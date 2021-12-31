At 12:32 p.m. on Monday a man said he was getting a massage from a business in the 200 block of West 10th Street and they kept trying to get him to buy “other services.” The man said the massage wasn’t good and he stopped the massage and tried to get his money back and they refused. He wanted to report that they kept offering sexual services.
Tracy police received 1,150 calls for service from Dec. 23 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
5:50 a.m.: A caller said two people were breaking into vehicles parked in the 100 block Hollywood Avenue.
7:28 a.m.: A man out for a walk on South Tracy Boulevard told police someone made threats to shoot him before the New Year. The man said he was suffering from depression and that his family had been arrested and was talking about alcohol and a black bag. The man told police he would be waiting for them at a nearby bus stop.
8:21 a.m.: Someone reported a vacant building on the 700 block of North Central Avenue had been broken into. The back door had been kicked in and the caller said they thought they heard someone inside.
8:46 a.m.: A person who made a report of a theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of West 11th Street the day before found a construction trailer had been broken into and thought homeless people in the area were responsible.
10:27 a.m.: The door to the old Lammersville school house in Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane, was kicked in but was unknown if anyone was still inside.
10:31 a.m.: Mailboxes were vandalized and lying on the ground in the 2200 block of Mt. Pellier Street. The caller said he spoke to an officer and was trying to reach someone at the Post Office to find out how to get his mail.
11:11 a.m.: A caller said someone broke in and burglarized a business in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said they got in by breaking into a bathroom and then made a hole in the ceiling to get into the rest of the building.
2:57 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East 12th Street said they found a man and a woman smoking drugs inside a vacant home the caller owns. The caller said the couple left and got into the home through a broken back window.
3:04 p.m.: A 2003 BMW was reported stolen from the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
10:47 p.m.: Someone reported that a passenger window of their rental car parked in the 2400 block of Pavilion Parkway had been broken and items were missing from the car.
Monday
4:05 a.m.: A white 1997 Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the 4200 block of Christopher Michael Court.
4:56 a.m.: A caller said someone took items from their car they left unlocked in the 3900 block of Avalon Street.
8:14 a.m.: A gray GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the 500 block of Montclair Lane.
10:12 a.m.: A red Nissan pickup truck was doing doughnuts in the area and running a red light back and forth at the intersection of 10th Street and North Central Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: A man said his 2008 white Toyota Prius was stolen in late November, but he didn’t have proof of ownership. The man finally got the paperwork from the Department of Motor Vehicles and could make the theft report.
12:19 p.m.: Someone tried to burglarize a Harbor Freight trailer full of merchandise in the 3000 block of North Tracy Boulevard. No one was able to break into the trailer, but it had a lot of damage.
12:43 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into at the 500 block of East Grant Line Road.
3:41 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone stole their wallet which had their ID, and vehicle registration in it.
4:11 p.m.: A Milwaukee 10-inch miter saw valued at $599 was stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
5:35 p.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle on the 4800 block of South Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the vehicle registration and other documentation was taken and the gas cap was removed, and the fuel tank had a hole drilled in it.
7:38 p.m.: A car was broken while it was parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
Sunday
12:50 a.m.: An employee at the Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Boulevard called police about a man inside the store who was refusing to leave.
3:19 a.m.: A caller said someone in a silver Mustang at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road gave a group of people a small baggie that contained a powder they thought was cocaine. The caller said the group that took the baggie looked like teens and went into a nearby mobile home park while the car headed east on Clover Road.
8:13 a.m.: Police were called about a man in the grocery section of Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, that was eating and drinking items from the store without paying for them. The man was asked to leave and refused.
9:59 a.m.: A woman said her car was damaged in a hit and run accident while parked in the lot in front of Dhaba Indian Cuisine, 2242 W. Grant Line Road.
11:06 a.m.: A caller from O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man they had called about earlier had returned to the store and was smoking drugs out of a can.
3:26 p.m.: A caller said there was a burglary going on, and saw someone enter a home in the 500 block of Gonzalez Street through front window that was still open.
3:40 p.m.: The rear license plate of an Acura MDX was stolen while it was parked in the Safeway lot, 1801 W. 11th Street.
5:49 p.m.: Police were called about a man with a striped shirt in the 2500 block of East Pebble Creek Court who stole a cigarette lighter.
6:42 p.m.: The driver of a two-door Chevrolet SS didn’t stop at a stop sign in the 1600 block of Bayberry Lane and lost control crashing into a mailbox and then left. The caller said they had a picture of the car that had damage to the driver’s side door for the crash.
8:26 p.m.: A caller at Applebee’s, 3060 Naglee Road said they were on a date when their girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend showed up and wanted to fight the caller.
10:56 p.m.: Someone called about loud music coming from the 300 block of East South Street.
11:03 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Highgate Lane said they heard one gunshot coming from behind their home.
Saturday
12:07 a.m.: A caller said they heard rapid-fire gunshot coming from near Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th Street. The caller said it sounded different from fireworks.
12:38 a.m.: Someone reported a drunken driver in a silver Hyundai Elantra on North MacArthur Drive.
4:24 a.m.: Police were called about loud music that had been going on since 11 p.m. from a home in the 1600 block of Swarthout Court.
10:42 a.m.: A rear license plate was reported stolen from a 2001 GMC 4X4 truck in the 1200 block of Plaza Court.
3:13 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Westcliff Lane was concerned about an elderly neighbor who had a window shattered on their patio and no one answered when the caller knocked on the front door.
6:56 p.m.: Police were told about a possible drunken driver on west bound Interstate 205 freeway near North MacArthur Drive. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
9:22 p.m.: Someone on Martin Anthony Court complained about loud music coming from the cul-de-sac behind them.
9:35 p.m.: A reckless driver was reported on the Interstate 205 freeway near 11th Street. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
11:50 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court said a driver in an older model white Toyota Sienna struck their parked car and left the scene heading towards Corral Hollow Road.
Friday
1:42 a.m.: Someone told police they heard several vehicles doing doughnuts near South MacArthur Drive and East Valpico Road.
6:46 a.m.: Employees at the Mobil Gas station, 515 W. 11th Street said a window was broken to their business and a surveillance video recorded a man with a rock breaking the window.
7:06 a.m.: A window of a business in the 2300 block of East Street was smashed and caller couldn’t see anyone around.
8:08 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Camellia Drive said they left their car door open, and someone got into the car but didn’t appear to have stolen anything.
10:14 a.m. The driver of a white Ford Ranger was reported to be spinning doughnuts in the parking lot of Allstate Insurance, 4600 S. Tracy Boulevard.
11:19 a.m.: A caller told police there was someone with a knife near a baseball diamond at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive.
11:58 a.m.: A resident at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue, said a neighbor’s door was open and the apartment may have been burglarized.
12:04 a.m.: A resident at Harvest in Tracy apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway, said she had someone move some of her property into a storage unit in July and she found more than $5,000 worth was missing.
1:33 p.m.: A blue Nissan parked at Movies 14, 3300 Naglee Road at West Valley Mall was broken into but nothing was taken.
2:39 p.m.: A woman at the Safeway gas station, 1804 W. 11th Street, said a woman driving another vehicle cut her off, followed her to the gas station and pulled out a gun when she pulled up alongside.
3:49 p.m.: A black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from the 400 block of West 23rd Street sometime before 8 a.m.
4:36 a.m.: A caller said their 2018 Toyota Camry was broken into in the 2500 block of Remy Javier Court and a purse and new vehicle registration tags were stolen.
9:11 a.m.: Someone reported hearing about five gunshots near the 400 block of West 21st Street.
11:58 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near the 1900 block of Meritt Drive.
Dec. 23
2:47 p.m.: A woman in the 900 block of Wall Street said someone convinced her to give them $40,000 for a business and now that person isn’t talking to her anymore and she thinks she may have been scammed.
5:03 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Palm Circle found a bullet hole in their bathroom that may have been related to a shooting in the neighborhhod a few days earlier.
5:10 p.m.: A caller said a man driving a tan Subaru west on 11th Street threw something that damaged the caller’s car when it hit it.
6:24 a.m.: A person stole items from the Spencer’s store at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, and then ran from the mall.
6:56 p.m.: A driver heading north South MacArthur Drive said a man jumped out of the passenger seat white four-door sedan while in front of their car. The caller was afraid the man might have a gun and wanted extra police patrols in the area.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
