Tracy Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer believed to be connected to a fentanyl overdose death in May.
The department’s Special Investigations Unit followed up on that case, working with patrol officers and crime scene technicians to collect evidence from the scene of that death. That investigation led to multiple search warrants as detectives followed up on all possible leads.
Investigators and the Tracy Police Department Crime Analyst eventually identified Antonee Dejon Haines, 41, of Tracy as the suspected dealer of the drugs that led to that fatal overdose.
On Aug. 17 police served a search warrant on Haines’ home, where they recovered 367 M30 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, 684 suspected Adderall pills and 124 suspected Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, as well as suspected psilocybin mushrooms and more than 9 pounds of marijuana. Police added that conditions at the home presented a hazard to Haines’ minor children.
He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony charges of possession narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance possession of ammunition and willful cruelty to a child, and on misdemeanor charges of possession marijuana for sale, violating a court order and possession a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released on bail and has another court hearing today.
Tracy police received 1,722 calls for service from Aug. 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:57 a.m.: Someone broke a window on a Toyota Rav 4 in the 800 block of Westleigh Court.
6:54 a.m.: A doorbell camera in the 2700 block of Agave Place recorded a 2018 Dodge Charger being stolen. The video showed someone smashing a window to get into the car.
8 a.m.: A woman was driving a white Tesla recklessly in the 2600 block of Lynridge Avenue. The woman stopped to yell at a resident then left and the caller was concerned because of children walking to school.
8:45 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Mt. Diablo Avenue said he was getting threatening phone calls from an unknown number on his work cell phone after he recently changed phone numbers. The cell provider said they couldn’t do anything, and police told the caller to block unknown callers or screen calls.
3:26 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a 2021 Nissan Altima in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
5:23 p.m.: Someone broke a window on a Dodge Hellcat in the 7000 block of Provincial and apparently was trying to steal the vehicle.
7:43 p.m.: A teenager reportedly stole a cash box from a food truck in a parking lot in the 2300 block of East Street.
8:57 p.m.: A caller said someone got into a classroom at McKinley Elementary, 800 W. Carlton, and vandalized the room, throwing items all over the room. The caller was unsure if anything had been taken.
Tuesday
3:23 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 1700 block of Chrisman Road said his 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the parking lot.
10:14 A.M.: Someone in the 1100 block of Mansfield Court said an unknown person took money out of their account.
11:51 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of East Street said a customer had not returned a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado and wanted to report it as stolen.
12:50 p.m.: A caller in the 3400 block of Surrey Drive wanted to report his 2012 Ford Fiesta as stolen. Police told the caller the car was towed for blocking a driveway and was possibly involved in a hit and run. The caller told police he was out of town between Wednesday and Sunday and the vehicle must have been stolen during that time frame.
4:21 p.m.: Someone broke into a work truck in the 3900 block of Bastille Court and stole about $3,000 worth of tools.
5:05 p.m.: Police were told someone had been shot in the 200 block of West Beverly Place. Police said there was a shooting, but no one had been struck by the gunfire and the incident was under investigation.
7:43 p.m.: A black motorcycle was stolen from the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
8:27 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Magazine Lane said their wife and a neighbor were in a road rage dispute and when the caller tried to talk to the neighbor about the incident, he flashed a handgun and said to get off his property.
10:14 p.m.: A white Honda Civic, a gray Toyota Corolla and a cargo transit van were driving fast through the neighborhood near Tony Stuitt Court and a caller said it was an ongoing problem with these vehicles.
Monday
2:47 a.m.: A security guard at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street said a man was following them around while reaching into a backpack. The guard said the man refused to leave and wanted police to move him along.
6:15 a.m.: Someone burglarized a 2023 Honda Accord, smashing the back window and going through the glove box. The caller said about $20 was stolen.
10:05 a.m.: A man was seen beating a dog in a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:44 p.m.: The theft of both license plates from a Mercedes E 320 in the 6300 block of Zink House Drive that occurred two months previously was finally reported.
4:43 p.m.: A caller said a man was sleeping under a stairwell on Jackson Alley near the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 N. Central Avenue and he had two railroad ties with him.
4:51 p.m.: A driver of a white Mazda 3 was seen swerving all over the roadway recklessly on Eastlake Drive near South MacArthur Drive.
7:56 p.m.: A homeless woman living out of her car went to the Tracy Police Department to say someone hacked into her bank account and she had proof of it.
8:12 p.m.: Someone reported a white sedan doing doughnuts on Arbor Avenue.
11:08 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Harvest Landing Lane complained about a neighbor having a loud barbecue in their backyard.
Sunday
12:10 a.m.: A caller said there was possibly an intoxicated man on Lammers Road near Jaguar Run sitting on the road against his truck facing the street.
12:22 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music on Mary Court.
4:47 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Holder Lane said she woke up to her car alarm sounding and found a back window broken and a tire missing.
8:23 a.m.: Someone stole all the tires off a 2023 Toyota Corolla in the 2300 block of La Mesa Drive.
12:09 p.m.: A person in a silver Jeep broke three windows of a vehicle in the 700 block of Harold Smith Drive and the caller had a video of the incident.
1:12 p.m.: A white 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Cooper Road
2 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Crater Place said a neighbor threw globs of mud over a fence into their yard.
3:34 p.m.: A caller at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, said a man and a woman with an SUV made a grab and run theft of $3,000 worth of merchandise from the store and they had shoplifted there before.
5:48 p.m.: Someone in the 2100 block of Penny Lane complained about a black Camaro driving recklessly in the neighborhood and running a stop sign
9:22 p.m.: The back window of a 2023 Honda Civic was smashed in the 1700 block of Chartwell Lane but nothing was taken from the car.
10:56 Two large fireworks were heard near a home on the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court.
Saturday
12 a.m.: A security guard in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless woman with a red blanket and shopping cart was lying down in front of a business refusing to leave and wanted police to move her along.
12:54 a.m.: A white 2010 Crown Victoria with lights on top and sides was stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of East 10th Street.
1:23 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Cabana Lane said they heard loud thuds on the garage and banging on a door and thought someone was trying to break into the home.
7:08 a.m.: A person at Chase Bank, 691 W. 11th Street, said it looked like someone tried to pry out a drive-up ATM machine and damaged it.
Noon: Someone at storage facility in the 1300 block of Pescadero Avenue said a $2,000 mattress was missing from an open area in the warehouse.
1:59 p.m.: Someone in the 500 block of Pombo Square Drive reported hearing gunshots coming from the area.
3 p.m.: A rear driver’s side window was broken in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West 11th Street, but nothing was stolen from it.
4 p.m.: A nude man carrying a rock was walking in front of a home in the 300 block of Glenbrook Drive.
7:05 a.m.: The front license plate was stolen from a 2017 BMW X3 in the 4100 block of Payton Lane.
7:58 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Ninth Street said someone burglarized a dark green Scion and stole more than $5,000 worth of items from it.
11:02 p.m.: An intoxicated man was thrown out of Purgatory Whiskey Bar & Craft Beer, 31 W. 10th Street, and was damaging planter boxes, urinating and chasing people around.
11:43 p.m.: Police were called about a complaint of loud music coming from somewhere on Central Avenue near Mt. Diablo Avenue.
Friday
3:41 a.m.: Tracy Police got the first of three calls regarding vehicle break-ins in the parking lot at Extended Stay America on the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway. The first call was regarding a truck burglary, where someone ground off the locks on a Chevy Silverado to break in and steal items. At 8:11 a.m. another person called to report that someone cut the locks off of a vehicle and stole about $7,000 worth of property. At 9:24 a.m. another person called to report a vehicle break-in with about $1,000 worth of property stolen. The hotel was looking at security camera video that could provide suspect information.
10:12 a.m.: A woman on the 300 block of Hickory Avenue reported that her neighbor backed her gray Honda Civic into the caller’s driveway, hitting a car in the driveway and another car in the garage. No injuries were reported.
11:49 a.m.: Someone reportedly stole a 2006 Ford box truck from a business on the 100 block of West Larch Road. The caller said that security cameras might have recorded the theft, and was awaiting a call from an officer to provide more information.
6:22 p.m.: A person at 1005 Pescadero Avenue reported that a black pickup had just crashed into the caller’s vehicle and then drove off. The caller didn’t get a license plate number, but had other information about the truck to report.
6:49 p.m.: A man on the 200 block of Derecho Way reported that another man was approaching him and threatening to stab him.
9:41 p.m.: A person at a gas station on the 1900 block of West 11th Street reported that a dark blue or black Nissan had just crashed into the caller’s car and then drove off. The caller agreed to file an online report.
Aug. 17
3:57 a.m.: Tracy Police responded to the 2900 block of Frank Brown Lane for a report of two people choking each other. Police took a report .
10:02 a.m.: Oakland Police contacted Tracy Police to report that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen out of Tracy had been recovered and had been damaged and stripped, with no suspects in custody.
11:24 a.m.: A woman reported that while she was working out at a gym on the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard someone had cut the lock on her locker and took her phone and wallet. Police took a report.
12:30 p.m.: A woman reported a burglary in progress on the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard. Police took a report.
12:57 p.m.: Someone at Tracy High, 315 E. 11th St., told police that someone had phoned in a bomb threat. School staff and police quickly determined that it was not a credible threat, but the Tracy Police school resource officers and Tracy Unified School District are investigating the incident. Police also sent a couple extra units to the school to address any concerns should word spread on campus about the call.
2:40 p.m.: A business on the 2400 block of Naglee Road reported that two women were in the store stealing merchandise.
Aug. 16
9:18 a.m.: An off-duty police officer reported that someone broke into his car on the 3300 block of Ernest Drive at about 2 a.m. and stole some police uniforms. He told Tracy Police that a neighbor has home security video of a suspicious person looking into cars at about that time. Police took a report.
9:51 a.m.: A person called police to report a hit-and-run in the parking lot on the 1300 of West 11th Street, and informed police that someone had left a note on the damaged car identifying the other car as belonging to a local business. The caller contacted the business and talked to a man who said he was in the parking lot at the time, but did not run into the other car.
10:23 a.m.: A person at a business on the 00 block of East 11th Street informed police that the business had security camera video of someone inside the business the night before. Police had responded to an alarm at that location at 1:41 a.m. but didn’t find anyone inside. The caller told police that the intruder must have snuck in during business hours and hid in the restroom, and then left when the alarm went off.
1:20 p.m.: A woman on West Lowell Avenue reported that she was raped by her ex-boyfriend. She provided information on where to find him and police took a report.
3:16 p.m.: A parent called to report that the caller’s daughter had been assaulted at North School by a boy who pushed the girl down and broke her glasses. The school called to inform the parent, but didn’t provide much information. Police took a report.
5:03 p.m.: Police responded to the 2800 block of Holly Drive after a white sedan crashed into a pole. Police took a report.
5:08 p.m.: Police responded to the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard for a report of a collision between a car and a bicycle in front of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. At least one person reportedly sustained minor injuries.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
