At 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9 a man in the 100 block of Hollow Brook Court told police he saw a white Honda Civic following a mail truck on its route. The man said he later caught one person from the car breaking into a mailbox. The person fled the area and was last seen heading south on Glenbriar Circle. The man said he spoke with the mail carrier who said she knew the car was following her.
Tracy police received 1,505 calls for service from Feb. 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:25 a.m.: A patient who had been discharged from the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1401 N. Tracy Boulevard, was now sober but refusing to leave.
1:57 a.m.: Someone called 9-1-1 from the 100 block of Finale Way and could be heard saying ”you cut my face open.”
6 a.m.: A 2015 Dodge Challenger was reported stolen from the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
7:56 a.m.: A caller in the 6900 block of Seraaphina Drive said someone stole his mail, adding that he never received his ATM card but got a call from his bank saying their were charges made on his account.
9:59 a.m.: A business in the 2000 block of East Grant Line Road said an ex-employee had access to company accounts and altered social security numbers to have money wired to her account.
10:20 a.m.: Someone said “tweekers” were driving very fast in a gray Nissan through the neighborhood in the 1300 block of Berg Road.
3:49 p.m.: A 53-foot long trailer was reported stolen from the 1500 block of North MacArthur Drive.
5:44 p.m.: A man was reportedly swinging a golf club hitting balls against the side of a vehicle causing damage in the 100 block of Palm Circle.
9:18 p.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into on Glenbriar Circle.
Tuesday
1:37 a.m.: A woman said she saw another woman driving recklessly and caught up with her off on the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The caller said she wanted police to give her the driver’s name so she could press charges.
8:21 a.m.: A caller said the driver of a blue pickup was waving a handgun around while driving south on Lincoln Boulevard.
9:04 a.m.: A white 2021 enclosed 53-foot Hyundai box trailer was stolen from the 400 block of East Grant Line Road.
10:03 a.m.: A U-Haul truck that was checked out from a business in the 400 block of East Sixth Street on Feb. 8 and was due back the next day was never returned and reported as stolen.
4:24 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Cabrillo Drive received a letter stating someone had tried to take out a COVID-19 small business loan in the caller’s name.
4:32 p.m.: A business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road said a man stole five demo Apple iPhones and three Apple watches.
7:15 p.m.: A caller had an argument with someone living in the 700 block of Glencreek Drive over a parking space and the person was hitting his vehicle with his hands leaving a scratch on the hood.
8:31 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Versailles Court wanted to talk to an officer about an ongoing problem of a person who keeps hopping their fence to get into their yard.
10:16 p.m.: Police were called about a man that was arguing with a homeless woman in the middle of the road on Holly Drive.
Monday
1:24 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
7:10 a.m.: Faucets, toilets and copper piping were stolen from the 300 block of East Valpico Road.
9:07 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Monique Street.
9:33 a.m.: A 1990 Honda Civic was stolen from the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:19 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Schleiger Drive said someone in Miami was opening credit cards in their name and had charged $106 so far.
12:01 p.m.: Police received a complaint about loud music coming from the 300 block of West Emerson Avenue.
12:30 p.m.: A caller in the 4900 block of Dandelion Loop told police she had information about a fraudulent rental scam. The woman said she filled out an application yesterday morning and that evening she noticed fraudulent activity on her credit card and thought the same person was responsible.
4:31 p.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said an unknown person was making fraudulent charges on multiple credit cards.
5:51 p.m.: A newer model white Dodge Challenger was seen driving recklessly around West Street. The caller told police that the car looked like it was traveling at nearly 130 mph.
7:12 p.m.: An electric scooter was stolen from in front of Target, 2800 Naglee Road.
Sunday
10:26 a.m.: A woman said $500 was stolen from her vehicle in the 400 block of D Street.
11:36 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West Ninth Street said a woman was screaming loudly at a man in a parking lot.
2:16 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 1800 block of Oswego Court.
2:28 p.m.: Someone in the 1400 block of South Central Avenue said they found a bag of marijuana on the sidewalk and they were going to throw it into a garbage can so kids at a nearby school wouldn’t get into it.
4:25 p.m.: A person reported that a 2019 black Prius was stolen from the 2700 block of Ellis Town Drive. The caller used an app to locate the vehicle in Oakland, where it was found with extensive damage. The person told police that the suspect was a friend who also took the caller’s keys and a phone.
8:44 p.m.: A caller from a sober living home in the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue said a former tenant who was evicted was at the house and was intoxicated and couldn’t get up from the sidewalk.
9:14 p.m.: Someone reported hearing a sideshow with racing and burnouts on Gandy Dancer Drive.
10:03 p.m.: A woman was seen running around a building in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway setting fires.
11:06 p.m.: Someone reportedly drilled into the gas tank to try to steal gasoline from a red Toyota Sequoia in the 500 block of West Beverly Place.
Saturday
12:23 a.m.: An intoxicated woman was walking in the middle of the roadway on East 10th Street.
4:52 a.m.: A white Mercedes sedan was running stop signs and speeding on Paradise Avenue.
9:12 a.m.: A home was burglarized in the 2200 block of Ogden Sannazor Drive.
1:32 p.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Golden Leaf Lane said a man with a white Mercedes used a crow bar to try and break into the front and side doors of their home. A neighbor reported seeing the car casing the neighborhood before.
2:26 p.m.: A woman said a man in a gray Toyota Camry flashed her after he asked her for money and tried to steal her purse at the Safeway gas station, 1987 W. 11th St.
4:12 p.m.: A bicycle was stolen from a balcony of an apartment complex in the 3600 block of west Grant Line Road.
5:22 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said a person who had been given a trespass warning had returned and parked behind the business and was going to the bathroom in nearby bushes.
8:16 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Teton Lane said her brother told her there were four people outside with guns.
10:58 p.m.: Somebody complained about loud music being played in the 1300 block of Berg Road.
Friday
4:08 a.m.: A man was stealing gasoline from U-Hauls in the 300 block of Enterprise Place.
4:48 a.m.: A car was stolen sometime during the night from the 1600 block of West Beverly Place.
9:55 a.m.: Someone reported a red vehicle with a smashed window and the trunk left open on Blackstone Drive.
10:47 a.m.: A white U-Haul cargo van was stolen from the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
11:33 a.m.: A man in the 1800 block of Ashland Drive reported someone broke into his bank account and stole $1,000.
12:37 p.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of Holly Drive said they were the victim of a Zelle scam while they were trying to buy an appliance.
2:48 p.m.: A white Mercedes C300 was stolen three days ago from the 100 block of Portola Way.
5:40 p.m.: A technician found skimming devices on the ATM machines at Bank of America, 111 W. 10th Street.
7:03 p.m.: A black Ford Mustang was doing doughnuts in the intersection of Mae Avenue and East Beverly Place.
9:38 p.m.: A green 1996 Toyota Corolla was stolen from somewhere near Westgate Drive.
10:19 p.m.: A caller reported about nine gunshots fired in groups of three near South MacArthur Drive.
Feb. 9
4:47 a.m.: A video alarm monitoring a site in the 3500 block of North MacArthur Drive recorded a man walking back and forth on the site messing with crates.
6:06 a.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle sometime during the night in the first block of East Deerwood Lane.
7:27 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1800 block of Foxwood Drive.
9:12 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox in the 1100 block of Madera Drive. The caller said they had video of the incident.
9:58 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1200 block of Annamarie Way and the caller said they had a video of the car involved.
1:58 p.m.: A caller from the Milk Advisory Board in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road reported a wire fraud involving one of their vendors.
3:28 p.m.: Two teens spray painted and tagged a bench with graffiti at Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive, and then were playing basketball at the park.
4:49 p.m.: A man who had been in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road had been there since the morning and was refusing to leave.
7:17 p.m.: A small black vehicle was reportedly speeding on South MacArthur Drive.
9:46 p.m.: A white vehicle was seen spinning doughnuts on 1400 Pescadero Avene.
