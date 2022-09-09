On Monday at 6:55 p.m. a caller said a group of six kids on bicycles were riding down the 200 block of 10th Street blowing a horn and setting off road flares in front of businesses. The group later went down F Street and set a road flare off inside a plastic traffic cone.
Tracy Police received 1,427 calls for service from Sept. 1 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
5:56 a.m.: A caller watching a business in the 200 block of Gandy Dancer Drive on surveillance video said someone was at the business trying to pull a chain of an electric gate.
8:20 a.m.: Someone reported that a man was passed out in his vehicle and possibly intoxicated in the 100 block of East Grant Line Road. The man woke up and drove away.
10:54 a.m.: Police were told someone in a Jeep parked on Vallerand Road near the Monte Vista Middle School baseball field might be selling narcotics.
1:15 p.m.: Someone broke into home that had been boarded up on the 400 block of Clover Road and vandalized the entire interior of the home. The caller said it may have been homeless people or tenants that had been evicted.
3:10 p.m.: A Jeep was stolen from the 4100 block of Dalehurst Lane.
3:36 p.m.: A caller said a black Jeep with a hardtop was speeding and swerving in and out of lanes on Interstate 580 and then exited on International Parkway.
5:72 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road said someone used his credit card to buy a computer online.
6:46 p.m.: A woman told police she was trying to rent a home in the 200 block of East 20th Street and after she paid a $100 application fee and a $1,000 deposit, she found out someone was already renting the property.
9:56 p.m.: A caller in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone broke into their truck.
Monday
12:45 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a band that was playing at a home in the 1600 block of Griffith Court.
1:39 a.m.: A woman with a laceration to her head was at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd. She said she was struck with a broom but didn’t know the address where it happened.
9:21 a.m.: A business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said man was in the bathroom masturbating.
9:51 a.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Sentinel Drive said she received an email that someone with a different name was using her social security number.
11:08 a.m.: A woman had her purse stolen from her shopping cart at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
1:52 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said a company was fraudulently using his credit card information.
4:52 p.m.: Police were called for a report of someone under a car with a grinder trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The caller said the person with the grinder told them it was a friend’s car.
10:14 p.m.: Someone complained about cars parked past a gate on the 3000 block of Hull Court with loud music playing.
Sunday
1:09 a.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party in the 1800 block of Newport Court.
5:08 a.m.: A caller on the 1900 block of Pagoda Court told police that his sister’s pit bull bit him in the face and he required.
12:48 p.m.: A naked woman was running around in front of a business in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
12:52 p.m.: A technician found a skimming device on an ATM at Bank of America, 111 W. 11th St.
1:22 p.m.: A caller said someone got into his vehicle through a cracked window and stole his wallet and had already used his credit cards.
2:36 p.m.: Someone said their wallet was stolen at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, and was used a few minutes later at a CVS store on 11th Street.
2:36 p.m.: Someone walked into a store in the 3400 block of Naglee Road with two large garbage bags and filled them with about $5,000 worth of Levi’s jeans and walked out of the store.
3:44 p.m.: Someone complained about a pickup truck playing loud music in the 300 block of East South Street.
10:45 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Griffith Court heard an explosion, saw a flash of light through her blinds and reported car alarms sounding.
Saturday
2:29 a.m.: A caller said a man who sounded drunk was in Lincoln Park, 200 Eaton Avenue, yelling “kill them” and using derogatory language.
3:27 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road said she was woken up by someone who knocked twice on her bedroom window and then received several texts from her ex saying to open the door.
7:50 a.m.: An office in the first block of West Larch Road said someone broke into their building.
10:21 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Portola Way said they could see someone on video knocking over items in the front yard and thought they made into the back yard.
12:15 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 400 block of Beverly Place saying it was an ongoing problem every Saturday morning as people washed their cars.
4:38 p.m.: Two kids were seen climbing on a high voltage electrical building in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
6:33 p.m.: A license plate was stolen from a silver Jeep parked in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
7:09 p.m.: A black Porsche was seen driving 60 mph through a residential area on West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: A caller said someone smashed out a window of their vehicle in the 1400 block of McDermott Drive sometime within the past two hours.
10:39 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party in the 2600 block of Crystal Creek Court.
Friday
1:17 a.m.: A Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly driving recklessly on the eastbound Interstate 205 off ramp on West 11th Street.
5:17 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said someone was inside that was trying to shoplift.
8:23 a.m.: Someone in the 5600 block of Hood Way reported a stolen license plate that was registered to a vehicle out of Indiana.
10:46 a.m.: A caller in the 4400 of English Oak Avenue said their name was used in an out of state bill of sale and didn’t know it was a scam or not.
1:12 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Marnie Court said she was scammed out of $25,000 online about a week ago.
3:06 p.m.: A Ford F250 truck that was stolen in Lathrop was found dumped on a property in the 800 block of West Clover Road.
3:14 p.m.: A woman in the first block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone was sitting on her porch.
5:25 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road said her purse was stolen from the business and someone was trying to use her checks in Livermore.
6:01 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a repeat shoplifter was in the store acting like she was shopping.
6:04 p.m.: Two women that had stolen from a store in the 800 block of West 11th Street just stole items again.
10:54 p.m.: A man rammed a shopping cart into someone’s vehicle on purpose in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:20 p.m.: A caller said a man who had been causing a disturbance at a downtown restaurant was seen stumbling in the 200 block of West 10th Street, and then getting into a lifted pickup truck. The caller was worried the man was going to drive intoxicated.
Sept. 1
8:44 a.m.: A Mercedes sedan that had gotten off the freeway was driving erratically on 11th Street near East Street.
8:48 a.m.: Someone damaged a Best Buy trailer parked in the 2500 block of Naglee Road.
11:20 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Camellia Drive said they would make an online report about $1,900 taken from their electronic Benefit Transfer card.
12:12 p.m.: A motel in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a person who was supposed to have checked out the day before was still in a room refusing to leave.
2:16 p.m.: A woman was dancing topless and appeared to be intoxicated at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
2:23 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen sometime during the night from the 1400 block of Hepburn Street.
4:08 p.m.: A caller from the 1500 block of Holly Drive said their cousin just “tapped” them with a knife, saying the cousin had a history of being aggressive.
6:40 p.m.: A group of about five kids on bicycles were trying to break into a vacant, boarded-up house on Sienna Park Drive.
7:42 p.m.: A driver in a Ford Explorer was honking at a group of kids blocking the road on West 11th Street.
11:45 p.m.: Someone shot a man in the hand with a paintball gun in the 200 block of East Third Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.