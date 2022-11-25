On Saturday at 11:05 p.m. an automatic license plate reading camera in North Tracy alerted the Tracy Police Department dispatch center there was a vehicle that had been reported as carjacked with a weapon earlier in the day in Stockton. Officers found the vehicle about three minutes later driving on Grant Line Road near Tracy Boulevard. Police tried to stop the vehicle but it fled onto eastbound Interstate 205 and then north bound Interstate 5. Tracy police pursued the vehicle and were joined by officers from the Stockton Police Department and air support units from the California Highway Patrol and the Stanislaus County Sheriff Air Support Association. Officers from the CHP caught up to the pursuit and took over following the car back to Stockton where it was finally stopped and at least one suspect taken into custody. No one was reported injured in the incident.
Tracy police received 946 calls for service from Nov.17 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
3:56 a.m.: Someone smashed the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Hansen Road.
8:20 a.m.: Two women stole blankets from a business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
9:19 a.m.: A Cadillac Escalade parked in the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue had the front and rear passenger windows broken out.
2:14 p.m.: Someone took a basket of merchandise from a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
6:04 p.m.: A man who had previously been given a trespass warning from a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road had returned.
6:39 p.m.: A man wearing a hoodie and facemask stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:05 p.m.: A caller from the 1400 block of Coolidge Avenue said her ex-boyfriend scratched and dented her car.
11:39 p.m.: A woman reportedly broke a window of a motel room in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Monday
5:59 a.m.: A gray truck and a white Honda were spinning doughnuts in the 1400 block of South Central Avenue.
8:34 a.m.: A 2022 Hyundai trailer stolen two days previously from the 400 block of East Grant Line Road was located in Los Angles by a GPS tracker attached to tractor truck.
8:53 a.m.: A business in the 3000 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported a customer inside smoking a cigarette refusing to put it out.
9 a.m.: Someone took equipment from a building at a school in the 1700 block of West Lowell Avenue.
10:10 a.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a customer came in intoxicated and left driving a black Dodge Ram truck.
11:39 a.m.: Someone wrote a derogatory racial remark on a mailbox in the 2600 block of Lynridge Avenue.
12:48 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen from the 600 block of West 11th Street.
12:58 p.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Crystal Creek Court said a neighbor’s brother had a gun and was knocking on the doors inside the house.
2:33 p.m.: Someone was riding an ATV back and forth in the dirt parallel to the railroad tracks on West Schulte Road.
4:07 p.m.: A black Chevrolet Tahoe was reported driving recklessly on East 11th Street.
9:23 p.m.: A person at a business in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said someone was trying to steal alcohol from the store and when the caller tried to stop them they tried to beat the caller with the bottle.
Sunday
12:13 a.m.: People with a van that ran out of gas in an alley in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue had been asked to leave several times and were refusing.
1:45 a.m.: Somebody complained about a party with loud music in the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
9:14 a.m.: A reckless driver was reported in the 2000 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
12:30 p.m.: An intoxicated woman was at the entrance of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., holding a bottle of vodka and it was unknown if she lived in the encampment.
12:59 p.m.: A caller from the 3400 block of Mars Court said they had their dirt bike stolen at gunpoint.
1:59 p.m.: A resident in the 3000 block of Rio Grande Drive said a neighbor’s kid shot their vehicle with a BB gun about 2 weeks prior and the kid’s father said he would pay for repairs. When the father found out the cost of repair, he changed his mind but didn’t deny fault for the incident.
4:38 p.m.: A driver in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone in a Chevrolet Cruz pull up along side her and pointed a gun at her.
5:22 p.m.: A man said the owner of a business in the 1800 block of 11th Street pulled a gun on him after they were in an argument.
11:49 p.m.: A caller in the 4100 block of Glenhaven said there was a loud party with a large drug deal going on a residence in the neighborhood.
Saturday
12:19 a.m.: The driver of a black Nissan was reportedly intoxicated and harassing employees at a drive through in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
7:16 a.m.: Gang graffiti was reported all over the benches, sidewalks and playground at a park in the 600 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
9:28 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Henderson Court received a letter saying someone used his information to open an online account.
11:22 a.m.: Someone reported their clothes had been stolen from a laundromat in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
1:31 p.m.: The driver of a white Mercedes G Wagon reportedly brandished a handgun on North Corral Hollow Road.
4:44 p.m.: A driver on West First Street said a man walked up and hit her car with his fists and he appeared to by intoxicated or having a mental issue.
5:58 p.m.: A very intoxicated man was refusing to leave a business in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
7:49 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from South Court.
11:40 p.m.: A woman called police about someone doing doughnuts in front of her house in the 2400 block of Byron Road and then said the driver had broken a window to her car.
11:57 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party going on in the 1400 block of Jonathan Place.
Friday
12:57 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of East Sixth Street said someone slashed her car tires. The woman said it was the fourth time in two weeks her tires had been slashed and she thought she knew who did it.
1:42 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 1500 block of Arrigotti Lane
9:45 a.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Johnson Court said the back of their truck was filled with mail and mailboxes nearby had been damaged.
9:58 a.m.: A city employee was reportedly hit with a bucket by a homeless man in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
11:35 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West Fourth Street said a person they were no longer friends with vandalized their car during the night.
12:09 p.m.: Somebody in the 600 block of Saffron Drive said their bank account was hacked and someone took $3,785.
2:37 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of Glenpine Court said she thought she was scammed by someone who listed a house for sale in Mountain House. The woman said she did not lose any money but the person with the listing had copies of her and her son’s paystubs.
3:32 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Holly Drive told police there was a suspicious man at the park looking into the school and she thought he might be a sex offender or a parent without custody.
Nov. 17
2:19 a.m.: A 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat was reported stolen from the 100 block of Hollywood Avenue.
8:04 a.m.: A caller said her boyfriend took the keys to her 2005 silver Nissan Quest that she left in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:12 a.m.: Someone reported a gray Lexus was driving recklessly on the 1500 block of Cypress Drive.
10:09 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on the 1100 block of West 11th Street.
12:47 a.m.: A business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man had set up an encampment behind the business again and was refusing to leave after being asked several times to go.
2 p.m.: Two people were trespassing at a property on the 2800 block of Holly Drive.
2:34 p.m. A resident in the 1500 block of McDermott Drive received a scam letter demanding money.
5:13 p.m. a resident at the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, said another resident pulled a handgun on him and told him he was going to die tonight and brandished the gun toward him. The caller said a security guard could point out which tent the person was living in.
5:48 p.m.: A homeless man was seen throwing rocks at parked cars and cars passing by on the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:11 p.m.: A man was in the waiting room of the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room, 1401 N. Tracy Boulevard, saying he had been beaten in the head with a baseball bat. The man said he was jumped by seven people with two bats. The man said he walked to the hospital by himself and refused to say where he was attacked.
8:09 p.m.: A resident on Rio Grande Drive complained about a neighbor with a “red racing car” who was constantly speeding and racing through the neighborhood.
10:02 p.m.: Police were called about a home in the 2600 block of Northington Drive that was playing loud music.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
