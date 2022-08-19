A Tracy man died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on Saturday on Corral Hollow Road. On Saturday at 12:52 p.m. Tracy police officers responded for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Police said the man had received major injuries in the collision and was immediate taken to a hospital for treatment. The roadway was closed for a couple of hours for the Traffic Safety Unit to investigate the crash. Social media identified the victim as Jonathan Woodbridge, and a GoFundMe campaign has been started to support the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-jonathan-woodbridge?qid=9ea62fcb4832ae89bece5a7c3a369b8d.
Police said that the crash is still under investigation.
Tracy police received 1,367 calls for service from Aug. 11 through Wednesday. Calls from Monday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
3:04 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music and karaoke coming from the 1900 block of Superior Court.
5:35 a.m.: A caller said they were viewing security camera footage and someone was looking inside the windows and U Haul trucks with a flashlight at a business in the 2600 block of Byron Road.
8:12 a.m.: An employee that was just fired at a business in the 2400 block of Toste Road was in a fight with the owner.
10:09 a.m.: Someone wanted to make a report about an employee who stole more than $1,600 worth of items form a business in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue.
1:22 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of West Highland Avenue said someone was at his home threatening him.
1:42 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Chabot Court said there were three motorhomes behind the business with people living in them and they were in a verbal argument.
3:18 p.m.: A man in the 400 block of Dillon Court said his brother stole more than $150,000 worth of money and items from their mother.
5:32 p.m.: Someone said their wallet was stolen from a locker in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and someone had used the credit cards.
7:31 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
9:42: Fireworks were reported coming from the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Holly Drive.
Sunday
12:53 a.m.: Police were told someone was in a fight over a non-injury accident at the Northgate Village shopping center, 1005 Pescadero Avenue.
2:55 a.m.: Someone reported hearing about five gunshots coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
4:40 a.m.: Two people wearing ski masks were seen on surveillance cameras on the West High campus, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue, going up to windows and cameras and placing stickers on them.
8:24 a.m.: Two vehicles in the 2900 block of Lincoln Boulevard were burglarized sometime during the night.
11:28 a.m.: A 2004 Chrysler Concord was burglarized in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
3:52 p.m.: Three women were shoplifting from Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard.
5:32 p.m.: Police were called about a homeless man with a knife who was cutting his own shirt off in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
6:19 p.m.: A caller said they were just assaulted by someone with a pipe on North MacArthur Drive.
7:45 p.m.: Someone reported a mailbox had been broken into on Landstone Street.
9:34 p.m.: A man had been reportedly sitting in a Volkswagen Jetta drinking alcohol for several hours in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
9:41 p.m.: Several vehicles were heard in a sideshow near Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run.
Saturday
12:16 a.m.: Police gave a warning for loud music coming from a home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street.
2:04 a.m.: Two people were seen on a live surveillance camera feed using a crowbar and bolt cutters to break into a business in the 2600 block of Byron Road.
3:27 a.m.: A Dodge pickup was speeding and doing doughnuts in front of Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run.
8:36 a.m.: A caller from Huston, Texas, reportedly received a notice their card was being used fraudulently at Motel 6, 3801 N. Tracy Boulevard.
11:13 a.m.: A man in the 2600 block of Garazi Court said someone had been receiving death threats and photos of dead people on his cell phone from an unknown person.
1:48 p.m.: Someone stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road.
3:33 p.m.: Three vehicles were broken into at a home on the 100 block of East Highland Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Multiple vehicles were seen speeding down Oakridge Drive.
8:35 p.m.: Somebody complained about loud music and people yelling in the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle
9:55 p.m.: A man said he found a firearm on the 300 block of West Central Avenue last year and now thinks it was planted and someone was trying to blackmail him over it.
Friday
12:28 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 1900 block of West Lowell Avenue received several phone calls with just someone breathing heavy in the phone. The employees were scared and asked for extra patrols in the area.
7:48 a.m.: Loud music was reported from a homeless encampment in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
8:54 a.m.: Police were called for the second time for a group of people trespassing on a property in the 3600 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:36 a.m.: A blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen from the 2700 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:07 a.m.: Someone was seen running away with tools from a home in the 1500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
12:53 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Oregano Way said a neighbor started an argument after she accused him of driving recklessly on Corral Hollow Road. The caller told the neighbor it wasn’t him but she threatened to send her brother over.
4:04 p.m.: A resident said a mailbox at the Tracy Post Office, 125 W. Ninth Street had been broken into and a mortgage payment had been stolen, altered to show someone else’s name and deposited into an account.
4:30 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue said someone entered her house through an open window and she knew who it was.
5:54 p.m.: The driver and passenger of an older brown truck appeared to be extremely intoxicated inside a business causing a disturbance in the 3700 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
7:33 p.m.: Someone tipped over a motorcycle parked at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, causing a lot of damage.
8:43 p.m.: A homeless man was staying by a garbage can at a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and guests were complaining about him.
Aug. 11
4:22 a.m.: A caller complained about a loud party with karaoke in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
7:06 a.m.: A resident in the 3100 of Fairfield Drive said he believed a neighbor vandalized his and his next-door neighbor’s home during the night. The caller said someone threw a can through his kitchen window and spray painted both their garage doors. The caller said there was an ongoing issue over the past months with the neighbor he suspected.
8:47 a.m.: Someone wanted to talk to an officer about a hostile tenant in the 2800 block of Rhett Court.
9:46 a.m.: A person in the 2000 block of Tammi Court said an unknown suspect hacked into their bank account and transferred $4,500 to another account.
10:27 a.m.: A man said someone had been using his social security number to open a Pacific Gas & Electric account in Fresno. PG&E told the caller the name of the suspect but he didn’t know how he got the number.
1:55 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from 2009 Honda CRV in the 3200 block of Milton Jensen Way.
2:35 p.m.: Someone in the 500 block of Peerless Way reported all the funds from their Electronic Benefit Transfer card had been stolen.
4:06 p.m.: The driver of a Honda CRV in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said someone hit his car and was refusing to give any information.
5:29 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Kelley Mist Lane said he received a text message asking him to pay to watch a sexual content video. The caller said he didn’t know the person and was concerned because the video looked like it was in a public place.
8:43 p.m.: A car was reportedly vandalized in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
9:22 p.m.: Aerial fireworks were reported going off near Bluegrass Lane.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
