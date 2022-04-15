At 10:17 a.m. on Saturday a man walked into Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, with a gunshot wound saying he was struck in a drive by shooting at a park. Police say the incident allegedly occurred at Zanussi Park but there is no evidence to support it was a drive-by shooting. The man’s gunshot wound was non-life threatening and the investigation remains open.
Tracy police received 1,469 calls for service from April 7 through Wednesday Calls for Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
12:51 a.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone was trying to break into her home and break the windows of her car.
2:04 a.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Foothill Ranch Drive said they caught two men trying to break into their vehicle.
6:03 a.m.: An employee at Orangetheory Fitness, 1855 W. 11th Street, said a man, possibly homeless or mentally ill, was walking around making people feel uncomfortable. The man was last seen in the bathroom of the business.
10:33 a.m.: A man robbed the Oak Valley Bank, 1034 N. Central Avenue. Police say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and no one was injured in the robbery.
11:34 a.m.: A resident at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Boulevard, said she found her tires slashed in the morning and thought she knew who might have done it.
3:21 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard said she put a check in the mail for $15,800 to pay for her car and someone stole it and altered the check to cash it. The woman had information on the suspect.
3:26 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Dove Drive said someone slashed the tires on their vehicle and they had been slashed before at the residence.
5:03 p.m.: Clothing, shoes and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Verbena Street. The caller said the car burglary was captured on a doorbell camera.
8:07 p.m.: A man was reportedly walking down the 100 block of Finale Way holding a gun.
11:18 p.m.: A woman said she was shot in the head near Byron and Corral Hollow roads. Police checked and found no one had been shot but a gun had been fired. Police arrested two people on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle. Both have since been released from custody.
Sunday
12:40 a.m.: A caller said a driver of a white Toyota Camry on North Tracy Boulevard might be intoxicated and was driving all over the road. The caller said the driver pulled over in a court off O’ Hara Drive
2:47 a.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from halfway down a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: A caller at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, said a person who stole from the store earlier in the day had returned and they believed the person was going to steal again.
1:52 p.m.: A woman said she was loading a U-Haul in the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue when someone stole it.
1:58 p.m.: An employee at Chevron, 755 S. Tracy Boulevard, said three kids who had been given a trespass warning had returned.
4:50 p.m.: A man and a woman stole about $200 worth of items from Boot Barn, 2473 Naglee Road.
8:26 p.m.: Two kids were reported to be trespassing on a construction site in the 300 block of East Grant Line Road and had just come out of one of the buildings.
10:31 p.m.: A caller at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, was reportedly approached by a man who wanted to sell his gold for cash to go back home. The caller gave the man $6,400 and then discovered it was not real gold. The caller said the transaction happened in Manteca and was referred to the Manteca Police Department.
Saturday
12:09 a.m.: Four men with a black Camaro were playing loud music and urinating in the parking lot of Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 1929 N. MacArthur Drive.
12:29 a.m.: Someone reported vehicles drag racing up and down the 400 block of West Carlton Road for the third night in a row.
8:51 a.m.: An expensive pair of sunglasses was reported stolen from a Honda Passport in the 1900 block of Knollcrest and the caller had video of the suspect leaving.
9:02 a.m.: A caller from Nails Express, 2509 N. Tracy Boulevard, said someone cut a hole in the vacant business next door and burglarized the business stealing cash. The caller said they had the suspect on video.
9:45 a.m.: A resident on the 1200 block of Annamarie Way said their house and vehicle had been vandalized.
12:31 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a recreational vehicle in the 1100 block of Saratoga Court.
1:18 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place, said someone cut three fences to get into a business behind them and stole three catalytic converters from recreational vehicles and tried to steal a Vespa scooter. The caller said they had surveillance video of the theft.
8:17 p.m.: A couple of callers in the Laguna and Dovenshire drive areas reported hearing an explosion coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. One of the callers said they could feel the vibrations and car alarms were sounding and dogs were barking.
9:28 p.m.: A loud party was reported in the 1600 of Tahoe Circle. The caller said the people at the party turn the music down and then back up once officers leave and it goes on all night long. The caller asked for extra patrols until 3 a.m.
Friday
6:49 a.m.: Someone reported a firearm had been stolen from a pickup truck that was broken into in the 1700 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: An employee at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, told police a person that was not allowed in the store and had been aggressive in the past and thrown things around inside had returned and was trespassing on the property.
11:59 a.m.: A caller from the Academy of Performing Arts, 124 W. 10th Street told police about an ongoing issue with vehicles speeding down the street. The caller said someone on a dirt bike was doing a wheelie at around 40 mph at 6 p.m. the day before and asked for extra patrols.
12:12 p.m.: An employee who had been fired at the Home Depot Warehouse, 5395 Hopkins Road, reportedly assaulted another employee.
1:46 p.m.: A late model white Ford Mustang was driving recklessly in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Boulevard.
2:09 p.m.: Employees at Panda Express, 2441 Naglee Road, wanted to make a report about a break-in at the business earlier in the morning.
2:31 p.m.: A man said two people in a Honda Pilot pulled up alongside of him in the 300 block of Granada Way and beat him up and stole his clothes, jewelry and phone.
5:56 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of West Eaton Avenue said three checks that had been cashed against her account were fraudulent for a loss of $15,000.
6:41 p.m.: Police were called about a man carrying a 2-foot long machete in a sheath pulling a wagon with two small girls in it along East Grant Line Road. The caller said the man appeared to be “out of it.”
7:39 p.m.: A person who lost their Airpods case at the ACE train station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard, tracked them to a vehicle parked at Glover Park.
7:55 p.m.: A man stole a Macbook display valued at $1,000 from Best Buy, 2500 Naglee Road, and left in a car that was waiting for him outside.
April 7
2:15 a.m.: A caller at RAS Car Wash, 124 E. 11th Street, said someone was in gray Dodge minivan was in the first stall with trash all round. The caller wanted the person to pick up their trash and leave as they weren’t washing their vehicle
3:02 a.m.: Someone at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road told police an employee who might be intoxicated drove away in a silver Chrysler.
7:43 a.m.: A person complained to police about vehicles driving recklessly and breaking traffic laws at Corral Hollow and Linne Roads.
11:45 a.m.: The front panel was missing from a community mailbox at Superior Drive and Eastlake Circle.
1:32 p.m.: A caller said a Jeep on West Grant Line Road was driving with three teens passengers sitting in the back windows with half their bodies outside.
2:46 p.m.: An employee at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road called about a person who had been at the store the day before masturbating while sitting on a bean bag chair.
4:50 p.m.: A Dodge Charger and a Ford Mustang were reportedly racing up and down Mars Court.
6:53 p.m.: Someone reported a man riding a dirt bike east on 10th Street.
7:37 p.m.: A caller at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said three women had just pushed a shopping cart out of the store with items they stole.
9:53 p.m.: Police were called about gunshots in the 2200 block of Yellowstone Avenue and found kids playing with BB guns.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
