On Monday at 8:29 p.m. man said he lost his wallet while jogging at Ritter Family Park, 2300 N. Tracy Boulevard, over the weekend and when he checked his credit card history there were new pending transactions from someone using it.
Tracy police received 1,404 calls for service from Sept. 23 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
3:10 a.m.: A resident on the 2200 block of Costa Court said a man was trying to break into their house. Police arrived and couldn’t find anyone, but a back window was broken on a vehicle parked at the house.
3:27 a.m.: Someone reported hearing one gunshot near the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street.
7 a.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of Woodthrush Lane said a former friend came by and slashed all four tires on their vehicle and there was a witness to the vandalism.
10:37 a.m.: A representative from Woodside Homes reported someone had stolen plumbing fixtures from homes under construction in the 2500 block of Rio Grande Drive.
6:11 p.m.: A caller in the 4700 block of Morning Brook Lane said they just caught someone trying to steal the catalytic converter from their vehicle. The suspect got away in a gold sedan.
6:24 p.m.: A package was stolen from a mailbox in the 2800 block of South MacArthur Drive. The caller said they had the theft recorded on video. Police transferred the call to the San Joaquin Sheriff Office.
7:14 p.m.: A Fit brand BMX bike worth $550 was stolen from the front of Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard.
7:41 p.m.: An intoxicated man was walking around screaming in the 2900 block of Campbell Lane.
Sunday
8:23 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of West First Street said someone took a rake and shovel from his backyard.
8:55 a.m.: A man stole chips and beer from Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:15 a.m.: A customer at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, turned in a bag of methamphetamine they found.
10:37 a.m.: Someone at Starbucks, 2610 S. Tracy Boulevard, called about a man who was drunk and drinking from a half pint bottle of whiskey.
6:39 p.m.: A caller on the 500 block of West Cecelio Way was measuring his neighbor music volume with a decibel meter and wanted to make a formal complaint. The resident called back later and said the music was turned down and would call back if it became an issue again.
6:56 p.m.: A gray Ford pickup truck was reported to be driving recklessly heading westbound on Grant Line Road from Joe Pombo Parkway.
8:45 p.m.: A man was seen writing on a silver Cadillac parked on Holly Drive near Eaton Avenue. The caller said the man had vandalized cars like this before.
9:47 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Kennedy Place heard three gunshots and then saw a white vehicle speed away towards the sports park.
Saturday
1:24 a.m.: Someone reported hearing one gunshot coming from an area near Waylinn Lane.
2:04 a.m.: A red Camaro was reported to be spinning doughnuts in the intersection of South Central Avenue and East Deerwood Lane before heading into Sycamore Village Apartments.
7:43 a.m.: A caller reported extremely loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
1:23 p.m.: Three women stole perfume from Ulta, 2475 Naglee Road, then left in a tan four-door Mercedes.
3:07 p.m.: A man was in Thoming Park, 1100 Cambridge Place, holding a beer harassing a group having a party in the park. The man appeared to be drunk and was popping balloons for the party. The man was reportedly in the park causing problems earlier in the day.
3:25 p.m.: A man said someone driving a newer Honda Accord waved a gun at them on North Mac Arthur Drive.
6:32 p.m.: Someone said two men in their early 20s were smoking marijuana outside a house in the 1600 block of West Beverly Place. The caller said neither man owned the property they were smoking at.
8:58 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Fruitwood Way said there was an explosion and sparks by his backyard. The caller said he didn’t think it was fireworks.
9:10 p.m.: Loud music at party was reported at a home in the 2800 block of Highgate Lane. Police gave the homeowner a warning and the music was turned down.
9:54 p.m.: A man watching his business on the first block of Sloan Court by video from Modesto told police a lot of people were in his yard stealing items.
10:03 p.m.: A caller from the 2600 block of Ellis Town Drive said a driver in a black Mustang was doing burnouts in the neighborhood for the past 2 hours.
11:13 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 1600 block of Kavanagh Avenue.
Friday
9:07 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Smokey Lane said someone got his bank account info and opened a new account with new bank cards and withdrew money from account at local ATMs and stores.
9:32 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at Jacobson Elementary School, 1750 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: A man said he had been staying with a friend in a fifth wheel camper at the Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. Sixth Street, when the friend pulled a knife and refused to return the man’s belongings. The caller said he didn’t know the name of his friend.
10:56 a.m.: A driver in a black Honda Civic was travelling slow along Lincoln Boulevard and almost struck other vehicles. The car was last seen in the 99 Cent store parking lot. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the car.
11:09 a.m.: Someone tried to break into a car parked in a lot behind Tracy Optometry, 36W. 10th Street. A window was cracked and the caller was afraid it would shatter if they opened the door.
1:23 p.m.: A caller said someone just tried to break into a truck in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road.
1:24 p.m.: A man with no shirt stole about $150 worth of items from the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road.
3:25 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Schleiger Drive said they wired $950 to someone in Peru who said he was being sued.
3:29 p.m.: A homeless man was in Starbuck’s 569 W. Clover Road, stealing items from the food case and refusing to leave the building.
7:47 p.m.: An employee at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street, said there was someone on the property who was told to leave and refusing.
9:46 p.m.: A customer was at Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Boulevard, with a counterfeit $50 bill and would not return it without the police present.
10:22 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Foxtail Way said they heard a loud explosion or fireworks in the area.
11:29 p.m.: Someone reported a car alarm in a Honda Accord had been going off for the past 3 days in the 100 block of West Central Avenue and wanted the owner notified or the car towed.
Sept 23
6:03 a.m.: Someone stole the driver’s side tires and rims from a 2018 Toyota Camry and left the car on bricks in the 900 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
6:41 a.m.: the vacant Long John Silver’s building, 3379 N. Tracy Boulevard, was reportedly broken into. A code enforcement officer said it was ongoing problem with the building and no burglary had taken place.
8:36 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Partridge Lane said the tires and rims of their vehicle had been stolen and a neighbor could have video footage of the theft.
1:40 p.m.: Driver’s side tires were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Birch Drive.
4:04 p.m.: A woman said a man grabbed her purse and ran towards a car in the Winco parking lot, 2850 Pavilion Parkway.
5:52 p.m.: A caller said a group of people with “sporty” vehicles were doing doughnuts at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The caller asked for extra police patrols in the area when possible.
8:47 p.m.: The owner of the Twilight Zone Smoke Shop, 1391 W. 11th Street, said he was watching a video surveillance video of the business and he could see a broken window and someone looking into the shop.
10:20: Loud music was coming from homeless people camped at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, midway through the park near a sound wall.
10:28 p.m.: A caller staying at friend’s house in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said a neighbor walked by and broke the car handle off as she walked by. The caller said there was an ongoing dispute between the two residents.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.