On Wednesday at 5:43 p.m the California Highway Patrol transferred a call to Tracy Police when a man said he was assaulted by a pilot at Tracy Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Boulevard. The man claimed the pilot swung and hit him with a parachute after an argument about the pilot flying low over his home.
Tracy police received 1,697 calls for service from May 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:46 a.m.: A caller said a man on a bike shot a gun at a woman in the 500 block of West Clover Road and then sat at a table at a restaurant.
6:52 a.m.: A black Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from the 200 block of Tassajera Court.
7:57 a.m.: Students reported a woman in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, exposing herself.
8;36 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2016 Toyota Corolla in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:39 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music that was constantly coming from a home in the 2100 block of Florentine Way.
11:45 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on West Clover Road and the person reporting it didn’t know if it was gang or hate related.
12:33 p.m.: A woman was seen “mooning” vehicles passing by on the 2300 block of Toste Road.
4:20 p.m.: A caller reported two men with two dogs in a fight and the dogs were bleeding in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:20 p.m.: A woman who was housesitting a home in the 1800 block of Riverview Avenue for her ex-husband reported the home had been broken into.
11:11 p.m.: A caller reported hearing a firework near the 2100 block of Fieldview Drive.
Tuesday
12:40 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 1100 block of Harris Lane.
2:44 a.m.: A caller who lives across from Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue, said they could hear someone screaming and there was a minivan parked there. The caller couldn’t tell how many people were there but thought they were vandalizing things.
4:26 a.m.: A gas station in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said a customer was panhandling while he was holding a machete outside of his GMC truck parked at one of the pumps.
8:01 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1900 block of Foothill Drive.
10:52 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway said they arrived home and the door to their apartment had been kicked in. The caller thought it might have a woman who was retrieving her belongings.
3:27 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard said her tires had been slashed. The caller said someone came to her job about a week ago because their sons were having problems with each other at a school.
3:37 p.m.: A man tried to steal $10 worth of items from a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway and when the caller tried to stop them the man made a gesture like he was going to throw a punch.
7:55 p.m.: Someone broke out windows on a silver Ford Fusion in the 3400 block of Naglee Road and stole about $4,000 worth of Levis. The caller said they had the incident on video.
8:42 p.m.: An intoxicated man got into the truck of a customer at a business in the 100 block of East 11th Street.
9:36 p.m.: A caller reported a kid playing with loud fireworks in the 1700 block of Tennis Lane.
Monday
12:03 a.m.: Fireworks that “sounded like a bomb” were reported in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
2:48 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Cecelio Way thought there was someone in his backyard because his dogs were barking and he could see a shadow behind a shed.
10:49 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway reported someone did a quick change with a gift card that left a $2,000 shortage.
10:49 a.m.: A 2014 Toyota Corolla That was parked on Friday at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard, was missing when he returned today, and ACE said the car was not towed from the lot.
12:42 p.m.: Someone damaged the steering column of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in the 800 block of Vallerand Road.
2:05 p.m.: Code Enforcement reported gang graffiti in the 1500 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
8:05 p.m.: A gray 2020 Dodge Charger was reported stolen from the 400 block of Royal Court.
8:35 p.m.: Someone reported that the driver of a gray Nissan Altima appeared to be blacked out, swerving across the lanes and almost had several accidents.
Sunday
12:19 a.m.: Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a white Honda in the first block of East Third Street.
1:21 a.m.: Two fireworks bangs 5 minutes apart were heard from the 1400 block of Dolores Court.
6:57 a.m.: A white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado extra cab was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Holly Drive.
10:05 a.m.: A community mailbox package area was open with a key lying on the ground in the 300 block of Mt. Oso Avenue.
10:19 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of West Ninth Street reported her tires had been stabbed and they knew the person who did it.
12:35 p.m.: A driver in a green Nissan Quest van slammed on the brakes and almost hit another vehicle on West 11th Street and the vehicle didn’t have brake lights.
1:34 p.m.: Someone reported hearing about 12 gunshots while they were driving through the 500 block of West Clover Road.
3:47 p.m.: A homeless man stole beer, candy and snacks from a business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway. The caller also reported another man who had stolen items from the store and police told the business to call back if they return.
8:05 p.m.: Police gave a warning to the drivers of a white Ford truck and white Nissan sedan that were reportedly having a speed contest, chasing each other around, in the 1500 block of Promenade Circle.
10:31 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Dove Drive reported an explosion that sounded louder than an M80 firework and could have been a “bomb.”
11:38 p.m.: Police were called to a parking lot on the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard for a man sleeping in his red Chevrolet truck and refusing to leave.
Saturday
12:53 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Adaire Lane said 10 people were at a table and one man had a handgun out, but wasn’t pointing it at anyone.
1:23 a.m.: Someone reported being assaulted by three people at a park on North Central Avenue and had an eye injury and head and facial pain.
2:17 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Buthmann Avenue said someone was in her side yard trying to get into a storage unit.
6:32 a.m.: A business in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was sleeping inside and they tried to wake but he wouldn’t.
6:54 a.m.: A construction site in the 7000 block of Coriander Street reported multiple people walking around and they were unsure if they were employees.
9:14 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive.
9:50 a.m.: A caller in the 3500 block of Mars Way said a check was written to a vendor and cashed in late April but the vendor reported never getting paid. The caller said another check was cashed by a different person than it was written to.
2:53 p.m.: A driver in a white Chevrolet truck was swerving all over the road and crossed the center line on West 11th Street.
5:03 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a gray Kia Sorrento in the 2500 block of Naglee Road.
5:33 p.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Tahoe Circle complained about music so loud it was making their house vibrate.
8:32 p.m.; Someone complained about a speed contest taking place in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
11:36 p.m.: Shots were reported being fired somewhere near Saint Emillion Court.
Friday
2:21 a.m: A woman in the 800 block of West Clover Road said her boyfriend was intoxicated and she wanted police to kick him out of her room. She said he was yelling and screaming and getting in her face and ripped a cell phone cord out of her hand.
8:12 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said her Subaru Crosstrek was vandalized during the night. She told police that she believed the car’s engine had been stolen and she couldn’t open the hood.
8:31 a.m.: A business in the 100 block of International Parkway said an employee stole $11,000 worth of merchandise from the business and they had taken a statement from the employee and sent him home. The business said they had video footage of the theft.
10:55 a.m.: A business in the 2500 block of Naglee Road reported a theft of $3,700 in cash from the day before and a loss of $1,400 in a grab and run two days ago.
12:31 p.m.: A junk hauler in the 200 block of Arroyo Hondo Circle told police he acquired aerial fireworks and was unsure of how to dispose of them.
1:03 p.m.: Two homeless men were sleeping near the doors of a business in the 1800 block of 11th Street and were refusing to leave.
2:08 p.m.: A caller asked for extra patrols because of drivers speeding, drag racing and driving through stop signs on South Tracy Boulevard near Whispering Wind Drive.
4:55 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of West 10th Street said their father just hit them over the head with a frying pan.
6:03 p.m.: A man on Peerless Way told police four men armed with shotguns approached him the night before and he thought they were going to kill someone at the house. The man told police he was going to buy some guns and ammunition to protect himself.
8:15 p.m.: Several vehicles were heard racing on West Grant Line Road.
9:09 p.m.: Loud music was reported at a home in the 6200 block of Cameo Way.
9:45: About five gunshots were heard near the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive.
May 18
12:30 a.m.: A black sedan was doing doughnuts on South Barcelona Drive.
1:24 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue said someone broke into their home.
7:21 a.m.: A man was masturbating while he watched women workout at a gym in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
8:10 a.m.: A caller in the 6400 block of Greymont Drive reported packages were stolen off their porch and they had a video of it happening.
9:46 a.m.: A homeowner in the 2800 block of Green Haven Drive said their home backed up to a field and someone broke the backyard fence and left a backpack against some of the panels.
12:26 p.m.: A business in the 1200 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported they caught a man stealing parts from the store and when an employee approached him the man lifted up his shirt to show a knife.
2:20 p.m.: A 2006 Ford F250 truck was stolen, possibly in April, from the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
5:07 p.m.: Graffiti with at least one obscenity was painted on a utility box in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane.
5:29 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a homeless man under a blanket with personal items including a bike blocking a rear door to a business in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
7:55 p.m.: A large group of bicycles, led by a motorcycle, were driving recklessly on West Schulte Road
9:40 p.m.: A caller said two people might be breaking into a house for rent that used to be a barber shop in the 300 block of West 11th Street
10:32 p.m.: A driver of a gray Nissan SUV might be intoxicated and was stuck on the median in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.