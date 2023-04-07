On Monday at 7:36 p.m. a man at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, told security there he was attacked by another man, and they fought in a tent and he was punched in the cheek. The man said the attack was unprovoked and didn’t know the man who attacked him.
Tracy police received 1,349 calls for service from March 30 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:49 a.m.: An ex-resident in the 300 block of Arbor Avenue damaged a fence on the property to get his dog back.
7:57 a.m.: Work tools were stolen from a 2001 Chevrolet 2500 truck parked in the 2200 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
10:16 a.m.: A woman in the 700 block of Quail Run Circle reported her vehicle was stolen but then found out it was repossessed.
12:45 p.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of south Corral Hollow Road said their computer was hacked and the person responsible wanted them to give money to a local liquor store. Police transferred them to the sheriff’s office.
3 p.m.: A man with no helmet was riding a dirt bike on Redington Drive.
10:22 p.m.: Someone was reported driving recklessly on Interstate 205 near North Tracy Boulevard.
10:44 p.m.: A caller said they picked up a folded dollar bill at Bank of America, 111 10th Street, and found a white powder inside. The caller said they threw the bill back down on the ground and left the area.
Tuesday
6:50 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a Honda Civic parked in the 2000 block of Village Drive.
8:09 a.m.: A pest control worker said he was threatened by a homeowner in the 200 block Thomas DeHaven Drive.
9:52 a.m.: A woman went to vet clinic on Grant Line Road saying she and her dog were attacked by a pit bull at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:42 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Evelyn Court said a man jumped through his back yard and ran out the front.
12:29 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive said they had an employee that was extremely intoxicated and not in a state to drive home but wanted him removed from the property.
3:10 p.m.: A black Tesla was seen driving erratically on South Chrisman Road.
3:35 p.m.: Tires were stolen from a Toyota Corolla in the 800 block of West 10th Street.
6:27 p.m.: Police were called for a person that was caught stealing $913 worth of items from a business in the 3100 block of Naglee Road.
9:46 p.m.: A black Ford was seen driving recklessly on Palomar Court.
Monday
12:31 a.m.: Someone heard a gunshot and then two men arguing in the first block of West First Street.
5:39 a.m.: A 2017 Honda Pilot that was reported to be stolen from the 2300 block of Tennis Lane. It turned out the car had been repossessed.
8:24 a.m.: A woman on the 3200 block of Tracy Boulevard said a man was trying to steal items from the trunk of her vehicle when her boyfriend stopped the man. The man stealing items threatened to hit the boyfriend but then left toward the freeway.
8:44 a.m.: A Nissan 350 Z parked near Larson Alley and West Street looked like it had been damaged by someone throwing rocks.
12:12 p.m.: A John Deere back scraper tractor was missing from a job site in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane.
12:27 p.m.: Someone threw a brick at a vehicle parked in the first block of C Street sometime during the night.
2:26 p.m.: Someone reported five gunshots on the 1300 block of West 11th Street, possibly coming from a black four-door vehicle that was seen driving through a parking lot in the area.
4:36 p.m.: Two kids were riding dirt bikes in a park in the 1200 block of Eastlake Circle.
7:27 p.m.: A man was driving a green Ford F150 truck east in the westbound lanes of 11th Street near Crossroads Drive.
Sunday
12:26 a.m.: Someone complained about a group of 15 teens making a lot of noise at a house in the 800 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
1:48 a.m.: One gunshot was heard coming from the 2100 block of Kenilworth Court.
3:46 a.m.: A 2016 Nissan Sentra was reported stolen from Parker Avenue near 10th Street.
5:20 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Tahoe Circle said someone stole a package worth $25 off their porch and they had a video of the incident.
11 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Seventh Street said someone threw a rock at their windshield and shattered it.
3:07 p.m.: Someone complained about a black BMW and another vehicle speeding near Redington Drive.
3:39 p.m.: A man and woman both carrying backpacks were arguing in front of a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and then locked themselves in a bathroom. The caller wanted both to be removed from the bathroom and said they might be under the influence.
7:56 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue said someone had just broken her front door.
9:33 p.m.: A caller reported a drunken driver on Interstate 205.
10:40 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
Saturday
7:45 a.m.: A dark blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lifted on 20-inch-rims with mud tires was stolen from the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way
8:30 a.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of Balboa Drive said someone drove across their lawn and damaged things.
10:38 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Cactus Street said a couple of dogs ran up and bit him, breaking the skin. The caller said he would take himself to the emergency room.
12:27 p.m.: The driver of a silver Dodge truck was playing very loud music on West Schulte Road.
3:31 p.m.: Two homeless men were seen beating up a woman in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
4:22 p.m.: Five people were trying to start a fight inside a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
7:01 p.m.: A man with a large knife was reported in the Planned Parenthood health center, 1441 N. Tracy Boulevard.
7:52 p.m.: A tenant broke a window and a side door in the 1300 of Parker Avenue.
11:02 p.m.: Someone complained about a party with several people outside and loud music in the 2800 block of Redbridge Road.
Friday
8:20 a.m.: Someone broke into a delivery truck in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:25 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of 23rd Street caught a homeless woman stealing items from his yard.
10:39 a.m.: A white Kia was driving recklessly on Interstate 205 near 11th Street. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:48 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West Larch Road said someone paid for materials with a stolen credit card and when they found out the business had to pay for the materials bought on the stolen card.
2:02 p.m.: A homeless man was in the backyard of a business in the 1000 block of South Tracy Boulevard sitting on a bench charging a phone and refusing to leave.
2:34 p.m.: A caller said their vehicle was broken into while they were inside Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road.
6:07 p.m.: A gold 2005 Toyota four-dour sedan was stolen from the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
9:48 p.m.: A resident in the 2300 block of Bessie Avenue said someone just shot at her home.
11:20 p.m.: Neighbors in the 2300 block of Rio Grande Drive were throwing fireworks at other houses.
March 30
12:36 a.m.: A group of about eight people were being loud and chasing each other around a parking lot in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:40 a.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North MacArthur Drive said an employee loaded product onto a trailer that was picked up by an unauthorized person.
8:53 a.m.: The manager of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Middlefield Drive said someone who they had never seen at the complex before took a window screen off and entered one of the apartments.
10:56 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on a metal electric box near Holly Drive and Grant Line Road.
1:06 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Berverdor Avenue sometime during the night.
4:52 p.m.: An intoxicated man was seen trying to ride a bicycle into traffic and kept falling over and yelling at vehicles going by on Parkside Drive.
5:36 p.m.: A man with no helmet and wearing mask was driving a dirt bike and ripping up the grass at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle.
5:59 p.m.: The driver of a white Jeep was spinning doughnuts in the dirt area of a parking lot in the 3800 block of North Tract Boulevard.
8:08 p.m.: A caller in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone threw water balloons at him and hit him on the head and hit him again while he was talking to the police dispatcher.
9:35 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Emerson said a woman he didn’t know was in his house yelling at him. The police dispatcher reported being able to hear a woman screaming in the background.
