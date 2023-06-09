On Thursday at 6 a.m. the Tracy Police Department Crisis Response Unit including the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation Team and a Tactical Dispatch Team served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Gilberte Court in connection with a shooting on May 30 on Boleyn Court where someone shot into a home. A male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon/firearm and vandalism and he was booked into San Joaquin Juvenile Hall.
Tracy Police received 1,665 calls for service from June 1 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
4:51 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue said someone just tried to open her gate and was prowling around her residence.
6:32 a.m.: A beige 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen sometime during the night from the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
6:44 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a Chevrolet Express work van in the 200 block of Berverdor Avenue.
9:39 a.m.: A man was seen trying to break into a home in the 1200 block of Mamie Anderson Lane.
11:35 a.m.: The back plate was stolen off a white Chevrolet work van in the 4100 block of Commercial Drive.
1156 a.m.: A person at a business in the 500 block of West Cover Road suspected that an ex-employee had hacked into their Door Dash account, stealing nearly $15,000.
12:29 p.m.: Someone tampered with an electronic vehicle charging station in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road, cutting off two of the cables. The caller said they had a video of a white sedan and a suspect who entered the store.
2:09 p.m.: A caller said someone was driving a gray Nissan Altima erratically, and had nearly hit the caller’s car as it changed lanes.
3:56 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Carlton Way told police she thought she had been scammed on social media.
5:53 p.m.: Anti-law enforcement graffiti was reported on a community mailbox in the 500 block of Allisha Lane
6:20 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Lloyd Gary Drive wanted police to remove the caller’s nephew, who didn’t live there. Meanwhile, the dispatcher could hear someone in the background yelling that the caller threw a screwdriver at him.
7:52 p.m.: Someone told police a man broke all the windows on their vehicle in the 2900 block of Redbridge Road.
9:55 p.m.: Police checked the area of Alden Glen and Sequoia Boulevard after someone reported fireworks.
11:47 p.m.: A caller in the 3900 block Chateau Lane said they could hear a vehicle peeling out and doing doughnuts for the past 30 minutes near Traina Elementary School.
Monday
6:44 a.m.: A 1998 white GMC Sierra was stolen sometime during the night from the 1900 block of Court Drive.
8:05 a.m.: A person at a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they wanted police to remove a homeless encampment on the side of the business.
9:11 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Egret Drive said their daughter had a driver’s license stolen from the mail and now she received a license plate in her name for a vehicle she doesn’t own.
12:31 p.m.: The manager of a business in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue said they received an email asking them to change an employee’s direct deposit and when they checked the employee never made the request.
1:53 p.m. Someone from the 300 block of West Court went to the police with a voicemail from an unknown man who said “I’ve been watching you every day and I’m planning to kill you.” Police said the man did not know who would have left the message and was uncomfortable with talking about the voicemail.
4:12 p.m.: A rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
5:29 p.m. p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a teen boy broke a window on their vehicle parked in the driveway, opened the doors and trunk and left.
6:25 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a man and a woman who were setting up an encampment in the 3300 block of West Grant Line Road where it was posted as no trespassing.
7:36 p.m.: Fireworks were being lit off in the 700 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
9:56 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Arbor Avenue said her boyfriend just took the keys to her 2001 Toyota Corolla and she wanted to report it as stolen.
11:17 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Avenue said he could see two people trying to break into the Tracy Public Library.
Sunday
12:05 a.m.: A caller said they could a man and a woman arguing and then the sound of three gunshots in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue.
1:01 a.m.: Yelling and screaming like some kind of contest was heard in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way.
8:20 a.m.: A man reported a burglary of his father’s home in the 2400 block of Sunflower Way. The caller said he had power of attorney over the property while his father was in jail and thought the burglary might be by a cousin who said they were entitled to all the property in the home.
10:06 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Mary Court said there was fraud on her ATM card.
11:34 a.m.: A silver 2013 Toyota Prius was stolen from the 200 block of East Larch Road.
12:58 p.m.: A handbag was stolen from a locker room of a gym in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
3:21 p.m.: A man and a woman that were known to shoplift from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road had returned. The caller said the man had a cart and had been aggressive toward employees in the past.
5:25 p.m.: A man on a dirt bike was riding on West 11th Street then pulled into a parking lot in the 1900 block where a caller said they could hear him telling someone he got away after someone tried to stop him.
7:24 p.m.: A caller said someone who had been in a road rage and tried to cut them off in a parking lot followed them into a restaurant in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road and threw a glass of water at them.
8:56 p.m.: Someone called police and said their husband was fighting a neighbor with a knife in the 1700 block of Hudson Way.
10:28 p.m.: A dark colored sedan heading north on Tracy Boulevard was driving recklessly and swerving from lane to lane.
Saturday
2:06 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 100 block of West Central Avenue
6:20 a.m.: A white GMC work truck was broken into in the 400 block of Forrest Hills Drive and about $4,000 worth of hand tools were stolen.
8:59 a.m.: A caller reported a Facebook marketplace listing from Tracy was advertising fireworks.
1:26 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West Third Street said $400 was stolen from their Electronic Benefit Transfer Card.
5:05 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of West Clover Road took a shower in the garbage area of a business.
5:45 p.m.: A woman was dancing around a parking lot yelling at people trying to park next to her vehicle in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
7:32 p.m.: Two men with bicycles were seen trying to get into an abandoned, boarded up house in the 700 block of East Ninth Street.
8:30 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Grant Line said a man with a dog threatened him with a knife.
11:30 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive said someone was peeking into one of their windows.
11:37 p.m.: The sound of two gunshots, a car speeding off and then two more gunshots was heard in the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
Friday
5:18 a.m.: An employee of a business in the 100 block of West Ninth Street said two men ran out of the gated employee parking lot and thought they were burglarizing vehicles or a mail drop box in the lot.
7:59 a.m.: The manager of a restaurant in the 3400 block of north Tracy Boulevard said a man who had been told not to return to the business was inside refusing to leave.
9:24 a.m.: A black 2015 Dodge Challenger was stolen sometime during the night from the 700 block of Sunnyside Lane.
9:58 a.m.: A 2017 Jeep Renegade was reported stolen from Berverdor Avenue.
10:03 a.m.: Someone broke windows again at a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
12:23 p.m.: Security in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a man was walking in circles, cursing and acting erratic.
1:16 p.m.: A storage pod in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard was broken into and the caller had a video that showed a gray Chrysler that appeared to be involved in the burglary.
2:11 p.m.: A man that had been given a no trespass warning at business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard and assaulted the manager had returned as was refusing to leave.
4:35 p.m.: Graffiti was reported in the 100 block of East Clover Road.
5:34 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Notre Dame Court said a neighbor stole his tools he left out while working on a gate and vandalized his sprinklers. The man believes it was an act of retaliation and he expects the situation will get worse.
6:38 p.m.: A caller said a Saturn “missing the whole back end of the car” was speeding and running stop signs on Lincoln Boulevard
8:04 p.m.: Someone complained about a live band playing in the 4200 block of Tropaz Lane.
June 1
12:54 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Parkside Drive said they were watching someone on a surveillance camera trying to steal their truck bed and trailer.
2:54 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Shady Court said someone was in their backyard trying to get into their home.
8:49 a.m.: A mirror was broken on a vehicle on the 300 block of De Bord Drive.
12:39 p.m.: Police were told that the driver of a white four-door vehicle nearly sideswiped a vehicle on West Lowell Avenue and was driving recklessly.
2:44 p.m.: A couple was reportedly having sex in a white Ford Focus parked behind a restaurant in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
3:26 p.m.: A package was stolen from a porch in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive sometime during the night.
5:29 p.m.: A caller said they were just punched in the face by an employee of a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
6:18 p.m.: A woman in a white Toyota Prius appeared to be nodding off and possibly intoxicated at a drive through in the 500 block of West Clover Road.
8:07 p.m.: A person in the 2200 block of Krohn Road said someone took $500 from their Supplemental Security Income account.
8:36 p.m.: A woman said another driver hit her car door in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and was refusing to exchange insurance information.
10:23 p.m.: A man was inside a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road with his buttocks exposed and refusing to leave.
10:57 p.m.: A man said his wallet with $1,500 was stolen in the 3100 block of Naglee Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
