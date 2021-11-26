Police officers were called to the 100 block of Etta Way at 9:39 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a person stabbed.
Officer found one person with a stab wound to the back and were told the suspect had run from the house.
Tracy Police Public Information Officer Diana Ruiz-DelRe said the man received non-life threating injuries in the attack. Police arrested Ramon Andrinovalos, 23, of Tracy in connection with the stabbing. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is being held without bail facing one count of attempted murder. Police would not comment on the circumstance surrounding the stabbing and said a second suspect might be involved.
Tracy police received 1,119 calls for service from Nov. 18 through Wednesday. Calls for Monday and Tuesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Sunday
3:28 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 800 block of West Ninth Street.
4:41 a.m.: Police were sent to a report of an open-door alarm at the Union 76 gas station, 2420 W. Grant Line Road. Police found an open door and took one person into custody.
6:29 a.m.: The owner of the Subway shop, 2600 S. Tracy Boulevard, said the front door had been broken into sometime during the night.
9:50 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported stolen in the 900 block of Atherton Drive.
10:08 a.m.: A caller said the registration sticker was stolen off their vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Michael Drive.
11:09 a.m.: A man stole a woman’s cell phone at Perko’s, 1321 W. 11th Street.
12:04 p.m.: A 1995 Honda Civic was stolen from a guest parking space at Greenoaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive.
1:27 p.m.: A homeless person stole oranges from the Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road.
4:25 p.m.: A caller told police that she had left a yellow handbag with $500 in cash, her driver’s license, an EBT card and other items in the bathroom of Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard. The woman said she didn’t realize she had left the bag until she was on the freeway and called the station whose employees said the bag wasn’t there.
4:45 p.m.: A Ford F250 truck was stolen from the 900 block of Vallerand Road. A GPS on the truck had it parked for 2 hours near the Winco parking lot.
7:46 p.m.: Two men and a woman stole $500 worth of alcohol from Rite Aid, 1970 W. Grant Line Road
9:54 p.m.: A caller heard vehicles racing somewhere near West Valpico Road and South Tracy Boulevard. The caller asked for extra patrols because it had been an ongoing problem in the area.
Saturday
12:46 a.m.: A driver turning left on the 800 block of West Sixth Street said another driver intentionally tried to ram them.
7:01 a.m.: A caller said two black sedans were chasing each other on Tennis and Lauriana lanes. The caller said it was gang-related and there were children in the cars. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the cars.
1:20 p.m.: A man and two women took a gift bag and filled it with items at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard, and left without paying.
1:31 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Heritage Place said someone charged more than $13,000 on their credit card.
3:32 p.m.: A man said he lost his credit card and within 20 minutes his online banking said it was being used at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road. Mall security was looking a video footage to see who made the purchase and the man was told to deactivate the card.
3:34 p.m.: A DoorDash delivery driver was in a road-rage with two people on motorcycles on West Grant Line Road. The delivery driver said the two people on Harley Davidson motorcycles followed and one of them punched the rearview mirror of their Prius and broke it. The motorcycles left and the delivery driver wanted to press charges.
3:47 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on a sound wall on Alegre Drive. The caller said it had been on the wall for nearly two weeks.
4:15 p.m.: A caller at Stone Pine Meadow Apartments, 229 W. Grant Line Road said they gave $335 for a Bape hoodie to an acquaintance that live in Lathrop and now wanted to report it as a theft.
4:50 p.m.: A couple of callers complained about loud music coming from a home on the 2300 block of Gibraltar Lane. One of the callers said it was an ongoing problem.
7:17 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from a home in the 1700 block of Duncan Drive. Police gave them a warning.
8:05 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near East Grant Line Road and North MacArthur Drive.
Friday
3:04 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Woodcrest Court said he heard five to six gunshots close to his home.
6:56 a.m.: A caller at Holiday Inn Express, 3715 N. Tracy Boulevard, said someone stole all of his work tools from his vehicle parked there.
8:35 a.m.: Someone reported vehicles speeding through a crossing guard on West Lowell Avenue at Laurelbrook Drive and almost hitting pedestrians. The caller asked for extra police patrols in the area.
9:07 a.m.: Two bikes were stolen from a home in the first block of Highland Avenue. The owner of one of the bikes found one near at a home near the end of the block but the resident there said it was his bike.
9:50 a.m.: A woman wearing a large sweater with nothing underneath was standing near the West Grant Line Road and North Tracy Boulevard intersection lifting the sweater and exposing herself.
10:17 a.m.: A caller said sometime in the past two days their pickup truck was broken into and court paperwork, checks, and car batteries were stolen.
2:56 p.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a black Toyota Tacoma sometime during the night on the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
4:01 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 4300 block of Christopher Michael Court.
5:57 p.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Choisser Court said they received a scam call and they were very uneasy with the questions being asked.
8:24 p.m.: Customers that were creating a disturbance at Carl’s Jr., 2380 W. Grant Line Road, left and then returned and shattered a window of the restaurant with a rock.
10:59 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music, possibly from a party, at one of the buildings at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. The complex security said they talked to the people at the apartment who shut the party down.
11:08 p.m.: Three Dodge cars were racing on eastbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call the California Highway Patrol.
Nov. 18
12:33 a.m.: A caller in the first block of East Sixth Street said they just caught someone trying to steal their car. The ignition was damaged and the suspect got away in a gray and white Ford van.
2:24 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Cherry Blossom Lane said someone was trying to open her door. The woman thought it might be a person who lives a few blocks away and “isn’t mentally right.” The caller said the person was leaving in a car that had been parked in her driveway. Police stopped the driver and gave them a courtesy ride home.
7:20 a.m.: A cook top and other new items were stolen from a home under construction in the 4500 block of Lone Star Way.
7:30 a.m.: Someone said a home in the 2300 block of Joseph Damon Court was being listed for rent fraudulently.
9:27 a.m.: A toolbox was stolen from a truck parked at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road.
9:54 a.m.: Employees at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard, said a man who was not allowed in the store was there and has been violent in the past. The man walked out with a 24 pack of beer and the manager wanted to prosecute. The man was stopped by police in a field on Valpico Road.
1:02 p.m.: A customer had their car stolen from Tracy Ford, 3500 Auto Plaza Way. The business said an employee was bringing a 2017 Ford Fusion out from the service department with the keys in the vehicle when a man said it was their car and took it.
2:49 p.m.: A driver in a white Honda Civic was cutting off other drivers and driving erratic on northbound Corral Hollow Road.
3:16 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a Mercedes station wagon might be driving under the influence, driving recklessly with a child in the car on eastbound 11th Street.
3:23 p.m.: A man was driving a white and blue dirt bike recklessly on East Valpico Road.
11:13 p.m.: An employee at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, said a homeless person was in the store stealing items, using abusive language and possibly trying to break things inside the store. Police found the homeless person and gave them a no trespass warning.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
