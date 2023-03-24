Tracy Police arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday night following a hit-and-run crash reported at 9:56 p.m. near the intersection of Holly Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Police received a couple of calls, including one from a woman who reported that someone had just crashed into her husband’s parked car. Several officers responded and arrested the man on multiple felony charges, including hit-and-run, drunken driving, possession of a machine gun, carrying a concealed stolen weapon, and being a felon/addict in possession of a firearm. The man was taken to San Joaquin County Jail where he was held without bail pending a Thursday morning court hearing in Manteca.
Tracy police received 1,408 calls for service from March 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:57 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Norman Court said someone was knocking on their rear sliding door.
9:11 a.m.: A caller said a driver in a Tesla was doing 100 mph and pulled a handgun on them on eastbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
10:45 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on the 1100 block of West 11th Street.
10:58 a.m.: A woman in the 1800 block of Periwinkle Drive said their mail was being stolen and they thought it was happening at the Post Office because of a couple of similar instances.
3:23 p.m.: Someone in the 1900 block of Court Drive said their debit card was being used by someone else and they were making payment. The caller said they had information on the suspect.
9:52 p.m.: A man damaged a gate in the 1100 block of Berg Road hitting it with a stick he was carrying.
10 p.m.: A caller reported hearing eight gunshots followed by 10 more near West Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
Tuesday
12:52 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music that had been playing for two hours in the 300 block of East South Street.
9:21 a.m.: A city employee said a homeless man had locked himself in a bathroom in the 900 block of West Lowell Avenue and needed a police officer to move the man along.
10:25 a.m.: Loud car noises were reported near Valencia Court.
1:30 p.m.: A caller in the 4500 block of Morning Brook Lane said their name and social security number were being by someone applying for a credit card and police said the case might be linked to safe that was stolen in 2019.
1:52 p.m.: A woman stole three pairs of jeans from a business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
3:26 p.m.: Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
6:42 p.m.: A man in the 1299 block of West 11th Street said his wife was out looking for drugs. Police told the caller they were not going to go look for his wife who might be looking for drugs and call back when there was an active issue.
11:30 p.m.: A business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a driver parked a tractor trailer truck behind the business and told the driver the parking lot doesn’t allow overnight parking but the driver refused to leave.
Monday
3:48 a.m.: Five rapid-fire gunshots were heard in the 200 block of East Third Street.
8:42 a.m.: A gray 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Suellen Drive.
9:18 a.m.: A vehicle had the rear driver’s side window broken out in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road. A nearby business had video of the incident but would not release it without a police report.
12:45 p.m.: A guest at a motel in the 1200 block of West 11th Street was refusing to leave.
2:56 p.m.: A driver of a Tesla had video of a woman throwing a bottle of water at caller’s car in a road rage incident on South Corral Hollow Road.
3:29 p.m.: A caller reported an ongoing issue of someone in the 1200 block of Isabella Street blasting music for more than 8 hours everyday.
6:18 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of 23rd Street said their home was broken into and a neighbor had a video showing it a was a group of local kids from the neighborhood. The caller didn’t know what they took except for energy drinks.
8:27 p.m.: Someone reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:39 p.m.: Ten gunshots followed by a vehicle speeding away and then four more gunshots were reported near West Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue.
10:08 p.m.: Loud music was heard coming from a party in the 1900 block of Remembrance Lane.
Sunday
12:41 a.m.: Two gunshots, or possibly fireworks, were heard in the 2500 block of Golden Springs Drive.
3:29 a.m.: A man in a yellow poncho stole a tray of lighters from a business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway
8:46 a.m.: A Home Depot employee saw three people burglarizing a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
11:22 a.m.: Someone broke out the back window of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of San Simeon Way.
2:32 p.m.: A 15-year-old girls came home and told one of her parents that she was beaten by someone at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
5:37 p.m.: Loud bass was reported coming from a home on the 1800 block of Klamath Court.
7:58 p.m.: A resident on Lighthouse Circle was extremely upset about a live band performing in the area. The caller was screaming saying she would “Shut it down herself if officers didn’t respond now.” The woman also demanded to know what else officers were doing.
11:22 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of West Clover Road said a man with a backpack who had been given a trespass warning and told not to return was back throwing things and screaming. The caller wanted to have him arrested and wanted to press charges.
11:59 p.m.: A vehicle in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road had two rear windows shattered.
Saturday
9:09 a.m.: A homeless man was in the bathroom of a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street refusing to leave.
9:41 a.m.: Someone reported a vacant rental property in the first block of Beverly Place had been burglarized with a window removed and fans and lights removed from the interior.
9:47 a.m.: A person at a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street called for the third time about a man that was causing a disturbance.
9:50 a.m.: A homeless man with a knife was walking around in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard after just stealing from a nearby business.
1:12 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Element sometime during the night in the 1500 block of Autumn Meadow Lane.
6:52 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from an apartment in the 2600 block of Byron Road.
7:13 p.m.: Two teenagers were on a roof in the 900 block of Central Avenue yelling at people
8:47 p.m.: A resident in the 3200 of Jeanette Court said a neighbor parked their Nissan hatchback with tinted windows in front of the caller’s driveway and was playing loud music and possibly smoking marijuana.
11:50 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party in the 1100 block of Douglas Drive where someone was lighting off fireworks, with at least 50 pops heard.
Friday
7:56 a.m.: Someone reported graffiti on a bathroom door in the 1400 block of South Central Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of West 11th Street said she filed a report in Texas about someone who took $55,000 from an account and transferred it to a fake account. Texas police told her she needed to file a report with Tracy police if she wanted any follow up done.
9:05 a.m.: Someone complained about a homeless person who had been living in a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Grant Line for a couple of weeks in a gray sedan. The caller said there was a lot of mess around the vehicle and someone else in the vehicle as well.
11:02 a.m.: The ex-girlfriend of a caller in the 1100 block of Marlin Place came over and vandalized their vehicle.
11:47 a.m.: Police were told of a fight in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
12:43 p.m.: Tools were reported stolen from a job site on Tracy Hills Drive.
1:30 p.m.: A man reportedly kicked in a gas cap on a 2017 Nissan Altima in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
3:36 p.m.: A woman in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said her wallet was stolen from her purse and her bank alerted her that someone was trying to use it a pharmacy on 11th Street.
5 p.m.: The driver of a red two-door Subaru was weaving in and out of traffic on West Grant Line Road and then stopped to get out the car and yell at traffic.
6:52 p.m.: A man in the 2500 block Redbridge Road said someone was throwing rocks at his window.
10:37 p.m.: Someone in the 1500 block of Spring Court said they could see a man on their Ring camera that appeared under the influence and threw a pipe down.
March 16
2:21 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a man tried to steal a bottle of alcohol. The caller said they got the bottle back but the man was stumbling as he got into an older two door Honda with another person and was concerned he might be trying to drive while drunk.
6:19 a.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle on the 1200 block of Meadow Lane and took a work cell phone and other items and tools.
6:49 a.m.: A delivery driver in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said three men wearing masks ran into the truck and stole cigarettes.
11:10 a.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of Berryessa Court said they sent almost $3,000 to a scammer claiming to be with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and they received a call from someone claiming to be a Tracy Police office while the scammer was calling them so they though it was legitimate.
12:37 p.m.: Someone calling from Pakistan said a friend checked their storage unit in the 1600 block of West 11th Street and someone had emptied it.
2:16 p.m.: A woman in the 1900 block of West 11th Street reported someone had deposited a check into a fraudulent account.
3:21 p.m.: Police were told a woman in a brown Nissan in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway possibly had a pellet gun and was shooting at passing vehicles and the caller said their car was hit by a pellet.
7:54 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:06 p.m.: A caller said their daughter was bitten by a dog being taken for a walk in the 300 block of East Valpico Road. The caller said she took her daughter home to bandage her wound.
8:19 p.m.: One of the suspects of a grab and run theft from a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road returned and the business said they didn’t have any security onsite to detain him.
11:22 p.m.: Six gunshots were reported coming from the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
