
12:23 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Claremont Drive said his wife was contacted by someone posing as seller on Facebook Marketplace and asked for all of her personal information including bank account and routing numbers along with personal information including social security number which she gave. The caller said nothing had been taken out of their accounts and they notified their bank but wanted to speak to an officer.
12:55 p.m.: A white 2014 Chevrolet Camaro convertible was stolen from the 3400 block of Auto Plaza Way.
4:03 p.m.: Someone in the 1700 block of East Street said their brother charged $20,000 on their credit card and was dealing drugs out of a black Mazda belonging to the brother’s girlfriend.
9:18 p.m.: The sound of vehicles spinning doughnuts was reported near Henley Parkway and West Lowell Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Holly Drive complained about neighbors that that were having a loud party in an alleyway.
Saturday
12 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Williams Street was watching a live video feed of someone stealing packages off their porch.
1:22 a.m.: A caller said there might be an intoxicated driver in the 3000 block of Naglee Road after they watched a man in a gray Toyota try to back out of a parking spot and then get stuck on a curb with the music playing loud.
6:05 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West 22nd Street said he was warming up his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he went back inside his home someone stole it and left a white van with the engine running and doors open in front of his home.
8:05 a.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Appaloosa Way said there was a man carrying a plastic box trespassing in his backyard.
8:35 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1300 block of Peppertree Way.
9:01 a.m.: Someone reported that a man set an unknown object on fire near the landscaping on the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway. Police were told the incident was recorded on video and it was an ongoing issue with this man.
11:21 a.m.: A black lowered Mercedes was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on East Grant Line Road.
2:32 p.m.: A driver reported seeing a man standing in a front yard with no pants or underwear in the 2200 block of Ellis Town Drive.
3:41 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 1400 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
7:20 p.m.: Three people were reported riding dirt bikes near the 3100 block of Antonio Loop.
11:51 p.m.: A caller from the 4500 block of Regis Drive said she just caught her children at an underage party with alcohol involved and no parents at the home.
Friday
2:24 a.m.: A man was punching a woman on West Grant Line Road and then walked away.
6:23 a.m.: A company Ford Econoline E250 with tools inside was stolen from the 400 block of West Carlton Drive.
8:46 a.m.: A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 205 near North International Parkway. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
9:59 a.m.: A driver on West 11th Street near Tracy Boulevard said someone threw something at her car and damaged it. The woman didn’t know what the object was or who did it but wanted to make a police report.
10:59 a.m.: Someone broke into a white Dodge 1500 on the 2700 block of North Tracy Boulevard and stole golf clubs, a golf hat and a pair of sunglasses.
11:15 a.m.: A man in a Volkswagen Passat went to house in the 300 block of West Street and punched a window, damaging the screen.
12:11 p.m.: A Ford transit van was broken into sometime during the night in the 2100 block of Hillcrest Drive.
2:20 p.m.: A driver in a blue Corvette was driving recklessly, speeding and almost caused an accident while on West Grant Line Road.
4:33 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Citadel Street said their wife used an unknown man to open some accounts in their name.
7:21 p.m.: Within the last two hours someone had pried open a community mailbox in the 400 block of Girard Way.
10:37 p.m.: Loud music was reported in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue about halfway down a soundwall.
11:09 p.m.: A couple was reportedly having sex in a white GMC truck with the doors open parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
April 27
5:49 a.m.: Two men with a Ford F150 truck were stealing tools at a railroad depot on East Sixth Street and North MacArthur Drive.
9:15 a.m.: A man and a woman were stealing gasoline from a black sedan parked on Wagtail Drive.
12:03 p.m.: A construction company near North Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway said a roller and an equipment trailer were stolen sometime during the night.
1:59 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a man had stolen shoes but left his cell phone behind. The caller said another man entered the store looking for the phone and was stacking boxes for a possible theft attempt.
3:31 p.m.: Someone complained about people from a home in the 1100 block of Pyrenees Court that continuously drive recklessly in the neighborhood. The caller said they also act suspiciously with short stay visits often leaving with duffel bags.
6:25 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East 21st Street said they were scammed out $600 by someone claiming that he had a warrant out of Texas.
8:15 p.m.: A driver on North Central Avenue said someone riding a motorized tricycle almost crashed into their vehicle.
10:05 p.m. : A caller in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said he heard a man in a white Toyota Camry cock a gun.
10:47 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said they heard a bang and then discovered a nearly two-inch hole in their ceiling.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
