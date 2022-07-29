Tracy Police responded to the 1200 block of Marlin Place at 4:32 p.m. on July 21 after Modesto Police called to report a possible kidnapping at the location. Tracy Police patrol units responded to the area and brought the armored vehicle and a drone. Three people were detained and a girl who had been reported missing out of Modesto was at the scene and was reunited with her family. Police later said there was no indication a kidnapping occurred.
Tracy police received 1,211 calls for service from July 21 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:24 a.m.: A driver in a commuter van said a driver in a gray Infiniti hit the van on Interstate 205 near International Parkway and then drove off.
10:16 a.m.: A man in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue called police and said his vehicle was stolen while he was at work. Police checked and said the vehicle had been left behind at the scene of a hit and run and had been towed for storage.
12:44 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of East Valpico Road said someone took $1,500 of cash out of their bank account.
3:27 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store.
4:03 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Ashland Drive said they were receiving text messages with death threats from “someone in the cartel” demanding money in exchange for his life. The caller said he blocked the number and didn’t give them any money.
4:31 p.m.: Someone in the 2400 block of Almanor Drive told police they gave a caller claiming to be with the federal government the last digits of their social security number and their home address.
5:40 p.m.: Police were called about an ongoing issue of a loud band playing in the garage of a home in the 2000 block of Superior Court.
9:20 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Persimmon Way said a someone shot a bullet through a wall of their home.
11:49 p.m.: A scissor lift was vandalized and stripped after being dropped off at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street.
Tuesday
2:43 a.m.: Someone was in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Ninth Street honking their horn off and on for the past few nights.
8:29 a.m.: A 2010 Ford Ranger pickup truck was stolen from the 1300 block of Suellen Drive.
8:56 a.m.: A man and woman went into the employee area of a business in the 500 block of West 10th Street and stole $1,000 from a caller’s debit card that was in her wallet and the incident was recorded on video.
1:10 p.m.: A caller at 700 Darby Court said they found a house being advertised for rent and when they went to the address the current tenant said it was a scam and the caller reported losing $100 for the application fee.
1:49 p.m.: Medications and beauty products were stolen from a store in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and the suspect was believed to have stolen from several stores in the area.
6:38 p.m.: A brown pickup truck was reportedly trying to cut off a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 205. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
8:36 p.m.: A caller said a man was driving a blue Mustang recklessly around a neighborhood on Kennsington Court and it was an ongoing problem.
9:52 p.m.: A homeless man with a cart and a bicycle was drinking in front of a store in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road refusing to leave.
Monday
6:22 a.m.: Someone broke into a construction trailer on Maddy Avenue and stole two water heaters and other items.
8:38 a.m.: A business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street said a homeless who had been given a no trespass warning previously had locked himself in the bathroom and was refusing to come out.
9:21 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block Geranium Way said a card had been stolen from their mailbox , activated and used to make purchases at several businesses in Tracy.
10:08 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 600 block of Palm Circle.
11:06 a.m.: Someone in the 1000 block of Prescadero Avenue said he caught a man breaking into his truck and stealing a backpack.
2:06 p.m.: A business in the 700 block of East 11th Street said $9,500 was taken from a work truck while it was parked in the yard. All the trucks have cameras and a log to record who drives what vehicle, and they may have information on a suspect.
3:59 p.m.: A caller said an acquaintance of theirs just carjacked their 1999 Honda Accord from the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:58 p.m.: A passerby reported seeing two men stripping wire from a property in the 1800 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller didn’t see them leave and thought they were still inside and was trying to contact a real estate agent about the theft.
6:42 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of East 21st Street said someone had been using her name, phone number and email at a pharmacy.
9:56 p.m.: A man who seen photographing vehicles at a business in the 800 block of West Clover Road was believed to be the same person who smashed two windows on company vehicles. The business had video cameras that may have caught the incident.
Sunday
5:33 a.m.: Police were called to the 1100 block of West Valpico Road for a 60-year-old-man that had been assaulted and was bleeding from his head and the suspect was still there.
8:52 a.m.: A stolen Acura Integra was left in an almond orchard in the 2400 block of South Lammers Road. The vehicle had keys in the ignition and had been left with the engine running with the windows down for about a day.
12:16 p.m.: A caller said two people had put his vehicle on jacks and were stealing parts off it in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
1:08 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of Fawn Glen Drive said she thought her mother vandalized her personal belongings.
2:03 p.m.: Someone backed into another vehicle parked in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and drove off.
5:56 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party in the in the 1500 block of Badger Way with fireworks being set off.
8:33 p.m.: A caller in the 2400 Lincoln Boulevard told police a man he knew told him he was going to the home of his ex-partner and if she did anything crazy he was carrying a knife and handgun.
10:39 p.m.: A loud party was reported from an Air BNB in the 2800 block of Stafford Avenue.
10:53 p.m.: A man in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway called police to say he was being beat up and hung up the phone.
Saturday
12:03 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of East 11th Street said man beat her and her roommate.
6:49 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 2600 block of East Dorset Lane.
7:09 a.m.: The driver of a red Suburban was seen stumbling and nearly fell before leaving in the vehicle and then hit a curb on the 1600 block of Cypress Drive.
11:02 a.m.: A caller in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway said a company vehicle had a window smashed out and an expensive tool was taken from the back.
12:05 p.m.: An elderly woman in the 600 block of Ben Ingram Court had her bank account scammed but one of her children was able to close her ATM card. The caller wanted to make a police report in case it happened again.
1:14 p.m.: A woman threw a rock and broke the front glass door of a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
4:17 p.m.: A man said he went to a liquor store in the 1200 block of West 11th Street where he was attacked by another man who threatened to kill him and then pulled a gun on him.
7:05 p.m.: Police were told there was a man was standing by the railroad tracks on Linne Road between MacArthur Drive and Tracy Boulevard carrying a hunting rifle.
8:46 p.m.: A caller wanted extra police patrols on South Tracy Boulevard between Valpico Road and Whispering Wind Drive because of speeders.
11:37 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music and people screaming in the 4300 block of Burr Court.
Friday
12:59 a.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of San Rocco Drive said they found a firearm in the house in his brother’s stash and then hung up.
3:08 a.m.: Employees at a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road said someone left a large bag of drugs outside the front door to the store.
10:39 a.m.: Someone broke into a Ford F150 pickup truck parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road
11:18 a.m.: About 100 feet of fencing was stolen from the 3600 block of Mars Court.
1:16 p.m.: A woman said she was pushed to the ground in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:34 p.m.: a Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1500 block of Michael Drive.
4:15 p.m.: A man with a small green truck stole $1,485 worth of wire from the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
5:28 p.m.: A caller said two people were smoking drugs with kids around in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: A woman said her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while she was at work in the 5000 block of Promontory Parkway.
6:37 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Majorca Lane said someone from Oakland came to their home during the night and fired a gun at it.
8:36 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Peerless Way said her dog just bit her and ripped her hand open. The woman said the dog had bitten her 26 times before and wanted police to take the dog away.
9:45 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Serpa Ranch Road said a neighbor had been setting off M80 fireworks for the last hour.
July 21
12:27 a.m.: A blue Toyota pickup truck was driving recklessly on West Grant Line Road.
6:17 a.m.: A jogger in the 2500 block of Byron Road was bitten by a pit bull and was bleeding. The jogger wanted an ambulance and told police the dog had returned to its own home.
8:20 a.m.: A business in the 2700 of West Grant Line Road said a homeless person was sleeping under a sleeping bag with all his belongings scattered around and customers were afraid to enter the business.
10:10 a.m.: A caller said they sent money to a person to rent a home in the 700 block of Darby Court but it was a scam and the current resident didn’t know the person who said it was for rent.
10:33 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome parked in the 300 block of East Larch Road. The caller said the theft could have happened sometime in the past five months.
5:06 p.m.: Two 12-year-old kids said they were jumped by a group of four teenagers who stole their shoes and other items in the middle of West Valley Mall, 3200, Naglee Road.
6:04 p.m.: the owner of a home in the 1400 block of Locust Drive said someone kicked in a door and spray painted a few areas in the garage, on a fence and an air conditioning unit. The caller said the house was up for sale and vacant with a just a few items in the garage but none were taken.
10:09 p.m.: Someone reported a man was being attacked with a baseball bat in the 2600 block of Cabrillo Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
