A Lathrop man turned himself into the Tracy Police Department on Wednesday after he was identified as the man who allegedly fired a gun into the air on Feb. 13 during the NFL Super Bowl game.
Richard Elson Jr., 31, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on three felony charges of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. On the day of the Super Bowl game Tracy officers responded to three different reports of shots fired at local bars across town. The suspect and vehicle were the same seen at all three incidents. Evidence collected linked all three shootings together and detectives were able to identify Elson as the suspect. A SWAT team served a search warrant at his home in Lathrop on Friday but he was not home at the time and then surrendered himself to police. No one was reported injured in the gunfire.
Tracy police received 1,479 calls for service from March 10 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:09 a.m.: A man was stealing items from a business in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller tried to take away the man’s bag, but the man threatened him.
4:39 a.m.: Someone texted 911 to the police about a roommate living in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive that was supposed to leave the home by 6 a.m. but had locked himself inside his room.
9:52 a.m.: A resident in the 3500 block of Bungalows Drive told police someone stole a plant from their home.
2:59 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of B Street said an unknown person was taking money out of their bank account.
3:55 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone stole fencing from the outside lot a couple of days ago and thought it was the same person they had on video stealing from the business in the past.
5:55 p.m.: Police were called about four kids who climbed on car and scratched it in the 300 block of Mt. Oso Avenue.
6 p.m.: Someone took the keys to a 2018 Kia Optima from a locker at a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and stole the car.
8:45 p.m. An ongoing issue with someone playing loud music from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue was reported. The caller said the music was coming near the middle of a sound wall.
10:42 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Grant Line Road said a man was panhandling in front of the business harassing customers.
Monday
8:28 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 2200 block of Basque Drive.
10:02 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Pohono Court said someone opened a loan in their name.
11:21 a.m.: A loss prevention manager from a business in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue said skimmers were found on ATMs at the business and the business had video of the footage of the suspects.
1:22 p.m.: A parent complained about vehicles running a stop sign at Payton Lane near Hawkins Elementary School.
2:58 p.m.: A woman in the 1900 block of Wall Street said she believed a neighbor broke into her home and stole her smart watch. The neighbor denied taking it but the watch was pinging from the neighbor’s address.
3:03 p.m.: A backpack was stolen from the trunk of an unlocked vehicle in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:18 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from a home in the 2900 block of Candido Court all day long.
9:30 p.m.: A caller from Jersey Mike’s, 2982 Grant Line Road said there was a homeless man who might be intoxicated trespassing on the property.
10:50 p.m.: A truck driver in the 100 block of West Valpico Road said another driver tried to hit him with a wooden board and a metal pole and scratched his neck.
Sunday
4:26 a.m.: A caller said they heard a couple of vehicles driving recklessly on North Corral Hollow Road near West Kavanagh Avenue then heard a crash and then a man screaming “go, go, go.”
8:40 a.m.: A 2009 Honda Accord was broken into on the 2300 block of Cabana Lane and a neighbor who has cameras recorded one person on their property during the night.
11:35 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 2400 block of Babcock Lane.
3:07 p.m.: A man was inside a business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard refusing to leave. The man had threatened to punch the caller in the face before and wanted police to remove the man and would press charges if needed.
3:25 p.m.: Two people riding dirt bikes were reportedly running red lights and popping wheelies on South Tracy Boulevard near Schulte Road.
4:43 p.m.: Police were called about two men riding dirt bikes with no helmets on West Grant Line Road.
11:20 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man was outside a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road refusing to leave and yelling at the caller.
11:31 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in El Pescadero Park, 250 West Kavanagh Avenue, coming from about halfway down a sound wall.
Saturday
12:14 a.m.: Police gave a warning to guests who were playing loud music and drinking outside their room at a motel in the 600 block of West 11th Street.
8:37 a.m.: A caller said their cell phone was stolen the night before and they tracked it to a location in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue.
8:41 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of West Street said her ex-boyfriend kicked her door down and she wanted to make a report.
9:21 a.m.: A homeless man was in the bathroom of a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard possibly taking narcotics. Police gave the man a warning.
10:09 a.m.: Someone reported a woman in the 2600 block of Byron Road was yelling “let me out” and “you just hit me.” The caller said the woman might possibly be moving a vehicle.
11:46 a.m.: A caller complained about a neighbor in the 1600 block of Clifton Avenue that was playing loud music and wanted police to tell them to turn it down.
1:29 p.m.: A dark colored Lexus 300 was seen driving recklessly on West Kavanagh Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard.
2:07 p.m.: A U-Haul trailer was broken into on the 2400 block of Naglee Road a week ago. The caller was unsure what was stolen but wanted to make a report about it.
3:54 p.m.: A 2001 Lexus 300 was stolen from the 400 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
8:23 p.m.: A driver on Interstate 205 said someone in a Honda Accord shot at his vehicle as he took the Grant Line Road exit.
9:03 p.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Remy Cantos Drive said kids were throwing rocks at her house. The caller wanted to press charges if there was any damage done to the home.
11:49 p.m.: Police gave a warning to the occupants of a home in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane that were having a loud party.
Friday
3:26 a.m.: Police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of Surrey Drive and West Clover Road. One person reported “multiple pops” and another reported 10 to 15 shots fired.
7:55 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a traffic collision at West Schulte Road and Morris Phelps Drive. It was unclear if anyone was injured, but one of the callers told police that all of the people were out of their cars. Police took a report.
3:11 p.m.: Someone on the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road called police to report that a family member had just been stabbed. Police talked to the 40-year-old man who had been stabbed and were still seeking information on the suspect, who was still at large . Police are continuing the investigation.
6:57 p.m.: Police were called to assist firefighters on North Tracy Boulevard between Kavanagh Avenue and West Clover Road. Someone had reported that a person wearing a white jacket and walking a small dog had lit a palm tree on fire.
March 10
1 a.m.: A person on the 200 block of La Monte Lane reported a home burglary after the caller’s son found a man in the garage. The burglar, who was wearing a black hoodie, ran away and was last seen jumping a fence into a neighbor’s yard. Police took a report.
12:50 p.m.: A man told police that he was bleeding after he was bitten by a dog on the 1000 block of East Grant Line Road. The man said he went into the office of the logistics business and saw two dogs in the office right before he was attacked. Police took a report.
1:48 p.m.: The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department called Tracy Police after someone reported that a white GMC work truck had been broken into on the 2400 block of Naglee Road. Police made contact with the caller, but there was no information on possible suspects.
2:02 p.m.: A business owner on the 1800 block of West 11th Street reported that a group of teens came into the store, stole merchandise and pushed the business owner down before they took off.
4:24 p.m.: Police responded to the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard for a report of a large fight in a parking lot. Police took a report.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
