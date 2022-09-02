On Monday at 10:14 a.m. a vice principal at North School, 2875 Holly Drive, said a homeless woman at El Pescadero Park exposed herself to students near the fence line. Another caller later in the afternoon said their 10-year-old grandson and his entire class were flashed by a homeless woman with a mohawk while they were in a physical education class.
Tracy police received 1,404 calls for service from Aug. 25 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:42 a.m.: A caller said there was a man lurking around the neighborhood in the first block of West Street looking into windows. The caller said they could hear him trying to move a window and shaking it.
8:58 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle.
10:14 a.m.: A purse with a social security card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:49 a.m.: Someone said there was a person trespassing and possibly living in in a vacant unit in the first block of West Street.
2:02 p.m.: A woman in the 900 block of Lourence Drive said someone had hacked into her bank account and taken $1,200. She said the same person contacted her son on Instagram requesting money along with a video of him holding a handgun.
3:20 p.m.: A 2019 Hyundai Accent was reported stolen from the 800 block of West Clover Road
4:36 p.m.: A man said he was moving into a home in the 700 block of Fawn Glen Drive and at some point his checkbook was stolen. The man said one check for $9,000 was written and another for $22,000 but that one did not go through and he had the name of a possible suspect that lives in Hayward.
5:24 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen from the side of a home in the 100 block of East 10th Street.
10:27 p.m.: A business in the 2000 block of West Grant Line Road said a man stole $430 worth of merchandise from the store and they need a police report number for the incident.
10:47 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Perry Court said someone entered her garage possible through an unlocked side door and banged on an interior door.
Tuesday
6:35 a.m.: A business on East Grant Line Road had video footage of a coworker driving a blue Dodge recklessly. The caller said the coworker drove that way every day.
7:52 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle and it was unknown if any mail was taken.
8:53 a.m.: The owner of a business in the 100 block of East 10th Street said the business had been burglarized sometime during the night.
9:12 a.m.: A man in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue said his soon-to-be ex-wife took out a loan in his name for $24,000. The man told police he had proof and the paperwork with him.
1:38 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard said their vehicle was burglarized and had video of the incident.
2 p.m.: A driver of Honda CRV was reportedly all over the road and possibly driving under the influence on West Grant Line Road.
2:51 p.m.: A white Chrysler PT Cruiser with handicap plates was reported swerving across the lanes of Interstate 205 and exited on Naglee Road.
5:26 p.m.: A caller said their camera picked up a fight at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue and someone was yelling about somebody having a gun.
10:07 p.m.: A man said he returned to his home in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway from a vacation and his discovered his 2010 BMW 328I had been taken from the residence.
11:50 p.m.: Someone from a business in the 100 block of East 11th Street said a man was inside trying to rob them, and he had tried to hit the caller and then broke a cash register.
Monday
12:24 a.m.: A caller said two men had a truck sideways in the street in front of a home in the 500 block of Hotchkiss Street and were moving items quickly from the backyard into the truck.
7:24 a.m.: A community mailbox in the 1900 block of Bridle Creek had been tampered with. The box was bent and some of the mail was missing and it was not known if it was stolen or picked up by the owner.
8:54 a.m.: Workers at SERVPRO of Tracy, 2275 N. MacArthur Drive discovered someone had cut the fence to the business sometime over the weekend to gain access. Nothing appeared to be missing and employees were going to check surveillance video for suspects.
9:01 a.m.: Someone stole two hubcaps from the driver’s side 2010 Ford Fusion in the 400 block of East Eaton Avenue.
11:30 a.m.: A caller said someone stole their credit cards while they were shopping at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street on Friday and the store had video of the incident.
3:52 p.m.: A man wearing a red shirt carrying a baseball bat was walking menacingly through El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
5:18 p.m.: A caller said a homeless person was putting graffiti on a highway overpass at North MacArthur Drive.
5:49 p.m.: Police were told about an “organized crime group” that were going to different Walmart stores returning half of their products and getting refunds. The caller said it happened the Tracy Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, on July 19 and wanted to speak to an officer about it.
Sunday
3:47 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said they were just robbed by someone with a weapon.
9:13 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into in the 200 block of San Simeon Way overnight.
9:19 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Mount Hamilton Drive aid someone broke into a car parked in front of the home and used a garage door opener to open the garage and burglarize a vehicle parked inside.
11:17 a.m.: Someone put graffiti on a traffic speed radar on Schulte Road.
1:28 p.m.: An intoxicated man was in Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave. The man eventually left heading toward the doughnut shop in the shopping center.
3:12 p.m.: An evicted tenant in the 1300 block of Michelle Avenue reportedly damaged the property.
4:07 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer tried to run them off the road on Cypress Drive.
5:23 p.m.: Police were called about loud music from a speaker in the garage of a home in the 1700 block of Hampshire Drive.
9:57 p.m.: Someone told police their father had died and his home in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue had been vacant, but homeless people had been trespassing onto the property. They had set up a tent less than 12 feet away from a fence and they thought about six people were inside the home possibly selling drugs.
11:25 p.m.: A person on San Simeon Way told police that a car kept returning to the area and doing doughnuts in the street.
Saturday
1:52 a.m.: Police gave a warning to residents of a home in the 600 block of East Street after they were called for a loud music and people drinking outside.
3:51 a.m.: A caller on West Seventh Street said they heard eight gunshots in the area.
8:05 a.m.: Someone reported all the mailboxes on the 3200 block of Byron Road had been broken into.
10:48 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Dovenshire Drive said someone was shooting a BB gun towards his backyard and hit his shed and almost hit him. He said he didn’t see anyone shooting but could point police in the right direction.
12:20 p.m.: A leasing agent for a company that owns a home in the 1500 block of Locust Drive said someone had gone into the house and vandalized the kitchen, taking it apart.
1:57 p.m.: A man stole more than $3,000 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store, 2475 Naglee Road.
3:49 p.m.: Trailers were reported broken into at Amazon, 1555 Chrisman Road.
5:10 p.m.: A clerk at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Boulevard, reported an extremely intoxicated man who was refusing to leave the business.
8:47 p.m.: Someone was lighting off fireworks at the corner of West Street and West Mt. Diablo Avenue.
10:12 p.m.: A caller near North MacArthur Drive and East 11th Street said their boyfriend pointed a gun at their head.
10:54 p.m. Police gave a warning for loud music being played in the 3000 block of Dovenshire Drive.
Friday
1:59 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Lowell Avenue complained about a bunch of people on the side of the home in an argument.
3:30 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone trespassing inside a vacant home for sale in the 3000 block of Buthmann Avenue.
8:40 a.m.: Someone was reportedly kicking a car in the 2300 block of East Street.
12:56 p.m.: A caller for the Shell gas station, 3725 N. Tracy Boulevard, complained about a man panhandling in the parking lot.
1:08 p.m.: A battery was stolen from a SUV in the 2600 block of Castle Creek Court.
1:54 p.m.: Someone broke into a mailbox in the 100 block of James W. Smith Drive and the caller said they had the incident recorded on video.
2:06 p.m.: A man on the 2200 block of Krohn Road told police that he had loaned his car to a friend, who was then carjacked.
2:48 p.m.: A man in the 2500 block of Almanor Drive told police he was receiving text messages saying he won money but to receive it he had to send money. The man thought it was a scam and wanted to report it to police.
6:20 p.m.: A driver said he was hit from behind by another vehicle that fled the scene on West Grant Line Road near Orchard Parkway.
10:59 p.m.: A caller reported hearing gunshots being fired in the 2300 block of Riviera Court.
11:10 p.m.: A man stole items from a business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway.
Aug. 25
3:45 a.m.: A resident in the 3000 bock of Misty Meadows Drive said two people with red truck parked in front of the house got out and put on facemasks. The caller said they walked toward the house but then returned to the truck and left.
10:04 a.m.: A Subaru WRX was reported stolen from the 2700 block of Old River Court.
10:04 a.m.: A 6,000 lb. forklift was stolen a week ago from the 1800 block of East Grant Line Road.
10:42 a.m.: The owner of a home for sale in the 2500 block of Christy Street said someone had kicked in the back door.
1:05 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue reported that there was gray Honda parked in the area and two people selling narcotics out of the car.
2:01 p.m.: The parents of a 17-year-old girl told police she found her tires had slashed after her shift at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard and they were worried the incident might be related to human trafficking.
2:26 p.m.: Someone in the 800 block of Windsong Drive wanted to talk to an officer about a possible scam after they received a call from someone claiming to be with “USCN” saying their identity theft case had been referred to the Tracy police.
2:51 p.m.: Police gave a warning after a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street complained about three people who had been drinking in front of the business and leaving their beer cans behind.
4:32 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Beechnut Avenue returned home from work and found someone had broken into their home through a back bedroom window.
7:23 p.m.: a caller from an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said homeless people were jumping into the complex and broke into storage units and then went to the patio area to try and steal the washer and dryer from the building.
11:03 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 700 block of Gallery Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
