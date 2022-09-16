On Tuesday at 4:04 a.m. police received a call about a woman who was checking door handles of vehicles parked in a west Tracy neighborhood. The caller said he confronted the woman and told her to leave his property. The man said the woman refused and pulled out a loaded .45 handgun which she pointed at the man. He said he struck the woman in the arm with the side of a machete he brought for protection. The woman dropped the handgun and he took the weapon into his home and detained the woman until police arrived. The 28-year-old woman was arrested and booked into county jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, providing a false name, felon in possession of firearm, possessing loaded firearm in public, possession of ammunition by felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possessing drugs while armed, possessing methamphetamine and some warrants. The woman was booked into county jail and is being held on $870,000 bail with her first court appearance scheduled for this past Thursday.
Tracy police received 1,240 calls for service from Sept. 8 through Wednesday. Calls from Monday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
9:02 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Tennis Lane.
11:18 a.m.: Police were told that the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another car on Amatchi Drive might be intoxicated.
1:45 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1700 block of tennis Lane.
2:59 p.m.: A caller said their father-in-law was robbed of $70,000 worth of jewelry in the parking lot of a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:40 p.m.: Staff at Villalovoz School, 1550 Cypress Drive, said someone broke into a classroom and a kindergarten shed at the school on Wednesday and after looking at surveillance video they were able to identify the suspects.
6:07 p.m.: A stray beige pit bull was attacking other dogs in the dog park at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The dog, wearing a collar with no tags, was bleeding and chasing other dogs around the dog park. Animal control officers impounded the dog.
8:34 p.m.: A man stole an alcoholic drink from a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:38 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Gatetree Court.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Jill Drive said he caught some people trying to steal a catalytic converter.
2:02 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East 22nd Street said they just received an alert from one of his security cameras and saw some one peeking through a window.
8:02 a.m.: Power cords were reported stolen from the 3600 block of Singh Lane.
10:09 a.m.: A man said he left his iPhone at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and someone took it and locked him out of his iCloud account to find the phone and Apple was requiring a police report.
12:52 p.m.: Someone broke into a van in the 2500 block Naglee Road and stole speakers and other items.
2:02 p.m.: A red Chevrolet Avalanche was seen driving recklessly westbound on Grant Line Road.
5:40 p.m.: A 2003 Honda Accord was stolen in the 1400 block of West Lowell Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road reportedly had stopped some shoplifters but they continued to create a disturbance in the store.
7:11 p.m.: A driver in a white Charger was spinning doughnuts on Lankershire Drive.
10:16 p.m.: A caller said they had video of a white sports car whipping doughnuts at least 10 times in the intersection of East Eighth and E streets.
Sunday
12:21 a.m.: Police gave a warning to residents having loud music from a home in the 3000 block of Dovenshire Drive.
6:20 a.m.: A caller said the occupants of a Honda Accord in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard were smoking drugs and almost hit a parked car in lot.
12:29 p.m.: A newer dark green Charger was reported speeding on West 11th Street.
12:32 p.m.: Someone reported the driver of a dark gray Hyundai in the 1900 block of West 11th Street might be intoxicated.
2:23 p.m.: The driver of a red Lamborghini was reported to be speeding up down the street multiple times at Crossroads and Greystone drives.
5:37 p.m.: Two teens stole snack foods from a business in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard and had stolen alcohol from the store in the past.
7:37 p.m.: A caller said a man wearing black clothing, a black tactical vest and carrying black shotgun was walking in the 5700 block of South Tracy Boulevard toward Linne Road.
9:03 p.m.: Police were called about someone in the front yard of home in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue refusing to leave.
10:23 p.m.: Someone complained about loud karaoke coming from the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Harvest Lane for the second night in a row.
11:08 p.m.: A caller reported hearing about 10 gunshots coming from the 600 block of East 11th Street.
Saturday
12:04 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 1500 block of Arrigotti Lane.
1:36 a.m.: A woman who appeared to be drunk was lying on the ground screaming refusing to leave a home in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway.
10:11 a.m.: Someone stole items from an unlocked car in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive and there was video of the incident.
10:56 a.m.: A business in the 400 block of West grant Line Road said man stole something and tried to the boss.
2:03 p.m.: A real estate agent said someone was trespassing inside a vacant home in the 1100 block of Madera Drive.
5:10 p.m.: A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 1400 block of Baigorry Street.
10:33 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from houses on the 1300 block of Holly Drive.
11:42 p.m.: A caller told police they had been hearing a vehicle coming into the Gandy Dancer Drive area and spinning doughnuts.
Friday
5:14 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Charlemagne Lane said he was taking care of a friend’s home and he could hear sounds like someone was trying to break into it.
5:49 a.m.: A pit bull reportedly attacked another dog in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: Police were told a man was smoking marijuana while sitting in a boat connected to a truck that had the engine running at 12th and E streets.
12:05 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Johnson Court said someone was using their husband’s social security number to work at Foster Farms and they were getting mail from them including a check.
12:46 p.m.: A woman said her purse was stolen while they were at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street, and someone had already tried using it for $500.
2:48 p.m.: The driver of a silver Honda van was seen drinking a beer while driving on South Corral Hollow Road.
5:10 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue he could hear sounds of a man and woman yelling and the man hitting the woman in neighboring residence.
5:38 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of East Grant Line Road said someone had gotten into her credit card, bank account and AT&T account and had spent money.
6:46 p.m.: Someone reported a reckless driver on West grant Line Road heading toward Banta Road. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
9 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Swarthout Court said they let someone test drive a 2001 Infiniti SUV that was for sale and they never returned it.
Sept. 8
12:14 a.m.: police were told about a possible drunken driver in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:22 a.m.: A resident in the 4600 block of Bonsai Avenue wanted to talk to an officer about a possibly fraudulent check that was mailed to him.
9:01 a.m.: The front license plate was stolen from 2015 Toyota Camry in the 400 block of Debra Lee Court.
11:07 a.m.: A caller in the 100- block of West 11th Street said they sold a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to someone who then had the motorcycle stolen from them. The caller said that person wasn’t on the motorcycle’s registration yet, so the caller had to make the theft report.
4:51 p.m.: A driver in a small red Mercedes struck the gate at the entrance of Redbridge Road and continued on. The security guard said the vehicle hadn’t left the subdivision yet.
5:48 p.m.: A silver SUV with the hazard lights flashing was seen swerving across the lanes on Crossroads Drive.
8:29 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said there was a group of kids that had been banned from the store for trashing it were back inside. The caller said the group was leaving but wanted officers to check the area.
10:05 p.m.: A homeless man was on a picnic table by the doors of a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road refusing to leave. The caller said the man was acting hostile and harassing customers.
11:28 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from halfway down the sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-684
