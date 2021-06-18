A man in a grey hoodie carrying a black backpack stole a bike from a home on Lincoln Boulevard near Suellen Drive at 9:38 p.m. on Monday. The caller said a doorbell camera recorded the man walking up from a vacant house with one bike, taking his son’s bike and leaving the bike near the front door and riding away on Grant Line Road. The caller was willing to press charges.
Tracy police received 1,392 calls for service from June 10 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:06 a.m.: Police responding to an alarm sounding at Taqueria Carolina, 1842 W. 11th Street found someone had broken into the business and police need to check inside.
6:10 a.m.: An employee at nearby business reported someone had broken a window at Blaze Pizza, 2976 W. Grant Line Road, and may have burglarized the business.
10:47 a.m.: A caller at Azhar Halal Market and Grill, 2179 W. Grant Line Road, tried to get into the business and had broken a door with an ax at about 5:25 a.m. The caller said they had video of the incident and the suspect’s car, a black Acura.
6:21 p.m.: Police were called after a driver on West Grant Line Road near Naglee Road said a man pointed a gun at their car.
11:03 p.m.: A resident on the 700 block of West 10th Street told police a neighbor was setting off fireworks and a post on social media said they were also selling them.
Tuesday
9:58 a.m.: A caller said while trying to repossess a vehicle in the 1200 of Crossroads Drive a man came out and brandished a handgun . The caller said the man was still outside of the home with a handgun in his back pocket.
2:05 p.m.: An employee at Valley First Credit Union, 1003 N. Central Avenue, said someone came into the bank and opened an account with someone else’s social security number. The bank was able to contact the victim who made a report with the Sant Clara Police Department, but the bank employee thought the person would come back and try to open a personal loan.
8:49 p.m.: An employee at Leia’s, 2706 was accused of stealing cash from the business, taking $1,000 from night drops on Friday and Saturday. The business said the employee was not there but wanted to press charges.
9:14 p.m.: Fireworks were seen near the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue.
9:54 p.m.: Someone reported a man wearing hat, light blue shirt and khaki shorts carrying a knife in Kenner Park, 1850 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The man was gone when police arrived.
Monday
3:08 p.m.: A tractor-trailer was reported stolen from the Home Depot distribution center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue. The company that owned the stolen rig made the report from Florida.
3:49 p.m.: Someone was at California Check Cashing, 701 W. 11th Street, trying to cash stolen checks using a Louisiana driver’s license.
5:03 p.m.: A caller said the lock was removed from the UPS Health Care suite, 1150 E Arbor Avenue and the business had been broken into.
Sunday
1:50 a.m.: Police checked on a woman who was reported to be intoxicated in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. The woman said she had lost her keys and didn’t need any help from police.
3:52 p.m.: A homeless man who had been kicked out of the Dollar Tree, 2691 N. Tracy Blvd. had returned, and employees didn’t want to confront the man. Employees later told police the man stole items from the store and walked out.
6:10 p.m.: A resident near Buckinghorse and Morris Phelps drives said they heard a loud explosion that rocked their home. The resident said they could see a large plume of smoke rising and it didn’t sound like fireworks.
6:15 p.m.: A caller said sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning their son’s grey 2013 Honda Accord had been stolen from a residence on Sequoia Boulevard.
Saturday
3:29 a.m.: Someone told police a vehicle was driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 205.
1:02 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a pickup trucked parked at Northington Drive.
3:04 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Coventry Drive. The caller said a neighbor might have a video of the theft.
10:20 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near West Carlton Way and Parker Avenue.
Friday
12:51 p.m.: A caller in Modesto said they had a video feed of a woman breaking into their home on Lincoln Boulevard near Kavanagh Avenue and stealing items. The caller said the person in the home was a caregiver that had been recently fired. The woman said she was owed money and that’s why she was taking the items.
3:29 p.m.: A woman on Foxwood Drive said someone stole her identity and she possibly knew who the suspect was.
5:42 p.m.: Police were called to North Tracy Boulevard near West Grant Line Road for someone in an argument where they could hear a woman screaming.
June 10
7:51 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of East Grant Line Road said a vehicle was broken into at a job construction site and several tools were taken.
1:02 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Wall Street had been receiving several calls from someone threatening to beat them up. Police checked and said both people involved had restraining orders against each other.
5:58 p.m.: A woman with red hair was reported to be walking on Cypress Drive toward Tracy Boulevard wearing only a tank top.
6:01 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Tracy ACE station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the vehicle’s gas tank may also have been damaged.
6:56 p.m.: A woman was seen driving a newer gray four-door sedan at about 35 mph with a front wheel that had no tire and was riding on the rim and heading south on Tracy Boulevard toward Linne Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
