On Monday at 10:03 p.m. a man in his early 40s carrying an umbrella was looking through the windows of a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and pointing the umbrella at employees who said it looked like he was going to attack someone with it.
Tracy police received 1,211 calls for service from Dec. 15 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:15 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into and mail was left on the ground in the 1500 block of Woodland Court.
7:43 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping in the hallway of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Eighth Street. The caller said he asked the man to leave and he wouldn’t.
10:25 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard said they video of someone breaking into mailboxes.
10:49 a.m.: The driver of a black Toyota four-door sedan was almost ran another vehicle off the road on Holly Drive.
2:09 p.m.: A woman said she was pumping gas in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road when a sports Audi with tinted windows pulled up, opened her car door and stole her purse.
4:56 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 1900 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man pushing a shopping cart was setting up a camp in the alleyway behind the business and the caller wanted police to move the man along.
7:12 p.m.: A caller from the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane said a safe was stolen out of their room that had their citizenship papers inside. The caller said the roommate’s family was there earlier in the day and believed they were the ones that took the safe.
Tuesday
12:09 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Palm Circle said a neighbor kept hitting the walls .
7:40 a.m.: A community mailbox was vandalized in the 400 block of Baldwin Lane.
8:03 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West 11th Street said someone had been using their identity to claim unemployment benefits and they had the name, date of birth, address and phone number of the suspect.
11:14 a.m.: A woman in the 500 block of Rockingham Way said she found a bullet in the door of her silver Dodge Ram truck and thought it might have happened on Sunday.
12:19 p.m.: A man in a black ski mask took more than $1,000 worth of items from a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:46 p.m.: A caller said he was in front of a business in the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard when someone threatened him with a gun.
4:36 p.m.: A business in the 3100 block of Naglee Road said the same person had come in five times and stolen $1,000 worth of items each time and the corporate office wanted them to make a police report.
6:30 p.m.: Two women, one with pink hair and both wearing masks, stole almost $1,000 worth of items from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:24 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 2300 block of Rio Grande Drive.
9:08 p.m.: A white 2004 Ford 350 was reported stolen from the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Monday
12:41 a.m.: A kid stole three beers from a six pack and two 24-ounce beers from a business in the 3400 block of North MacArthur Drive. The youth left in a red four-door car and the business wanted to press charges if police caught him.
4:09 a.m.: An employee of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street reported that a man who had previously been told he was not allowed in the store had returned, and the store manager had instructed employees to call 9-1-1 if the man returned.
8:46 a.m.: A woman in the 2600 block of Balboa Drive said she had power of attorney over her mother and needed to file a police report for her about a possible fraud.
10:12 a.m.: Someone cut a chain link fence in the 1900 block of North MacArthur over the weekend and stole 65 pallets of feed. The caller reported that the whole incident was recorded on video.
11:04 a.m.: Someone moving into a home in the 300 block of West Court went to the location and found it had been broken into.
12:03 p.m.: An employee reportedly stole $456 worth of items from a business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road.
3:47 p.m.: A vehicle in the 600 block of School Street had been vandalized, with the tires popped by a knife that was still in one of them and the vehicle body had been keyed.
3:49 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 2900 block of Alfalfa Court appeared to have been damaged when someone tried to break into it.
7:40 p.m.: A caller on Avalon Street reported hearing three loud bangs with some sort of light going in a nearby field.
Sunday
12:25 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard said their husband had been drinking and wanted to get in a car and drive away.
12:28 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party that had been going on for hours on the 700 block of Katlin Court, and the caller wanted police to quiet them down.
12:49 p.m.: A vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole on Mt. Oso Avenue near South Central Avenue.
4:10 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of McGee Street caught some people trying to steal his catalytic converter and got into his car and chased after the suspects.
2:15 p.m.: Somebody on the 2000 block of Holder Lane said a neighbor was selling drugs in front of his house and people keep parking in front the home.
2:25 p.m.: A burgundy Dodge Challenger was reportedly doing burnouts on Cornucopia Place.
3:56 p.m.: A man that had tried to get on a property in the 500 block of 23rd Street was back in field next to the property starting a warming fire. The caller had filed for a restraining order against the person, but it hadn’t been served yet.
5:44 p.m.: A caller said someone had thrown a brick through a front window of a home in the 1400 block of Suellen Drive. The caller said he was getting the property ready to rent and the previous tenant had been evicted from the property.
10:20 p.m.: A man with a backpack was creating a disturbance inside a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said the man was last seen heading towards a nearby bank.
11:13 p.m.: Someone called police twice about loud music being played with instruments in the 2000 block of Superior Court.
11:15 p.m.: Nearly $200 worth of gas was stolen from a state-owned White Dodge 1500 work truck in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Saturday
12:08 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of East Grant Line Road said a neighbor was throwing rocks at their house.
3:25 a.m.: A woman in the 6200 block of Granville Street said an “intruder” was trying to get into her house and when the dispatcher asked her a question the woman hung up.
7 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Orestimba Circle said someone drilled into their vehicle and stole gasoline.
8:14 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Cochran Court said they had ordered a $239 go cart from Amazon but never received the item, though Amazon reported that it had been delivered. The caller said Amazon wouldn’t help without a police report.
8:14 a.m.: A window of a vehicle was broken out on the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard and a backpack was stolen.
9:17 a.m.: A red Honda was seen swerving in and out of traffic and running vehicles off the road on West Grant Line Road.
9:39 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Crowley Court.
9:46 a.m.: A caller on Cabana Lane said they were showing someone a quad for sale and they took off in it toward Corral Hollow Road.
1:15 p.m.: Someone said a man and woman in a car stole their grandmother’s jewelry worth $1,200 in the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive.
7:27 p.m.: A loud party was reported in the 2700 block of South Lammers Road and the caller wanted police to tell them to quiet down.
10:07 p.m.: A caller complained about music blasting from the soundwall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
10:15 p.m.: Somebody reported a loud party that had been going on for more than an hour on the 1800 block of Maplegrove Lane with adults inside and kids screaming outside.
Friday
1:46 a.m.: A four-door Tesla was swerving across the road and randomly braking on North Corral Hollow Road and the caller said the driver might be intoxicated.
6:47 a.m.: A woman in the 3700 block of Norfolk Drive said her phone had been hacked and she was being blackmailed.
10 a.m.: A man broke into a room at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., and was refusing to come out. The caller said employees at the front desk tried to get him to leave but he just yelled profanities.
10:09 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Tennis Lane said their daughter’s ex-boyfriend was throwing bricks at the house and later got into a black Mercedes Benz and was burning out in front of the home.
10:59 a.m.: Nine tenants’ motorhomes in the 200 block of West Valpico Road had their catalytic converters stolen.
11:14 a.m.: A man carrying a brown grocery bag walked into a business in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue and began punching and throwing things around. He was last seen walking to a park across the street.
11:58 a.m.: A chain link fence was reported cut in the 1400 block of Pescadero Avenue, and it was unknown if anything was taken.
12:50 p.m.: A home was burglarized in the 2800 block of Balboa Drive and a small motorcycle and chainsaw were taken.
1:05 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Clover Road said their daughter was assaulted a few days ago and they knew who the attackers were. The caller said the daughter was set up by a friend to get jumped and they also damaged her car with crowbars.
9:40 p.m.: A man threw a bottle of vodka at a car on the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:15 p.m.: A man who had been sleeping on the side of a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road got up and chased the caller as he drove away in his vehicle. The caller wanted police to give the man a trespass warning.
Dec. 15
12:36 a.m.: Someone in the 4500 block of Oakridge Drive complained about a man that was yelling outside.
3:21 a.m.: A caller in the 7100 block of Tassie Court said a man in an older white GMC truck was going around and stealing packages and had stolen one from their house.
5:38 a.m.: A person wearing a dark gray hoodie was seen looking into a home in the 2800 block of Cabrillo Drive.
7:25 a.m.: Police transferred a call to the California Highway Patrol about a black vehicle racing at 100 mph on Interstate 580 near Corral Hollow Road.
7:30 a.m.: A doorbell was stolen from a new home under construction in the 300 block of Pageant Avenue.
8:36 a.m.: Someone wearing a blue ski mask was spray painting on East Grant Line Road near East Street.
12:13 p.m.: A driver in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer was weaving all over the road on Interstate 205 and West 11th Street and the caller thought the driver was either intoxicated or having a medical problem.
2:01 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road was being held by security for an embezzlement.
2:41 p.m.: Somebody at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road had a phone and wallet stolen and the store wouldn’t release surveillance video unless the police came.
4:42 p.m.: A caller said three boys were throwing water balloons at a bus and when someone asked them to stop, they pulled a knife.
6:38 p.m.: Four people stole about $5,000 worth of merchandise from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:42 p.m.: Someone said three or four people stole a cart full of items from Big Lots, 2681 N. Tracy Boulevard, and then rammed the cart into an employee when they tried to leave.
10:52 p.m.: A maroon colored vehicle was seen swerving on the roadway on West Valpico Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
