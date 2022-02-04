Tracy Police responded to a report of a man being shot at MacDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St., at 9:37 p.m. on Jan. 27. An officer found the homeless person outside of the restaurant, and the person appeared to have been hit by a projectile shot from something similar to a pellet or BB gun. The person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police checked the area for witness and any security video.
Tracy police received 1,279 calls for service from Jan. 27 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
7:21 a.m. An employee at Marshalls, 2481 Naglee Road said a man wearing all black was sleeping in front of the entrance. The caller wanted police to move the man along.
7:54 a.m.: A construction manager said a home under construction in the 4600 block of Azores Place had two rooms worth of carpet stolen and several other houses had been burglarized as well.
11:47 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Adobe Lane said someone went through her unlocked vehicle and stole a hat but left a beanie behind. The woman said she had the incident recorded on video.
1:38 p.m.: Someone reported that a man driving a blue Ford Mustang along Lammers Road at Jaguar Run was smoking marijuana.
1:58 p.m.: An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Boulevard, said one of their drivers interrupted two men trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the business.
2:06 p.m.: A homeless woman in a large pink sweater stole items from Sally Beauty Supply, 1240 W. 11th St. The business wanted the items returned and was willing to prosecute the woman if needed. The caller said the woman appeared to have been drinking and was known to loiter in the area.
3 p.m.: A woman on the 900 block of Weeping Willow Court told police that someone with a BB or pellet gun shot a hole through her window, but she was uncertain when it happened.
3:01 p.m.: Employees at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway said two men came in the stole and stole $420 from a register using a key.
4:27 p.m.: Two people were seen riding dirt bikes in the area of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue.
6:18 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Reddington Court reported a loud explosion followed by the smell of burnt gunpowder.
7:57 p.m.: A man who appeared to have been assaulted recently was inside Little Ceasar’s, 245 E. 11th Street, was reportedly standing by the drinks cooler harassing customers.
Sunday
1:48 a.m.: A manager at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street, said kids were breaking into one of the rooms.
3:01 a.m.: Two people were in a physical fight at Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road.
3:04 a.m.: A caller said the driver of a red car at Toni Court and Ernest Drive might be intoxicated. The car was gone by the time police arrived to check the area.
12:53 p.m.: A person on the 1600 block of Ray Wise Lane said a neighbor’s dog attacked and injured the caller’s dog. An animal services officer talked to the caller, whose dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, and the officer also spoke to the owner of the aggressor dog.
1 p.m.: A woman told police that she had just seen an Amazon delivery van driver swerving into oncoming traffic and stopping in the middle of the roadway on Mt. Hamilton Drive. The caller also contacted Amazon to report the unsafe driver.
1:35 p.m.: Someone at Autozone, 1122 W. 11th Street, said about 10 people were drinking near four vehicles in the parking lot and was concerned because of recent break in at the shopping center.
4:10 p.m.: A caller reported a person screaming and possibly the sound of gunshots coming from the 4200 block of Treana Court.
5:20 p.m.: A homeless man was standing in front of the door at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 870 W. Schulte Road, refusing to move for customers. The caller wanted police to move the man away from the door.
6:36 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Loreto Court reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
9:54 p.m.: A person reported that two men broke the bedroom window at a home on the 300 block of South Court, the front door was open and the caller’s sister was gone. The caller thought the sister had talked to police on Friday but no one knew what happened to her.
10:01 p.m.: Police were told the driver of a burgundy Scion might be intoxicate and was last seen at the FoodMaxx store, 1950 W. 11th Street.
10:24 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue said someone had called about four times and left message saying “You deserved to be murdered.” The woman said the caller got her information from her employer in the Bay Area and the person who made the calls had been banned from where she works d=because of rude behavior.
Saturday
12:54 a.m.: A woman at the Hacienda Inn, 639 W. 11th Street, said that a group of people in front of three of the rooms were drinking and being loud. Police said the people were guests at the motel and had returned to their rooms.
5:04 a.m.: Police responded to a homeless encampment near North MacArthur Drive and Pescadero Avenue for a report of a man who had just been stabbed. Police found the man, who had a non-life-threatening stab wound, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police searched the area and found and interviewed a woman who may have been involved in the stabbing. The incident is still under investigation by the police department’s general investigations unit.
8:51 a.m.: Someone broke into a new house under construction in the 4600 block of Azores Place. A few of the doors were broken and light fixtures were taken from the house.
10:58 a.m.: A reckless driver in a FedEx truck was reported on Interstate 205 near North Tracy Boulevard. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11 a.m.: A woman driving a purple SUV reportedly brandished a firearm while driving west along Grant Line Road from Chrisman Road, pointing the gun at another person, who called police.
12:38 p.m.: An employee at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd , said a man wearing a puffy jacket just stole cases of cigars worth nearly $1,000. The caller wanted to prosecute the man if police found him.
2:44 p.m.: A black Honda Accord was seen running red lights on eastbound 11th Street at North MacArthur Drive and passing vehicles on the opposite side of the road.
3:42 p.m.: Two people were riding dirt bikes and popping wheelies in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. They were gone by the time police arrived to check the area.
6:13 p.m.: Someone reported an ongoing problem with fireworks coming from a home on Christopher Michael Lane.
7:24 p.m.: An employee at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, said two people stole about $2,000 worth of Romex wire and left the area in a black Mercedes.
7:26 p.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of South MacArhtur Drive reported “muscle cars” were driving recklessly and racing up and down the street.
10:45 p.m.: Police issued a warning to people having a loud party on the 2100 block of Deborah Street.
Friday
12:41 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the southeast end of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police said the music was turned off.
2:29 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Meadow Lane told police he thought someone just stole his neighbor’s car.
6:54 a.m.: A passerby reported that mailboxes were broken into in the parking lot of Journey Christian Church, 4600 S. Tracy Blvd.
8:06 a.m.: A person called police to report that homeless man in front of the 99 Cent Store, 1320 W. 11th St., was sweeping the floor while holding a jacket in one hand and a knife in the other. The man didn’t appear to be threatening anyone and was just holding the knife.
11:27 a.m.: A reckless driver was reported on eastbound Interstate 205 near West Grant Line Road. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
11:35 a.m.: Someone at JT Storage, 2460 Toste Road, asked police to remove a homeless man, and warn him that he was trespassing, after the man was found sleeping on the property.
1:15 p.m.: A caller from HomeGoods, 2960 W. Grant Line Road wanted to file a report on three thefts that happened at the store over the past week and said there was video of the incidents but no specific suspect information.
3:41 p.m.: A man in the 700 block of Tennis Lane said someone had hacked into his computer and convinced him to pay the hacker $300. The man provided police with a phone number of the suspected hacker, but did not know the name of the suspect.
7:32 p.m.: The owner of a Toyota Highlander said someone smashed the windows of the vehicle while it was parked at O’Hara Drive and West Grant Line Road but nothing was taken from it.
9:21 p.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Almond Blossom Drive heard about 10 gunshots coming from the area of Yosemite and Amaretto drives.
9:53 p.m.: A caller reported that a group of about six people from two cars were making lots of noice at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive.
Jan. 27
3:05 a.m.: A Ford F250 pickup truck was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Kavanagh Avenue.
8:38 a.m.: A homeless person was in front of a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road refusing to leave.
10:24 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of W. 11th Street said his Airpods earphone were stolen. He didn’t realize they had been taken until he received notices that they were pinging from a location in Modesto.
10:35 a.m.: A worker with AT&T said someone had cut lines on the 1600 block of Linne Road and taken the copper wire. The thieves reportedly left behind the tools that they used to cut the wire.
11:37 a.m.: A man in the 4600 block of Beaumont Avenue told police that he let a friend borrow a rental car that he had been driving while his own car was in for repairs. The friend did not return and she would not answer any of the man’s calls.
12:53 p.m.: Someone spray-painted graffiti on the wall of a building in the 600 block of C Street.
12:57 p.m.: A customer in a store in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road was stealing from another customer in the store.
1:51 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man was stealing rebar from a site on East Arbor Avenue and then took it back to his tent on MacArthur Drive near the Interstate 205 off ramp.
2:06 p.m.: A driver in a tan colored GMC Yukon was speeding and passing other vehicles on West Eaton Avenue.
2:07 p.m.: A FedEx vehicle struck a fire hydrant on East Arbor Avenue near Holly Drive.
5:29 p.m.: Someone said three white colored BMX motorcycles were speeding in and out of traffic and riding on the sidewalk. On West 11th Street near Lincoln Boulevard.
7:37 p.m.: A caller said a green Stingray Schwinn bicycle styled like a “mini chopper” with underlighting and headlights, valued at $7,000, was just stolen from the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:06 p.m.: An explosion followed by people screaming and someone calling for an ambulance was reported in the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
