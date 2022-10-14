On Saturday at 1:25 p.m. a homeless man reportedly stole a white Ford F150 pickup truck from Tracy Car Wash Detail & Lube, 2480 N. Tracy Boulevard. The car wash said they had video of the incident and the truck belonged to an auto dealer.
Tracy police received 1,324 calls for service from Oct. 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:14 a.m.: A driver on North Tracy Boulevard said a driver of a small Lexus sedan forced them off the road into a light pole.
9:26 a.m.: A caller from the 1300 block of West 11th Street said a men’s Trak 5200 road bike that was stolen in late September was being sold on Craigs List.
10:10 a.m.: A homeless man was in a parking lot in the 100 block of Berverdor Avenue with shopping carts full of items strewn about and refusing to leave after being asked to.
12:34 p.m.: A business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said two men appeared to be casing the business and one of them tried to go inside but was denied access by a security guard who told them that access is by appointment only.
1:36 p.m.: A business in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway had surveillance video of someone drilling a hole and stealing gasoline from one of their U-Haul trucks.
4:51 p.m.: A caller said a person kept coming into a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road and stealing items and spit on the caller.
7:56 p.m.: Someone complained about a vehicle with a modified exhaust that was racing through the Mt. Diablo Avenue neighborhood.
9:05 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Sabrina Way said someone had a credit card account in their name and were making charges on it.
10:12 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of International Parkway said someone was stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Tuesday
4:27 a.m.: A caller said earlier in the week someone pulled up to his work truck parked in the 1600 block of Southbrook Street and tried to break into the toolbox on the truck.
8:48 a.m.: Someone reported an intoxicated man was sitting on the curb in the 1200 block of Sequoia Boulevard and the caller was afraid he might walk into the street.
9:57 a.m.: A 2017 Subaru Outback was stolen from the 700 block of Lawn Court sometime during the night.
10:13 a.m.: A business vehicle was stolen from the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:46 a.m.: Police gave a citation for trespassing to the occupants of a recreational vehicle and van parked in a lot in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard that wouldn’t leave when asked to.
11:40 a.m.: A business in the 1000 block of East Grant Line Road said one of their drivers was given a package that contained six pounds of marijuana.
12:38 p.m.: A business in the 3500 block of Auto Plaza Way complained about a man living in a van on the side of the business. The man had been asked to leave but refused and was reportedly coming into the business and harassing customers and using the bathroom to bathe.
6:21 p.m.: A white Mustang was reported to be spinning doughnuts near the back of Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th Street.
8:33 p.m.: Someone reported the rear window of a gold Oldsmobile had been shot out.
11:16 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone setting off fireworks in the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
Monday
12:22 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Barons Court complained about loud music coming from somewhere behind their home.
1:44 a.m.: A man went into Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th Street, carrying a wood handle ice pick and threatened to stab anyone that messed with him.
10:59 a.m.: A person in a tan Mustang was driving recklessly and speeding on North Tracy Boulevard.
1:09 p.m.: Someone reported a hit and run that happened the day before in the Save Mart parking lot, 875 S. Tracy Blvd.
2:35 p.m.: A woman said her purse with her cell phone was stolen from her shopping cart at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road.
3:50 p.m.: A mailbox was pried open on the 200 block of Deerwood Lane. it was unknown if any mail was taken.
8:10 p.m.: Someone was setting off large fireworks in the 1800 block of Kavanagh Avenue.
Sunday
1:08 a.m.: Someone said they had just been beaten up and robbed in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
1:34 a.m.: A caller complained about a party with loud music and people hollering in the backyard in the 6800 block of Paseo Street.
7:30 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1400 block of Vintage Court.
9:19 a.m.: A Chevrolet Avalanche U-Haul truck was reported stolen sometime during the night from the 2600 block of Byron Road.
9:44 a.m.: A red Kia Rio Sport was reported stolen sometime during the night from the 4400 block of English Oak Avenue.
11:18 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen in the 200 block of Edgewood Court.
12:32 p.m.: A woman said her ex-husband opened a line of credit under her name and a company was filing fraud charges against her.
1:46 p.m.: Someone reported a reckless driver on Interstate 205 and Mountain House Parkway. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
4:42 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of South C Street said a man was harassing and threatening them on Facebook. The caller said the man was sending messages saying they know where they live.
10:03 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 2800 block of Rhett Court and wanted police to tell them to quiet down.
Saturday
12:21 a.m.: Five vehicles were reported racing heading east on Schulte Road and said the racing occurs every night.
3:03 a.m.: Someone reported large mortar fireworks being set off in the area of San Rocco Court.
7:52 a.m.: A homeless man climbed out of a storm drain tunnel on Cypress Drive wearing only a shirt, no pants and fully exposed himself.
3:41 p.m.: A caller in the 5400 block of South Tracy Boulevard reported having two unknown men on the property who seemed “shady.”
4:42 p.m.: A business in the 3100 block of Naglee Road said a family of three walked out with about nine costumes.
4:59 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 300 block of Quail Run Circle.
9:33 p.m.: The driver of a red Lamborghini was reportedly driving recklessly, circling an area around 11th Street, Schulte Road and Barcelona Drive.
9:39 p.m.: A woman wearing a hoodie and a blanket was taking items from the Home Depot store, 2461 Naglee Road, and threatening to hit people with a 2-foot metal pole.
9:50 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard reported hearing a loud bang and thought it might have been a gunshot. The caller was told about reports of fireworks in the area but wanted still wanted a check of the area .
10:14 p.m.: Police issued a citation to someone having a loud party in the 800 block of Sunnyside Lane after someone called four times about the music not being turned down.
Friday
1:50 a.m.: A caller complained about fireworks that had been going off for nearly 4 hours on Georgia Drive.
6:40 a.m.: Someone requested extra police patrols for vehicles that were speeding on Summer Lane in the early morning and evening hours and said they were using the road as a speedway.
10:07 p.m.: A 1992 white Ford pickup was taken from Cardoza Road.
10:21 a.m.: Police were told the driver of small white sedan was smoking marijuana in an order pickup spot a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
11:11 a.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of West Lowell Avenue said a credit card was stolen from the mail and used at a Safeway in Stockton. The store had video of the person but would not release it. The person also tried to take money out of the account.
2:48 p.m.: A newer Ford Mustang was reportedly driving 90 mph on South MacArthur Drive.
2:55 p.m.: A homeless person was seen bathing in the fountain in front of Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza.
5:28 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2500 block of Mario Drive and the caller had video of the suspects.
5:32 p.m.: A caller said a man handed a small black handgun to a man in a black Mercedes in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:06 p.m.: Two different callers reported drivers of two Ford Mustang convertibles were seen racing each other on South MacArthur Drive near Valpico Road.
11:32 p.m.: Someone told police a customer in one of the aisles of FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th Street was carrying a gun.
Oct. 6
12:48 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious man without a shirt walking through the neighborhood of Renown Drive.
5:13 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into earlier in the morning in the 1900 block of Plum Lane.
6:35 a.m.: A black BMW Crossover SUV was driving recklessly on West 11th Street, slowing down and then speeding up.
8 a.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone picked the lock on a company pickup and stole several tools.
11:43 a.m.: The trunk of vehicle was broken into at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive and the caller said the apartment complex had video surveillance footage of the incident.
1:48 p.m. A resident in the 300 block of Cecelio Way reported their workman’s comp check was stolen and deposited by someone else.
2:53 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 800 block of Autumn Creek Court.
3:22 p.m.: Someone said they photographed a major drug deal in the parking lot of a store in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and he had been receiving telephone messages of someone threatening to harm him.
7:54 p.m.: A man who had previously warned for trespassing at Panda Express, 2441 Naglee Road, was in the bathroom refusing to leave.
9:36 p.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of Colony Drive believed someone stole their car keys from their backyard.
11:14 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a customer gave them $500 in counterfeit bills and wanted to know what to do with the money.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
