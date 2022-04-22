On Wednesday police were called to a report of a man who had assaulted and tried to stab someone near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. Officers arriving at the scene found a 49-year-old Tracy man near the Kavanagh Avenue intersection who was armed with a knife and was carrying a replica handgun. The man refused commands to drop the knife while continuing to walk toward a nearby business with people in it. Police fired a beanbag shotgun to try to get the man to drop the knife but he continued walking toward the business. Officers eventually used tasers on the man and he was taken into custody. He is in the San Joaquin County Jail on $263,000 bail facing charges including battery on a person, exhibiting deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury, exhibiting a deadly weapon to resist arrest and resisting arrest.
Tracy police received 1,341 calls for service from April 14 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4 p.m.: Tracy police arrested two adults and one minor for riding dirt bikes recklessly on city streets as part of an enforcement operation with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol. Officers saw riders on separate occasions driving recklessly — including speeding and riding on the sidewalks — on Corral Hollow and Schulte roads and again on Eaton Avenue near Bessie Avenue. Police attempted to stop the riders, but they fled at a high speed in each instance. After further investigation police located the riders within city limits and arrested them. Police impounded all three of the motorcycles, none of which were legal to operate on city streets.
Tuesday
4:48 a.m.: A caller in the 5600 block of Hood Way said someone stole his phone from a locked car.
10:07 a.m.: Someone at West Coast metal outfitters, 460 W. Larch Road, said four catalytic converters were stolen sometime during the night.
11:02 a.m.: A woman in the 2100 block of Kenilworth Court said a former employer has been texting her, calling from blocked numbers and harassing her.
11:51 a.m.: A community mailbox in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive was broken into.
2:24 p.m.: The driver of an older model green GMC was heading north on Tracy Boulevard from Valpico Road running red lights
7:09 p.m.: A 2012 black Mercedes GLK was stolen from the 200 block of East 10th Street.
7:20 p.m.: A black Nissan Altima was reportedly driving recklessly, swerving in and out of the bike lane on North Tracy Boulevard.
11:59 p.m.: A caller reported two sedans with a jeep trailing them were having a speed contest, racing along Gandy Dancer Drive out onto South Tracy Boulevard.
Monday
12:22 a.m.: A person living at the Tracy Inn said someone was using a saw that was making a loud noise and thought it might be coming from a smoke shop in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue.
7:47 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard complained about nurses on strike in front of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital using a loudspeaker and wanted police to tell them to turn the volume down.
9:37 a.m.: A woman told police that her friend’s husband had slashed her car tires the previous night while she was at the La Huacana Night Club, 1005 E. Pescadero Ave.
10:59 a.m.: Someone said a white four-door Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly and ran a red light on East Grant Line Road.
11:38 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Summertime Lane reported a fraud saying a third party had taken out a grant for property in North Carolina.
2:40 p.m.: A caller reported a Toyota Tacoma and a sedan were driving at a high rate of speed along West Lowell Avenue toward Tracy Boulevard.
10:29 p.m.: Police gave a warning to the people in a home in the 1900 block of Foxwood Court after someone complained about loud music. The person called back to say that the music stopped for 5 minutes and then was turned back up after officers left.
11:59 p.m.: Someone on the 2400 block of Gerald Court said they heard about 50 to 100 rounds of gunfire in 10 minutes and said it sounded like it was coming from near a lube shop on West Grant Line Road.
Sunday
1:57 a.m.: A hit and run accident was reported at Cypress Drive and North Corral Hollow Road.
7:17 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard told police that a man was asked to leave and refused. The man eventually left and the people at the business wanted police to give him a trespass warning if he was found.
10:50 a.m.: Someone broke into a blue GMC pickup truck at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, requested a police report so that the store would turn over the video surveillance footage.
1:13 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a Ford Focus might be drunk as it was only going 30 mph and weaving all over the road on South Tracy Boulevard.
6:11 p.m. A man wanted to report a pedestrian that punched his wife’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road and left a dent the day before. The caller said the pedestrian punched the car when he thought she was going to hit him with the car. The caller said they were previously unsure if they wanted to press charges, but now they did.
6:45 p.m.: Someone reported a black Corvette was reported driving recklessly and almost hit them as it passed on East Grant Line Road.
10:30 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from an upstairs apartment unit in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
Saturday
11:18 a.m.: Two men stole a Galaxy S20 phone from someone in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
11:42 a.m.: Police were called about vehicles doing doughnuts in the 2900 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
1:10 p.m.: A caller said there was a broken window at the closed Sears store at West Valley Mall, 3350 Naglee Road. The caller said the break was large enough for someone to get inside and they didn’t know if anyone was inside the vacant business.
3:06 p.m.: A parking lot security guard at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, told police that he was trying to stop shoplifters that were loading items into their car, and he thought he might have dropped the keys to his security vehicle in the shoplifter’s vehicle.
4:02 p.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Shofield Lane wanted to file a police report regarding a UPS package that was never delivered, though UPS insisted that it was.
4:16 p.m.: Police gave a warning where about 30 people were having a party and blocking an alley in the 600 block of Palm Circle.
5:19 p.m.: A man stole items form a store in the 3000 block West Grant Line Road.
7:34 p.m. : A caller said someone was riding a green dirt bike around Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle.
11:21 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party going on in the 2400 block Ellis Town Drive.
Friday
12:53 a.m.: Two people were reported to be in a fight in a parking lot on the 400 block of East 11th Street.
7:30 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a homeless man was in their dumpster area smoking crack.
7:39 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Bridle Cfreek Circle said someone took a work computer from an unlocked Honda Pilot.
9:19 a.m.: A worker with the city parks department wanted a police officer to document graffiti at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Avenue. The worker said the park had profanity and explicit images drawn all over it and he usually wouldn’t need a report but because of the severity of the graffiti he needed it documented before it was cleaned up.
2: 59 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road said a customer had alcohol on his breath, was slurring words and stumbling to a white Ford F150 pickup truck in the parking lot.
3:04 p.m.: A woman in the 1400 block of Greenwillow Way said someone had stolen her identity and was trying to open bank accounts and lines of credit with her social security number and was advised by her bank to file a police report.
4:05 p.m.: A white 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen form the 300 block of West Carlton Way.
4:43 p.m.: A caller said someone was driving a red and white dirt bike 60 mph up and down Lincoln Boulevard doing wheelies for the past five minutes.
7:54 p.m.: Two motorcycles were speeding up and down a grass strip in the 900 block of Sequoia Boulevard while children were playing and the caller said it was an ongoing problem.
11:58 p.m.: Someone reported either gunshots or fireworks going off from the area near South Sycamore Parkway and West Central Avenue.
April 14
7:40 a.m.: A business in the 200 block of West 10th Street was broken into and money stolen from their safe. The caller said they had video of the incident but didn’t know who the suspect was.
9:17 a.m.: Someone tried to break into the back door of a building in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
11:03: a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized sometime during the night in a parking lot of a business in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
1:13 p.m.: A student at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue had a switchblade and was taken to the office.
1:18 p.m.: A white and black 1970s work truck was driving recklessly, crossing over the double yellow lines on East Arbor Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: Five students at Bohn Elementary School, 350 E. Mt. Diablo Avenue, were found with pocket knives.
6:11 p.m.: A caller complained about a woman in the 300 block of Ridgeview Drive soliciting for something in the neighborhood but didn’t know what.
7:40 p.m.: Police were called about a possible drunken driver that was stopped blocking traffic in the offramp for 11th Street from eastbound Interstate 205.
8:04 p.m.: Someone said their phone was stolen from a shopping cart at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:32 p.m.: A man walked into Sutter Tracy Community Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg. Police said the man was shot by someone else and there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting remains open.
11:42 p.m.: A 2015 Freightliner was stolen from West Linne Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.