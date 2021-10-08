11:50 p.m.: A man told police at 11:50 p.m. on Monday a woman stole his 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan from in front of the 99 Cent store, 1320 W. 11th Street. The man said he knew the woman and after talking about having a beer went into a liquor store when the woman took the van. The man said she parked it behind the 99 Cent store leaving the doors and windows open and took the keys.
Tracy police received 1,298 calls for service from Sept.30 through Wednesday. Calls for Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
12:20 a.m.: Someone threw a rock through a window of a home in the 500 block of Lakeside Drive with a rock.
12:54 a.m.: Two men were seen stealing a tool case from the back of a pick truck in the 200 block of Pereira Avenue. The caller said the same people came back about 6 hours later and were looking through the truck.
8:53 a.m.: A lock was broken on a garage door on the 1900 block of Parker Avenue.
9:20 a.m.: A green, 1995 Ford Ranger pickup was stolen sometime during the night from a home in the 900 block of Taft Avenue.
9:36: a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Parker Avenue said a man that used to work with him broke into his garage and he had the incident on video.
9:48 a.m.: A white 1960 Dorsett boat was reported stolen from the 1200 block of El Portal Street.
12:01 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Quail Run Circle said someone was using her identity after she received a ticket in her name from Los Angeles.
5:22 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of D Street said their 15-year-old daughter was going out with a 23-year-old man at night and he was dropping off drugs. The caller had told the man to stop but he wouldn’t listen.
9:42 p.m.: A possible drunken driver in a 4x4 truck was seen driving all over the roadway and in the median on West Grant Line Road near Corral Hollow Road.
9:53 p.m.: Someone heard vehicles racing back and forth on Sycamore Parkway between Valpico and Schulte roads.
Sunday
2:52 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party going on in the 3200 block of Ray Harvey Drive.
7:47 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Whispering Wind Drive said somebody removed the windshield wiper blades from their vehicles. The caller said they had one of their chickens killed and a basketball hoop was taken about two months ago.
9:33 a.m.: Police were called about two vicious pit bulls, possibly belonging to homeless people, at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Animal control officers impounded the dogs.
2:03 p.m.: A caller said a woman driving a black Dodge Dart with children in the car might be drunk on eastbound Interstate 205 at Tracy Boulevard.
3:38: p.m.: Security cameras in front of a home in the 200 block of Versailles Court. The caller said they were having an ongoing problem with their neighbor but didn’t have any proof they were responsible for the cameras.
6:35: p.m.: A man stole about $132 worth of items from the self-checkout lane and ran out leaving a sandal and a knife. He was last seen getting into a Honda Civic and might be wearing a pair of gray slippers he stole.
8:35 p.m.: A homeless woman went into the backyard of a home in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue and stole food and a cell phone next to a grill. The caller got the phone back and didn’t want to press charges.
9:38 p.m.: A woman stole food from Parker Market, 1656 Parker Avenue. Someone chased after her from the store and she dropped the food but got upset and smashed the window to nearby home.
10:22 p.m.: A caller said their wallet was stolen out of a shopping cart at Once Upon a Child, 2221 N. Tracy Boulevard, and someone was using the callers credit card all over town to make purchases.
11:04 p.m.: Someone said a woman was laying in the middle of the street in the 600 block of Tennis Lane yelling for help. Police checked the area and couldn’t find her.
Saturday
12:09 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Vinewood Way said he was home alone with his family away in Las Vegas and he could hear something moving downstairs. Police checked the house and said it was secure.
1:58 a.m.: A caller said someone was shooting a gun in front of Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway.
5:33 a.m.: A man told police that someone had tried to kill him during a carjacking about 2 hours earlier at a park near the Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. Sixth Street. The man got away, but the carjackers still had his phone. Police did not take a report on the incident.
8:19 a.m.: A generator that was controlling a traffic signal at South Lammers and West Grant Line roads was stolen.
8:38 a.m.: Someone broke into the cage filled with propane tanks at Rite Aid, 599 E. Valpico Road and stole an unknown number of the tanks.
9:37 a.m.: A drunken driver was reported heading south on Tracy Boulevard passing Lowell Avenue. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
1:40 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Honda Accord parked at Stone Pine Apartments, 227 W. Grant Line Road.
1:45 p.m.: Someone saw a man carrying a gun in a white four-door Nissan Maxima at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
1:47 p.m.: A man was walking around scratching cars with a pair of tongs parked in front of Wing Stop, 1988 W. 11th Street. The caller said it was the same man who had been exposing himself earlier.
9:02 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into at Mountain View Town Homes, 377 W. Mt. Diablo Avenue.
9:14 p.m.: A man who hit an employee and was escorted outside at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway was trying to get back in.
11:07 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a loud party in the 500 block of Alden Glen Drive.
Friday
2:21 a.m.: A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus phone was stolen from Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th Street.
7:16 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Billy Freeman Lane said they just interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft.
7:41 a.m.: Someone broke into a Chevy S10 pickup truck sometime during the night and stole about $1,000 worth of tools while it was parked at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road.
2:13 p.m.: An employee reviewing video footage at Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road, said someone stole about $1,200 worth of items last Friday.
2:28 p.m.: A woman said she came home to her residence in the 200 block of Ranchero Way and said it had been burglarized. A sliding glass door had been shattered and she didn’t know what had been stolen.
3:18 p.m.: A woman with red hair wearing a sweater and no pants was pushing a shopping cart filled with garbage along Cypress Drive. The caller said the woman may have defecated behind a green utility box.
3:46 p.m.: A green Honda Accord was driving recklessly on Interstate 580 near Corral Hollow Road. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
4:34 p.m.: A man stole a shopping basket full of items valued at $200 from the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road.
7p.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle and snapped the steering column while it was parked at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road.
8:21 p.m.: Kids were in Bill Schwartz Park, 1752 Peony Drive, setting off fireworks.
9:05 p.m.: An intoxicated man was riding a bicycle in the 2300 block of East Street. The caller said the man was very drunk and kept falling off the bike. The man pulled out in front of the caller and slapped their car as he rode past.
11:34 p.m.: A caller told police “the whole burnout crew,” a group of about 30 vehicles, were driving up and down MacArthur Drive recklessly.
Thursday
4:07 a.m.: Two men wearing full facemasks were walking along Promenade Circle looking into vehicles.
7:57 a.m.: A homeless people were playing load music near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The caller said it was an ongoing problem and they turn the music down when they see police coming.
9:18 a.m.: A 2007 Ford E250 van with a ladder rack of top was stolen sometime during the night from the 1900 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
10:21 a.m.: Someone who used to live in the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive and moved to North Carolina called the police to say a moving company failed to deliver 10 large boxes of Disney memorabilia valued at $5,000.
1:14 p.m. A caller in the 400 block of Hawthorne Drive said a hacker stole everything on his laptop.
1:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Union Lane said someone vandalized her vehicle during the night. She suspected a family member.
2:24 p.m.: A customer in the drive-through reportedly threatened an employee at McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd., and threw a bottle of water at the second drive through window.
6:27 p.m.: Police were told about an ongoing issue with vehicles running the stop sign at the intersection of Maison Court and Peony Drive.
8:06 p.m.: A man stole a work iPad Pro valued at $1,000 from the T-Mobile store, 2114 W. Grant Line Road.
8:25 p.m.: A 2008 Mercedes GL 450 was reported stolen from the Motel 6 parking lot, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. The vehicle was stolen sometime in past 5 days and has a smashed front end, hood, no headlight, no grill, no side panels but new rims. A mechanic who was supposed to be working on the vehicle had the keys to it.
10:05 p.m.: A caller said a driver was spinning doughnuts in the intersection of South Sycamore Parkway and West Valpico Road. There was too much smoke for the caller to tell what kind of vehicle it was.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
