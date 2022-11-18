On Monday at 5:18 p.m. Tracy police received a 911 call about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds at the home of a nearby neighbor.
The victim was able to identify Alaina Milbourne, 38, of Tracy, as the person who stabbed him. Milbourne was found standing in a front yard nearby and taken into custody without incident.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Milbourne was booked into the San Joaquin County jail without bail on charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and causing great bodily injury. She was scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Tracy police received 1,170 calls for service from Nov. 10 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:37 a.m.: Someone reportedly received a laceration to the right side of their chest after an altercation in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
5:53 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road complained about a man sleeping in front of the business and refusing to leave.
7:29 a.m.: The driver of a gray Mercedes was reportedly driving recklessly running stop lights and a stop sign on South MacArthur Drive.
9:48 a.m. A man said someone damaged his vehicle in the 1000 block of Promontory Parkway and then sent the man texts threatening to do more damage to the vehicle.
1:12 p.m.: A homeless woman was throwing garbage out of cans in the 200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
1:21 p.m.: A caller wanted police to make a report on a hit and run accident that happened on West Grant Line Road.
Tuesday
12:08 a.m.: A caller said he was robbed by a homeless man in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road a week ago saying he didn’t report it earlier because he was “a nervous wreck” from the incident.
12:08 a.m.: A business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said there was a man with a gun inside the store.
12:15 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said someone with a white vehicle was breaking into community mailboxes.
5:53 a.m.: A company work truck was broken into and power tools taken in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:01 a.m.: A refrigerator was reported stolen from a building in the 6700 block of Seraphina Drive.
12:53 p.m.: A caller said they had just been assaulted by a man on Maison Court.
7:38 p.m.: Someone called about a Ford F150 pickup truck that was not able to stay in the lanes on North MacArthur Drive.
8:28 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Acacia Street said someone just kicked in their door.
11:06 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone who had been playing loud music for the past 3 days in the 2600 block of Northington Drive.
Monday
12:13 a.m.: Someone reported a vehicle whipping doughnuts near East 11th Street and Central Avenue.
1:11 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the backyard of a home in the 2600 block of Northington Drive.
5:51 a.m.: A business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road called about a homeless man covered with blankets sitting on a bench in front of the front door and refusing to leave.
8:10 a.m.: Gas was stolen from vehicles at a business in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive.
1:48 p.m.: A caller said a trailer he dropped off in the 5600 block of Hood Way about five or six months ago was either lost or stolen.
2:16 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West 20th Street said a neighbor told them their home had been burglarized and said they saw someone enter through the garage.
2:17 p.m.: A Bobcat skid gear track loader was stolen from North International Parkway.
4:37 p.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said he found out when he had his background run for employment someone had been using his ID and had been arrested using his name.
7:58 p.m.: A man came to the Tracy Police Department and reported a caller claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House told him he had won millions of dollars and needed to send $26,000 to claim the prize. The man didn’t send any money and just wanted to tell police about the scam.
9:58 p.m.: Garbage cans were stolen from a home in the first block of East Seventh Street. The caller said they had video footage of the person who stole them.
Sunday
12:49 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a woman who had been slamming a two-by-four into the ground making a lot of noise in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:19 a.m.: Someone complained about people singing, drumming and loud music coming from the 400 block of West 21st Street.
4:56 a.m.: An employee at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., said a man who had been asked to leave earlier by employees had returned and was yelling at employees when asked to leave again.
7:51 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Honda Accord in the 100 block of Redwood Avenue sometime during the night.
9:58 a.m.: A gray BMW was seen driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes on North Corral Hollow Road.
2:24 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue said a neighbor threw a glass plate all over a driveway he shares with her because he asked her not to park in his portion.
7:48 p.m.: A driver on West 11th Street said his car was struck by a driver in a gray Dodge Challenger that fled the scene.
9:43 p.m.: A caller said their wallet was stolen from a backpack they left in an unlocked locker at Planet Fitness, 3262 M. Tracy Boulevard. The wallet had their debit card, drivers license, credit card and a small amount of cash.
10:43 p.m.: Police were told a gray SUV had been driving into oncoming traffic and ran a red light on Lammers Road before stopping across from Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run.
Saturday
2:07 a.m.: A pickup truck was reportedly driving recklessly in front of a gas station on East 11th Street.
3:28 a.m.: An employee at Nations, 3574 M. Tracy Boulevard told police a man with four bags was in the bathroom and he had been in the business earlier and was told to leave and returned and was becoming argumentative and refusing to leave.
4:19 a.m.: A woman driving a white vehicle on South Corral Hollow Road appeared to be dozing off behind the wheel and might be intoxicated.
4:47 a.m.: A man calling from the 600 block of West 12th Street said someone robbed him at gunpoint on 10th Street and took his marijuana.
11:31 a.m.: Someone on the 1900 block of Wall Street said a neighbor was hitting a dog and they had video of the incident.
4:03 p.m.: A caller said two kids stole a quad from the side of a home in the 1700 block of Hudson Way.
4:10 p.m.: Two gunshots were heard coming from the 400 block of West 20th Street followed by the sound of two people talking loudly.
7:41 p.m.: Police were called when two people driving on the 2400 block of Carol Anne Drive pulled over and got into a fight in the street.
8:02 p.m.: Police gave a citation to a home where people were playing loud music in the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle.
Friday
10:48 a.m.: Both plates were reported stolen from a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the 2100 block of Tennis Lane.
11:45 a.m.: Someone reported a white cargo delivery vehicle was driving very fast with the doors open on Tennis Lane.
12:47 p.m.: A caller at In-Shape Sports, 101 S. Tracy Blvd. said a man that was not a club member was giving employees a hard time, refused to stop at the desk and ran straight to a bathroom. The caller said a manager asked him to leave and he refused.
4:28 p.m.: Someone reported people set up an encampment in area off the 2200 block of North MacArthur Drive possibly on railroad property. The caller said the people in the camp were very loud and there had been lots of thefts in the area recently.
5:18 p.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Lincoln Boulevard reported a suspicious incident and said there might be a person who was prowling on her property and walked past her bedroom window.
8:23 p.m.: Three vehicles were spinning doughnuts near a dead end in the 5300 block of Hopkins Road.
9:34 p.m.: A person in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said their phone had been stolen and whoever took it was opening accounts in their name with PayPal.
Nov. 10
4:42 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N Tracy Boulevard, broke a window at the motel.
8:10 a.m.: A driver in a tan Scion reportedly hit a parked vehicle on East Street and drove off.
9:16 a.m.: A work truck was broken into in the 500 block of Peerless Way and tool were stolen from it.
10:08 a.m.: Four catalytic converters were stolen from Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place. The caller said a gate was cut on Tracy Boulevard and the business had about 60 cameras monitoring the property.
12:59 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a four-door sedan driving up and down Meadow Lark Lane might be drinking alcohol and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. It was last seen stopped near a park.
2:39 p.m.: The front license plate was taken from a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
3:36 p.m.: A resident in the 4600 block of Glenhaven Drive sent $600 to someone who sent them a threatening letter.
5:40 p.m.: Gunshot were reported in the 100 block of East grant Line Road.
10:54 p.m.: Someone said they heard at least two vehicles possibly in a sideshow on West Valpico Road
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.