On Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. Tracy Police officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired into a home in the 400 block of Boleyn Court. Patrol officers found evidence of a shooting in the area, but no one had been hit by the gunfire. The police department’s Special Investigations Unit, General Investigations Unit and Special Enforcement Team gathered information that a suspect involved in the shooting was armed and inside a home in the 3400 block of Mary Jean Lane. Officers surrounded the home and were able to detain three juveniles without incident. A search warrant was served on the home and investigators were able to locate a firearm. A juvenile was arrested for firearm possession-related offenses and booked into juvenile hall. The shooting investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Glover at (209) 831-6607 or Andrew.Glover@TracyPD.com.
Tracy Police received 1,622 calls for service from May 25 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:58 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East South Street complained about a neighbor chopping wood too loudly.
8:17 a.m.: A fruit vendor was harassing customers near ATMs of a bank in the 1900 block of West 11th Street. The caller said the vendor was asked to leave but refused.
8:55 a.m. A fence was cut and two spools of copper wire were stolen from a property in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road.
9:47 a.m.: A doorbell camera recorded two men wearing masks spraying something around the caller’s front door in the 100 block of Glenhaven Drive.
10:57 a.m.: A woman in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive reported her car had been egged a few times and resulted in some damage.
2:49 p.m.: Someone in the 3900 block of Leslie Court told police that someone apparently started up a business using the caller’s home address as a mailing address, and the caller had received mail for the business at the home.
3:32 p.m.: A 2018 Jeep grand Cherokee was stolen from the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:08 p.m.: A caller said kids were playing with water at a home in the 2100 block of Wellington when an 8-year-old girl went into the home and came out with a knife and threatened the other children.
8:16 p.m.: A windshield of a car parked in the 500 block of Palm Circle was broken by someone.
10:53 p.m.; Police were called for a complaint of loud music from a home in the 200 block of South Central Avenue.
Tuesday
3:17 a.m.: A business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard called police about someone who was taking items from the store and said they needed money for glasses.
5:30 a.m.: A caller on South International Parkway said a person in a dark colored car brandished a handgun after a road rage incident when vehicles were cutting each other off in a turn lane.
9:12 a.m.: A man with a shopping cart was smoking something in a pipe next to a business in the 2300 block of North Corral Hollow Road.
10:38 a.m.; A white Mercedes C250 was stolen sometime over the weekend from the 300 block of Glenbrook Drive.
11:30 a.m.: Someone at a car rental company in the 2900 block of Naglee Road said a customer failed to return a 2021 Nissan Mirano that was supposed to have been returned on May 11.
2:55 p.m.: A red 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway
4:36 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Woodland Lane said someone used a key to open a community mailbox and a check that was in there was stolen and cashed at a bank.
4:51 p.m.: Someone stole $1,000 in cash from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
7:26 p.m.: Mail was stolen from a mailbox in the 400 block of Loma Verde Drive sometime during the night.
7:59 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Palm Circle said a package containing a crossbow was stolen off their porch last night and the caller was concerned that it would get into the wrong hands.
Monday
12:32 a.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive heard gunshots and then the sound of people running.
12:42 a.m.: A reckless driver was reported on Pescadero Avenue near North MacArthur Drive.
5:02 a.m.: Police were called after a man was seen at the front door of a house in the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane where a homicide occurred. The caller thought the man might be trying to break in.
9:22 a.m.: A business in the 3400 block of Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was inside and he had assaulted an employee before and been given a no trespass warning.
2:36 p.m.: A man stole a necklace from a woman in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and then left as a passenger in a four-door vehicle.
5:31 p.m.: A woman stole about $400 worth of cosmetics from a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
6:16 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a recreational vehicle in a driveway in the 400 block of Dillon Court sometime during the past month.
8:24 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 300 block of South Court.
8:54 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 500 block of Czerny Street.
10:54 p.m.: A business in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard was burglarized.
Sunday
12:41 a.m.: A mailbox on the 300 block of Mt. Oso Avenue was broken into and all the mail stolen.
1:01 a.m.: Fireworks were reported coming from Dorset Lane.
2:58 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Boleyn Court said their home alarm was sounding and they thought someone was trying to get in the house.
7:10 a.m.: A mailbox belonging to a home in the 2700 block of South Corral Road was dumped in a field.
1:20 p.m.: Someone in a gray Ford Focus was shooting paint or rubber balls at cars on North Corral Hollow Road.
5:49 p.m.: Police were called about a man who was seen carrying a handgun then tucked it into his waistband on the 2200 block of Wellington Drive.
6:33 p.m.: Two skimming devices were found on the ATMs at a bank in the 100 block of West 10th Street.
7:59 p.m.: Police were called for a report of people seen with guns in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:04 p.m.: A caller on East 20th Street complained about someone using a loud microphone that had been going on since Friday.
Saturday
1:21 a.m.: A white Volkswagen sedan was swerving on South Corral Hollow Road and struck several traffic cones.
2:50 a.m.: Police were called about a person in car parked in a handicapped parking space at a business in the 6200 block of Promontory Parkway. The car had been pulling in and out of the parking lot and the person was taking pictures of employees and threatening to cut them.
7:41 a.m.: Tenants that were evicted from a property in the 100 block of East Kavanagh Avenue were reportedly breaking back into the property.
9:07 a.m.: Two backhoes were missing from a construction site at Tracy Hills in the 3100 block of South Corral Hollow Road. The GPS units on the backhoes showed them being started up in the early morning hours.
9:29 a.m.: A card taken from a mailbox in the 500 block of Covey Lane was used to make a $1,000 purchase at the Tracy Home Depot.
3:20 p.m.: A security guard in the 1300 block of Eastlake Circle was in an argument with someone who didn’t have an access card.
5:55 p.m.: A caller wanted police to talk to whoever was playing loud music in the 1600 block of Tahoe Circle.
8:41 p.m.: Someone complained about neighbors in the 2600 block of Castle Court launching fireworks.
10:34 p.m.: Several vehicles were heard in a speed contest on South Tracy Boulevard.
Friday
4:45 a.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue said friend stole $1,700 from her phone and when she confronted him he admitted it and also took her phone. The woman said they had a physical fight over the money and she managed to get her phone back.
5:29 a.m.: Someone stole the taillights from a 2002 GMC truck in the 1100 block of Linda Place.
8 a.m.: A man driving a gray Nissan Maxima almost hit several vehicles and made an obscene gesture while driving on 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
10:08 a.m.: A caller said a car alarm on a black four-door sedan in the 600 block of Sunnyside Drive had been cycling on and off all through the night and into the morning.
11:09 a.m.: The hood from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive. The caller said they had the incident on video.
11:48 a.m.: A credit card was stolen from the mail in the 7000 block of Paseo Street and there had already been fraudulent transactions on the account.
12:37 a.m.: A white Dodge Challenger was speeding and spinning doughnuts on Sultana Drive.
3:39 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Suellen Drive said they gave their social security number to someone claiming to be from Amazon.
5:01 p.m.: A vacant resident was broken into and several items were stolen from it in the 2500 block of South Lammers Road.
6:42 p.m.: Someone broke into a van in the 100 block of International Parkway and stole a backpack with schoolbooks and tools inside.
10:08 p.m.: A man was refusing to leave a restaurant in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard while employees were cleaning and closing the business.
10:41 p.m.: A brown Suburban was stolen from a parking lot in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:12 p.m.: A man was throwing items out of a dumpster behind a business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
May 25
3 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue complained about loud music from a house and said he could clearly hear “Sweet Child of Mine” playing.
7:37 a.m.: Someone broke the windows out of a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
8:08 a.m.: A city of Tracy public works truck was burglarized in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
12:09 p.m.: A window on a gray Acura RDX was broken and $2,000 in cash was stolen from the vehicle.
12:33 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Cabrillo Drive said they discovered a scam for a property being rented after talking to the tenants.
5:12 p.m.: A man in the 1600 block of Holly Drive said he thought his personal information had been compromised from a fraudulent website.
6:56 p.m.: Someone said their medications, including controlled substances, were stolen while he was at Ross, 2483 Naglee Road and he required a police report.
8:13 p.m.: the driver of A Chevrolet Cruz said the ignition was punched leaving the vehicle undrivable while he was in West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
8:20 p.m.: A man was urinating in the middle of a parking in the 2900 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:18 p.m.: Two vehicles were doing doughnuts near Mars Court and Gandy Dancer Drive.
10:31 p.m.: A fight with about five people was reported in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.