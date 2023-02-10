On Tuesday at 8:57 p.m. a man in the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Drive said he was being blackmailed after he sent someone personal photos on social media. The man said the person he sent the photos to is not who the person claimed to be and is demanding $500 to not post the photos.
Tracy police received 1,233 calls for service from Feb. 2 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:02 a.m.: Someone broke into a Ford F350 truck parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road sometime during the night and stole several power tools.
8:53 a.m.: Someone on the 100 block of Oak Crest Court wanted to make a report for identity theft for more than $5,000.
10 a.m.: A caller said a man in the 1800 block of West 11th Street had an open container of alcohol and was stumbling around before getting into a brown SUV. The caller thought the man might try to drive under the influence.
12:46 p.m.: A homeless man was camped out behind a building in the 400 block of West Clover Road and was refusing to leave when asked.
4:40 p.m.: The owner of a business in the 800 block of West Schulte Road said they had an ongoing problem with a man who keeps coming into the business and taking pizza from the buffet and then leaving. The caller didn’t know who the man was but followed him home to get his address.
5:13 p.m.: A Columbian ID and other documents were stolen from a car in the 900 block of West Street.
10:11 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Parker Avenue told police they confronted a man that had entered their backyard. The caller said they yelled at the man who then left carrying some type of object.
Tuesday
12:23 a.m.: A man on the 1300 block of Harding Avenue said the ex-boyfriend of the girl he is dating came to his house and was trying to kick the door down.
4:27 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Oxford Lane said someone in a dark four-door sedan got out and tried to open a community mailbox from the back. The caller scared the person away by setting off a car alarm.
5:31 a.m.: Someone was caught trying to break into a community mailbox in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue and then ran away.
10:39 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue.
Noon.: A 2022 Nissan Murano was rented from a business in the 2900 block of Naglee Road with fraudulent information and was supposed to be returned on Jan. 19 but was still missing.
2:02 p.m.: The owner of a property in the 3600 block of West Grant Line Road said he had 17 homeless people evicted off the property, he had the eviction notice but needed to fill out a no trespassing letter.
3:13 p.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of North Corral Hollow Road said homeless man and a woman stole one of the scooters from his property.
4:10 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East 10th Street said a man was stealing fruit off of one of her trees.
5:32 p.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into in the 1700 block of Hoops Court.
Monday
1:07 a.m.: Two people were seen in a surveillance video breaking windows of cars at the 3500 block of Auto Plaza Way.
9:11 a.m.: Someone broke a window of a vehicle in the 500 block of Altamont Drive.
9:38 a.m.: A man in the 1000 block of Woodthrush Lane said he has a video of his ex-girlfriend damaging his motorcycle.
12:44 p.m.: A 1997 GMC Yukon was reported stolen from Michelle Avenue. The caller said it might have been a former friend that stole the SUV that has a damaged transmission and can’t drive more the 25 mph. The caller said someone told them they saw the vehicle on Chester Drive but they hadn’t checked yet.
1:35 p.m.: A caller said their boyfriend dropped his wallet in the first block of East Grant Line Road last week and someone took off with it and they had video of the incident.
4:42 p.m.: A young girl was seen riding a dirt bike on the side of Jacobson Elementary School, 1750 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The caller said it looked like an older brother was riding an electric bike there too.
5:19 p.m. Four teens with backpacks reportedly broke into an apartment in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
6:15 p.m.: A green hatchback was seen speeding and passing multiple vehicles on the right side of the road om South Schulte Road.
7 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Blair Avenue said a neighbor in his 60s was yelling at everyone passing by.
9:34 p.m.: Someone reported vehicles were doing doughnuts in the 100 block of International Parkway.
11:55 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from the skate park area of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave.
Sunday
12:28 a.m.: Someone complained about a party with loud music in the 300 block of Evans Street.
2:13 a.m.: A homeless man was loitering in the 1900 block of West 11th Street and refusing to leave.
5:42 a.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Abbott Court said he was warming up his white 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 truck with an orange toolbox in the back when someone took it.
8:21 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2400 block of Terindale Way.
12:39 p.m.: Two teens were in a fight outside a home on Cypress Drive with two other teens watching them fight.
2:09 p.m.: A caller told police about an ongoing problem with people loitering and making a mess at a parking lot in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said there was one homeless person in a silver vehicle and another person in a white semi-truck and wanted them both to leave.
2:42 p.m.: A woman said she ordered food at McDonald’s, 236 E. 11th Street and they said she gave them a counterfeit $5 bill. The woman said she received the bill as change for a $100 bill at Black Bear Diner earlier.
3:35 p.m.: Two women did a “grab and run” theft from a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
11:19 p.m.: A homeless man was trying to steal a beer from a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
11:22 p.m.: A caller said he was walking to his truck on West Lowell Avenue when a driver in a white Jeep pulled up and began to scream at him before driving off playing loud music. The caller said he was concerned because he thought the driver might be intoxicated.
Saturday
7:09 a.m.: Bologna, toilet paper, mustard and sugar were scattered over three vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
11:14 a.m.: Police were called about some type of device that was making a beeping noise in a storm drain in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
1:28 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of South Central Avenue said about $24,000 was taken from their account after trying to pay a Capital One bill and they had all the proof.
1:35 p.m.: A man was seen riding a dirt bike in a park in the 1300 block of Lankershire Drive.
2:35 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Sunnyside Lane said he heard what he thought was automatic gunfire going on for a few minutes.
5:37 p.m.: A person was seen going into a portable toilet in the 3500 block of North MacArthur Drive and the caller said the person had been in it for about 30 minutes.
8:53 p.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said they had two separate theft cases with employees, one that stole $1,158 worth of electronic items and another for someone that stole $2,846 worth of cell phones.
10:20 p.m.: A driver was in a drive-through lane of a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road, acting like he was going to hit someone. The caller said the man refused to answer questions and then pulled his vehicle over.
Friday
12:47 a.m.: Gunshots were heard near the 300 block of West Central Avenue.
7:09 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 3300 block of James Wright Lane.
8:49 a.m.: A mailbox was broken into at the dead end of O’Neil Court.
10:22 p.m.: Someone had video footage of a catalytic converter being stolen in the 1700 block of Reyes Lane.
10:33 a.m.: The driver of a tow truck parked under a solar panel at Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th Street, said someone poured an unknown substance in the gas tank causing $15,000 worth of damage.
11:47 a.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of North Corral Hollow Road said someone posing as management took three months of rent from the caller and later confirmed with the landlord the rent was paid to a scammer.
3:30 p.m.: Somebody with a silver Chevrolet Impala broke into a community mailbox in the 2900 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:29 p.m.: Police were called about a group of teens making a mess in the men’s restroom of a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street. The caller said they were writing on walls and clogging the toilets.
8:13 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Kern Street said about five vehicles were racing in the area.
9:56 p.m.: A person in the first block of West Third Street said they bought what was supposed to be an iPhone 14 Pro Max from someone on OfferUp for $750 and received an Android phone.
10:41 p.m.: A person with a history of being violent was in the bathroom of Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The person had ben given a no trespass warning previously from the store.
Feb. 2
8:20 a.m.: A resident on Bayberry Lane told police he just witnessed someone steal a bicycle from his neighbor’s home.
8:32 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane.
11:49 a.m.: A caller complained about several men selling wiper blades and oranges at a parking lot in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard saying they were approaching people before they got out their vehicles. The caller said they were asked to leave but refused.
2:17 p.m.: A man and a woman were reportedly in a physical fight at Eighth Street and North Central Avenue.
4:35 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road told police they had a shoplifter with a backpack full of items that did not match a receipt.
5:25 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive stated a caller told them they were with Pacific Gas & Electric and needed payment right away. The resident said the caller had their account number so she sent them $500 through Zelle and now thinks it was a scam.
5:39 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:37 p.m.: A 2013 Chevrolet Cruz was stolen from the 1400 block of Souza Way.
7:55 p.m.: A driver on Joe Pombo Parkway said one person in a group of about 30 people threw a bicycle at his vehicle after he honked at them for walking into traffic and the group moved to a nearby 7-11 store.
9:01 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road reported that the business was robbed of all its money.
10:28 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road said someone rummaged through his apartment and stole items.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
