On Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. a Tracy Police school resource officer was called to Monte Vista Middle School, 751 W. Lowell Ave., after a report of fireworks being discharged in the boys locker room. Police said a letter sent to parents reported students set of an M80 type of fireworks in the locker room causing a loud bang and smoke. The smoke set off a fire alarm which prompted a temporary evacuation of the buildings. Police said there was possibly some damage to a toilet and the school was handling discipline of students involved in the incident.
Tracy police received 1,390 calls for service from Sept. 7 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:44 a.m.: Someone said there was a white pickup on the south side of Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive and two people with flashlight appeared to be pulling something out of the bed of the pickup.
5:53 a.m.: A person at a business in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless person was sleeping in front of the front door and parents were scheduled to arrive with their children at 6 a.m.
9:15 a.m.: A trailer was broken into during the night and several items stolen in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:05 a.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of Egret Drive said her daughter’s identification was stolen and someone had opened several accounts with business. Charges made to those accounts included purchase of a car.
11:20 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 4600 block of South Tracy Boulevard said they had an ongoing problem with a homeless man coming in using the bathroom and charging his phone and wanted police to give him a trespass warning.
12:28 p.m.: A woman in the 2500 block of Christy Street said she had information on a person who used her bank account to pay his own credit card.
1:26 p.m.: A woman was reportedly breaking items inside a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road and then left in a blue van.
8:20 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street said a highly intoxicated man was making explicit comments to employees and a manager had managed to get him outside the store.
10:03 p.m.: A White Tesla was seen speeding and ran a stop sign in the 1200 block of Cottage Grove Court.
10:27 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue said an ex-friend was texting him and his wife saying he had explicit photos of them together and was going to come to their home.
Monday
7:39 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said their work truck tool box was broken into and $1,500 worth of tools taken.
10:11 a.m. A caller in the 1800 block of North Tracy Boulevard told police he believed he was being tortured, saying he lives out of his vehicle, and it has occurred at multiple locations by multiple people.
10:42 a.m.: Police were told a man and woman had a mattress near the entrance to parking lot in the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard and the woman was completely naked while she changed clothes.
12:50 p.m.: A man in the 3800 block of South MacArthur Drive said someone stole his identity and he was receiving notices from several banks about accounts in his name he didn’t open.
2:27 p.m.: Someone in the 1100 block of Fruitwood Court said they were in the process of divorcing their husband and he took their drivers license to falsify documents and said he no longer lives with them.
5:23 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue said someone broke into their vehicle and stole $50 out of the center console, a backpack and a water bottle that had their work ID in a sleeve.
9:17 p.m.: Employees at a business in the 1000 block of Promontory Parkway reported a suspicious incident saying there was someone locked in a freezer and didn’t know if it was an employee or someone else. The caller said they set the alarm to leave and heard someone banging from inside the freezer.
Sunday
1:10 a.m.: Someone called police about loud music at a party in the 2400 block of Gilberte Street.
2:04 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 400 block of Hintz Avenue where a group of people kept getting out and going to the trunk for different tools and kept doing it for about 30 minutes.
10:39 a.m.: A homeless man was exposing himself at the exit of a car wash in the 1700 block of West 11th Street.
3:16 p.m.: A person called from a business on the 500 block of West Clover Road to report that the business owner was chasing after someone who had just robbed the business.
3:55 p.m.: Police were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard after customers at a business said they saw someone light plastic crates on fire in an adjacent alleyway. The fire was out but the caller was concerned because it happened near a propane tank and gas lines. The fire department was also notified.
6:01 p.m.: A person in the 1900 block of North Tracy Boulevard called about a homeless person with a blanket and a bike trespassing on the property.
6:17 p.m.: Fire crews sent to a fire alarm in the 1600 block of Chester Drive found a burglary had taken place with significant amount of damage.
6:20 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music that happens every Sunday in the 1300 block of Heatherfield Way.
7:21 p.m.: A group with two pit bulls were harassing customers outside a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
Saturday
2:10 a.m. Someone complained about a loud party in the 1500 block of Wall Street.
5:39 a.m.: Someone on the 800 block of West Grant Line Road reported that a vehicle with damage to the steering column may have been burglarized.
6:31 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2012 Ford F150 truck in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
7:57 a.m.: A man in the 1300 block of Duncan Drive said someone broke into his vehicle and stole his DJ equipment, including a laptop computer. He told police that a tracker on the stolen items showed that his property was at an address on General Lane and he was on his way to that location.
12:46 p.m.: A purse, phone and wallet were stolen from a locked locker at a business in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
2:07 p.m.: Someone in the 300 block of East 11th Street said it looked like someone tried to take the trim off a side window on the caller’s car and also tried to remove the windshield.
3:58 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West 12th Street said she lives next to a rental property she owns and had photos of a man entering her carport, trespassing in her rental property and then leaving through a different gate.
9:47 p.m.: A driver on West Schulte Road said they almost hit a dirt bike with two riders and no headlight.
10:53 p.m.: A red lifted Jeep was seen swerving in and out of traffic on West Grant Line Road.
11 p.m.: A person reported a possible drunken driver turning into a parking lot in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said the driver opened the door, pointed a black handgun at the caller and made an obscene gesture.
Friday
12:20 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East 20th Street wanted to a report a neighbor was pointing an unknown “weapon” at her room that was making her have a headache and her whole body to feel sick. The woman said they had turned it off but expected it be turned on again later.
6:26 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a woman with a blanket was laying in front of the front door refusing to move and wanted police to make her leave.
7:42 a.m.: Someone in the 400 block of West Clover Road said two of the tires on their vehicle were damaged overnight and they might know who did it.
9:33 a.m.: A black 2018 Corvette was stolen from the 3400 block of Auto Plaza Way and the dealer had a video of the theft.
12:10 p.m.: A 2020 Bi Tex flatbed trailer was stolen from a business in the 400 block of West Larch Road damaging a car as it was pulled out of the parking lot.
1:18 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said a man was trespassing on her porch refusing to leave and threatened to call family members to come and beat her up.
3:39 p.m.: A wallet was stolen from an unlocked company truck in the 3900 block of Holly Drive.
6:13 p.m.: Two vehicles were reportedly racing north on South MacArthur Drive at more than 90 mph and honking their horns.
8:28 p.m.: Someone reported hearing seven gunshots then the sound of car tires squealing followed by more gunshots near Balboa Drive.
9:56 p.m.: A caller in the 500 of West Central Drive reported being scammed saying they sent money by online checks.
11: p.m.: Police gave a warning at loud party with a live band on West Highland Avenue.
Sept. 7
2:17 a.m.: A 2017 Kia Soul was stolen from the 1900 block of Court Drive and the theft was recorded on a doorbell camera.
6:23 a.m.: A manager for a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone broke into outside storage containers and stole tools.
7:49 a.m.: A woman in the 2400 block of Naglee Road reported her phone was stolen in April but now she is seeing different accounts being opened in her name through email.
9:05 a.m.: A person at a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road said someone who had been given a trespass warning before was in the dining area laying on a table and appeared to be intoxicated.
10:43 a.m.: A 2013 Thorn Challenger motorhome was stolen from storage in the 2400 block of Toste Road. The caller said the person who broke in also caused a lot of damage on the property.
12:59 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of Mt. Oso Avenue said their gas tank had a hole drilled into it.
2:51 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of 23rd Street said someone claimed to be a county assessor and wanted them to take a picture of their house for a bill they had to pay.
5:33 p.m.: A woman was throwing food and trash around in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue and making obscene gestures.
7:08 p.m.: Police were told a woman was drinking and smoking marijuana in a Toyota sedan in the 800 block of West 11th Street and was concerned about them driving under the influence.
11:07 p.m.: A caller complained about an ongoing issue with loud music in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
