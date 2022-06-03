On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. a woman in the first block of East Emerson Avenue said someone had hacked her Facebook account and the person who did it keeps contact her demanding money to unlock it. She said the person was also using her Facebook account to contact people and ask them for money.
Tracy police received 1.349 calls for service from May 26 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
6:50 a.m.: A caller said a parked Acura on West Eaton Avenue near Parker Avenue was “demolished” when it may have been hit by a passing vehicle.
7:10 a.m.: A white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado work truck was stolen sometime during the night from the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:54 a.m.: A business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road reportedly had a customer that had ordered online through Door Dash several times who then called their bank to say the order is a fraud.
10:21 a.m.: A man was refusing to leave a vacant office building in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
11:16 a.m.: Loud music was reported in the 500 block of Whitney Court and the caller said it was a daily problem.
12:41 p.m.: A business in the 1200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said an employee admitted to taking more than $9,000 by doing fraudulent refunds.
1:04 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Kavanagh Avenue said his girlfriend threw flowerpots all over his vehicle and wanted to give her a trespass warning.
2:44 p.m.: A 2013 Honda Accord was stolen the day before from a home in the 1100 block of Duncan Drive.
11:29 p.m.: Police were told someone fired a gun in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue and then left the area in a gray vehicle.
Monday
2:01 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a black four-door sedan on the 1500 block of Promenade Circle.
8:24 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Valpico Road said their vehicle had been burglarized.
9:29 a.m.: A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Harold Smith Drive
3:10 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Safford Avenue.
3:52 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Gotland Court said someone stole their .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun and some bullets and they knew who might have stolen it.
6:53 p.m.: Someone was playing the tuba loudly from a home in the 1500 block of Lankershire Drive.
11:51 p.m.: Loud music was reported from a home in the 3400 block of South MacArthur Drive.
Sunday
12:31 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the first block of West Eaton Avenue.
6:06 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Wisteria Court said they had video surveillance of a man stealing their son’s 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck.
3:26 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road had a shoplifting suspect in custody and wanted to press charges.
4:27 p.m.: A woman in her 40s was walking along West Kavanagh Avenue scratching parked vehicles with a knife.
6:56 p.m.: Someone complained about a teenager in Dodge Ram quad cab truck driving recklessly near Glenbrook Drive and wanted police to check the area.
9:12 p.m.: Police were called about people gathered around a fire pit in the 2100 block of Isabel Virginia Drive. The caller was concerned about the fire in the wind.
9:14 p.m.: A cinderblock slab at the water fountain in front of Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Drive was damaged and debris was all over the ground. The caller said it looked like it had been hit with a sledgehammer or struck by a vehicle.
9:17 p.m.: A homeless man was sleeping on benches and refusing to leave in front of a business in the 400 block of Pombo Square.
Saturday
1:19 a.m.: Police gave a warning to residents playing loud music in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Holly Drive.
5:56 a.m.: A silver Mercedes CL230 was reported stolen from the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:18 a.m.: A business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man and women just walked out with items and a clerk was following them.
11:22: A caller said they could hear vehicles in a speed contest near a school in the 300 block E 11th
Street.
3:35 p.m.: A vehicle was driving on westbound Interstate 205 with the bumper hanging off. The call was transferred to California Highway Patrol.
6:30 p.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive said another woman was texting her asking for her address so she could come over and beat her up.
9:11 p.m.: Police issued a citation to someone lighting off fireworks at a party in the 2900 block of Whigham Court.
11:17 p.m.: A caller told police they were remotely watching three people trying to charge items from a power outlet at the back of a property in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Friday
12:54 a.m.: A caller told police there was a loud “grinding” noise coming from the Tracy Public Library, 20 E. Eaton Avenue.
7:15 a.m.: Someone smashed a window and broke into a pickup truck on 1700 block of Persimmon Way and stole items including fishing gear.
8:38 a.m.: A vehicle in the 2400 block of Rio Grande Drive was broken into during the night and a laptop and other items were stolen.
8:40 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West 12th Street said someone shot her window and she didn’t know if it was a BB or bullet that did the damage.
1:02 p.m.: A driver in a Honda Civic was driving recklessly, ran a red light and cut other people off in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:25 p.m.: Police were called about someone passing a counterfeit $100 bill in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
9:20 p.m.: About 10 cars were reported to be in a sideshow at West Schulte and Hansen roads.
11:52 p.m.: A green Honda Civic was stolen from the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
May 26
12:19 a.m.: A man was reportedly hitting someone in a car parked at the Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive.
11:35 a.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Clover Road said her father passed away and left her a house and gave her brother $20,000 and the brother has been harassing her since left her a voicemail threatening to blow up the house.
11:52 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Vallerand Road said their mail was taken and thrown into a trashcan.
1:11 p.m.: Someone stole about $100 worth of cigarettes from a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:26 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Kyle Dayton Drive said an unknown person took $7,000 out of their bank account.
3:31: A front license plate was stolen from a GMC Sierra pickup in the 400 block of Fisher Court.
4:13 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Magnolia Lane said someone stole their catalytic converter from their vehicle around midnight and they had a video of the theft.
5:02 p.m.: A man in the 3400 block of Strawberry Court said about $22,000 was stolen from his account and he thought he knew who did it.
8:42 p.m.: Someone throwing a party in the 500 block of Belize Court was reportedly lighting off fireworks.
9:49 p.m.: A black 2014 Acura ILX was reported stolen from a parking lot at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
