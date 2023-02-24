On Friday at 7:24 a.m. a man said he had lost his Honda Civic last week but found it with a man sleeping inside in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said there were no plates on the car but the paint, rims and stickers matched his car.
Tracy police received 1,365 calls for service from Feb. 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:57 a.m.: Two people were inside a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard refusing to leave.
8:34 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Tennis Lane said an unknown person opened a Verizon account in their name and Verizon would not give them any more information but would give it to police.
10:48 a.m.: A black Mercedes was racing around the neighborhood in the 1100 block of Madera Court.
11:37 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in the 900 bock of East Sixth Street.
12:35 p.m.: Someone wanted to make a report about a VISA gift card they tried to send through UPS to someone in New Mexico but the package never arrived. The caller said when they contacted the card company the card had been used at two supermarkets in Tracy.
2:33 p.m.: A community mailbox was wide open with damage to the door in the 1600 block of Court Drive but no mail appeared to have been taken.
5:42 p.m.: Police were called about an ongoing problem of three vehicles racing around and spinning doughnuts in a front of a house in the 1300 block of Claremont Drive
9:10 p.m.: A man wearing a white hoodie was throwing things at cars passing by on Tennis Lane.
11:55 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said the business keeps getting calls from an unknown person to deposit money or threatening legal ramifications.
Tuesday
6:32 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 400 block of West Ninth Street.
6:34 a.m.: A home was burglarized in the 1100 block of North Tracy Boulevard by two people who left in white Ford F150 truck.
8:34 a.m.: Someone broke into a 2013 Honda Accord in the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue and stole a purse and car keys.
8:57 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Central Avenue said a mailbox was broken into sometime during the weekend and a ATM card was taken and used a gas station.
12:08 p.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard and someone took $30,000 from it.
1:15 p.m.: A person at a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street said someone cut the glass to the store but didn’t make it inside.
3:27 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into sometime overnight with the back of the box bent in the 500 block of Victoria Street.
8:16 p.m.: Someone shattered the window of a gray Audi and stole a purse in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:43 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Clover Road complained about an ongoing issue with a speeder in a silver sedan.
Monday
6:48 a.m.: Police were called about a woman laying down on the street in the 1700 block of Parker Avenue screaming with a man on a bicycle circling around her.
8:47 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Eagle Street said a neighbor was beating up on her dogs. The caller said the woman was punching a husky puppy and jabbing two grown husky dogs with a pole and hitting them.
9:15 a.m.: A red Ford crew cab F250 diesel super duty truck was stolen from the 2800 block of Ponte Mira Way sometime during the night.
11:08 a.m.: A caller said a man was walking on North Hickory Avenue towards the railroad tracks with a handgun in each hand with a finger on the trigger.
11:43 a.m.: A green vehicle was seen swerving across the roadway on southbound Corral Hollow Road.
2:11 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said homeless people from an encampment stole tools from a locked cage and they could see the tools in their encampment.
3:43 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man was on her property and it was the same person that burglarized her home twice before.
4:29 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said three kids were in the store stealing beer and they come by every night to steal.
10:03 p.m.: A man threw a rock through a window of a medical office across the street from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1401 N. Tracy Boulevard, and kept walking north on the street.
Sunday
1:30 a.m.: Loud music was coming from a party at a clubhouse in the 2200 block of Criseldo Mina Avenue.
8:46 a.m.: Well over $1,000 worth of items were stolen from a 2017 Honda Accord in the 300 block of East Valpico Drive.
9:44 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Ann Gabriel Lane said starting three weeks ago someone had hacked their Venmo, PayPal and credit cards and were applying for credit with them.
10:36 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Citadelle Street and the caller had video of the incident.
2:57 p.m.: Two men on motorcycles entered the intersection of West Valpico and South Corral Hollow roads and brandished handguns toward traffic to let a silver Chevrolet pickup pass through the red light.
3:59 p.m.: A 19-foot scissor lift was reported stolen from the 5600 block of Hood Way. The person making the report said the lift’s GPS had been disposed back in October and the lift was just now discovered missing.
6:17 p.m.: Six rapid-fire gunshots were heard near the intersection of South Corral Hollow and West Larch roads.
6:54 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a Honda Pilot got out of the car in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue and laid down in front of a moving vehicle trying to have it run him over. The caller said the man appeared to be drunk and had been causing altercations earlier.
10:26 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 3100 block of Milton Jenson Court and wanted police to tell them to quiet down.
Saturday
1:04 a.m.: A 2006 GMC Sierra Denali HD was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Joseph Damon Drive.
4:14 a.m.: A caller said their friend’s boyfriend wouldn’t leave their car. The caller said the man was the only person inside the Ford Fusion and the man might be on intoxicated or on methamphetamine.
10:46 a.m.: A man was seen near a dumpster in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway holding what appeared to be a small handgun.
12:57 p.m.: Someone in the 300 block of East 11th Street wanted to talk an officer about his daughter who was being harassed by another student who vandalized her car. The caller said they had a video and a text of the responsible student.
3:08 p.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said hers and her husband passports were never delivered in the mail and she thought they had been stolen.
3:35 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 100 block of Wisteria Lane.
4:27 p.m.: Police were called about very loud music coming from the 400 block of West 22nd Street.
8:31 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud party that had been going on since the afternoon in the 1700 block of Chester Drive.
11:35 p.m.: The sound of gunshots from a “fast, high-powered gun” were reported in the 200 block of East 10th Street.
Friday
6:10 a.m.: A dark gray 2019 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 300 block of Mt. Oso Road sometime during the night.
8:29 a.m.: A red 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was stolen from the 1700 block of Isabel Virginia Drive.
11:27 a.m.: A woman in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road said her key fob and credit cards were missing and told police it might be a woman that had some of her other items in storage and was refusing to give them back.
1 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive said their homeless brother threw rocks at them.
4:06 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was smoking marijuana in a black Honda parked in a lot on the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: Three teens were seen driving dirt bikes recklessly through traffic on North Corral Hollow Road.
9:34 p.m.: A business owner in the 3700 block of Shamrock Way received an alarm notification and could see a man on a video feed trespassing on the property looking into windows.
10:31 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Peerless Way said he returned home after 10 hours and found his back door open and a computer missing.
Feb. 16
1:50 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road said they were beaten by a friend’s boyfriend.
4:59 a.m.: A resident in an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said an upstairs neighbor had been playing extremely loud music all night long.
7:56 a.m.: A business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man with a shopping cart and a baby carrier was harassing customers and refusing to leave the property.
8:01 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into in the 2800 block of Meredith Court.
8:28 a.m.: A blue 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was reported stolen from the 700 block of Ann Gabriel Lane.
10:44 a.m.: A man in the first block of East Seventh Street said he had video of his brother slashing his tires. The caller said his brother was visiting from Oregon and was out buying a tent to set up a homeless encampment. The caller said he was afraid of his brother, who was known to carry a knife, bear mace and a hammer.
12:49 p.m.: A caller said the owner of a business used the caller’s company to set up credit cards to pay for her business fraudulently and they had lost more than $34,000.
3:12 p.m.: Someone said their card info was stolen and had been used at gas station in the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
5:02 p.m.: Two kids on quads were spinning doughnuts in a park in the 2200 block of Mount Pellier Drive.
5:13 p.m.: Police received a complaint about loud music in the 800 block West Grant Line Road.
9:40 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Meadow Lark lane.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
