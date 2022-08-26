On Monday at 4:46 p.m. a resident in the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle said he sent photos of himself online to someone and they were now trying to blackmail him for money, or they will send the photos to his family and friends.
Tracy police received 1,430 calls for service from Aug. 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:24 a.m.: A watch, glasses and knife were taken from a car in the 1700 block of Deborah Street.
6:05 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle sometime during the night in the 2300 block of Cabana Lane.
8:07 a.m.: A homeless man holding a knife with all of his possessions all around him at Chase Bank, 2751 Grant Line Road. The bank’s manager asked the man to leave but he refused.
9:41 a.m.: A caller said homeless people in an abandoned house behind a business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road and hooked up a hose to the business and were stealing water.
1:05 p.m.: A brown four-door Hyundai was driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic on North Corral Hollow Road.
2:37 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Street said her vehicle was egged and her son’s car had been keyed.
3:56 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West Central Avenue said they had video of someone breaking into her Infinity G35 and stealing her husband golf clubs and a pair of Jordans shoes and then looking at other cars.
7:25 p.m.: About $600 worth of LED lights were stolen from a black Chrysler in the 1100 block of West 11th Street.
9:31 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Czerny Street said someone just pointed a gun at them.
11:13 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the back yard of a home in the 1300 block of Montauban Street.
Tuesday
12:21 a.m.: A caller complained about a group of people with two trucks and one car parked on King Alley playing loud music, and yelling. The caller had complained about the noise earlier, but the people were still making noise.
12:24 a.m.: Someone reported hearing gunshots near the 1400 block of Suellen Drive.
11:31 a.m.: An employee at Tracy Mazda, 2680 Auto Plaza Way said they received a call from the San Jose Police Department that someone was committing robberies and using a license plate from one of their vehicles. The dealership said the plate was stolen from one of their vehicles and were told to file a report.
12:14 p.m.: A person told the police he brought his Toyota Tacoma pickup to friend to work on in the area of North Central and West First Street and the friend had not returned the pickup and the owner wanted to report it stolen.
12:55 p.m.: A woman told police her daughter was being bullied at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. She said she was in a “mutual combat” fight and was suspended five days and the harassment was continuing.
1:21 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of McDermott Drive said her landlord assaulted her, took her phone and did not let her back in her residence. She said that her medication and gun were still in the home and the landlord had changed the locks and she was concerned the landlord would try to take the gun.
6:41 p.m.: A man wearing a facemask stole a power blower valued at $250 from Home Depot, 2462 Naglee Road.
7:18 p.m.: A driver in a 1990s Toyota Camry was driving recklessly on East Mount Diablo Avenue, almost hitting another car, swerving on the road and tailgating.
9:47 p.m.: A woman playing tennis at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue said someone smashed out one of the windows on her vehicle.
Monday
3:52 a.m.: A business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was inside a dumpster going through the garbage. The man had been asked to leave and refused, and the business wanted him given a trespass warning.
8:46 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West 11th Street said she sent money to pay a bill and had a receipt, but the payment never went through and she wanted to speak to an officer about it.
9:24 a.m.: A truancy officer with Tracy Unified School District received information that a student might be bringing a concealed weapon and or drugs on to a campus in the 700 block of West Lowell Avenue. The student had posted pictures of the items on social media saying he was going to bring them to school.
10:06 a.m.: A caller reported a three-vehicle accident at South Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Hills Drive.
3:31 p.m.: A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was reported stolen in Hayward was found on Industrial Way. A caller said his business partner may have parked the truck there and forgotten about it.
4:10 p.m.: Someone in the 3400 block of Strawberry Court said he discovered fraudulent charges on his bank account.
5:03 p.m.: A 2018 Prius was taken from the back side of the West Valley Mall parking lot, 3200 Naglee Road, and the owner said they thought the key was in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked.
7:23 p.m.: A group of six kids were seen knocking on a door in the 2600 block of Ozark Drive and the owner reported the door now had damage.
10:12 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue called police about his backpack being stolen but wouldn’t provide any more information.
Sunday
12:16 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 500 block of Gonzalez Street.
2:58 a.m.: Police were called about someone fighting in the 3000 block of Hull Court.
5:55 a.m.: A patient in the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, said he was in an argument with his girlfriend when a car pulled up and six people got out and began to assault him. One had a knife and when the man tried to take the knife away he received deep cuts on his hands. The man said he couldn’t remember the name of the street where it happened.
11:47 a.m.: A man tried to steal merchandise from the Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, but employees were able to get the items back
3:35 p.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of North MacArthur Drive said two men in Dodge pickup truck were trying to attack their boyfriend.
7:13 p.m.: Two middle-aged women stole a basketful of cosmetics from Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:30 p.m.: A man threw a bottle at a home in the 200 block of East Highland Drive.
10:10 p.m.: Someone complained about karaoke going on from a home in the 1300 block of Renown Drive.
Saturday
12:56 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 2600 block of Gaines Court.
2:49 a.m.: A person told police that a driver in a four-door Mazda in the 1900 block of West 11 Steet was asleep or unconscious and the caller was trying to wake them up.
4:35 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Foxtail Court said a man and a woman were standing on her front lawn talking and one of them was known to steal the decorative rocks from their home and wanted to press charges.
10:54 a.m.: A person was being treated at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital after being assaulted by a friend at the 1800 block of Alegre Drive.
2:40 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Clover Road said man with a handgun was in their backyard and broke a glass door but was unable to come in because of a dog.
5:36 p.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road.
7:40 p.m.: Someone reported about 30 vehicles doing doughnuts in the parking lot of the Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Avenue.
7:42 p.m.: A man with a Honda Acord was drinking outside the car and urinated in the parking lot in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
8:41 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Redbridge Road said a man hanging out of the passenger window of a black SUV was holding something that looked like an AK-47 assault rifle.
9:25 p.m.: Police gave a citation to the residents of a home in the 1300 block of Harding Avenue that were playing loud music.
9:32 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into, and all the mail was taken in the 1900 block of Pheasant Run Court
9:42 p.m.: A man was seen in a fight with some people in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane.
11:39 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a four-door sedan had been doing doughnuts in the intersection of Lankershire Drive and Hull Court for over five minutes and had video of the incident.
Friday
12:08 a.m.: A man was reported to be asleep inside a Nissan parked at a business in the 100 block of East 11th Street.
7:28 a.m.: A man on the 2200 block of Gibraltar Lane said he was applying for a job online and they requested his social security number, ID and utility bill for a background check and after he provided the information, he found out it was a fraud.
11:42 a.m.: Someone broke out the rear window of a car in the 300 block of A street.
1:02 p.m.: police were told a black Lincoln Continental and a white pickup truck with no bed attached had been driving around Dominique Drive and running through a stop sign.
6:39 p.m.: A customer at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said two men told the customer they had guns and were threatening to crash into them.
9:26 p.m. A white Camaro and a Honda were driving recklessly down Tamarisk Lane travelling 50 mph.
10:08 p.m.: A caller reported hearing five loud fireworks near 23rd Street and Parker Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: A homeless man on a bicycle was refusing to leave a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Aug. 18
12:55 a.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road reported an employee stole $7,199 from them.
12:56 a.m.: A man without shirt appeared to be intoxicated and was banging on a truck parked in the 2200 block of East Avenue.
3:25 a.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Sequoia Boulevard said she heard banging and someone trying to open her back sliding door.
6:07 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man who just urinated in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Chester Drive.
1:21 p.m.: A caller in the 3400 block of North MacArthur Drive said a man in a Chevrolet Eco Sport asked him for gas money and made threats to shoot him if he didn’t leave.
2:35 p.m.: A driver in a Honda Civic was driving recklessly, passing vehicles on the right on South Tracy Boulevard.
4:08 p.m.: A man in the 1500 block of Promenade Circle said his daughter had been beaten up by two girls.
7:30 p.m.: A group of about 30 people were riding bicycles on North Corral Hollow Road and one of the riders kicked a side view mirror on a vehicle damaging it.
8:35 p.m.: Police were told a man just fired a gun into the McDonald’s, 2820 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:54 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of West Grant Line Road said a man broke into his home and was still inside.
10:12 p.m.: Someone at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said they could hear cars racing in the parking lot.
11:27 p.m.: A Tracy Unified School District security officer said someone just broke into the football field at Tracy High, 315 E. 11th Street and was trying to steal food.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.