On Monday at 8:14 a.m. a caller from Hawkins Elementary School, 475 Darlene Lane, reported an eighth-grade student said he brought $10,000 to school today that he took from his parents as an April Fool’s joke. The student left the bag with the money unattended, and it was now missing. A teacher at the school said they did see a large sum of cash in the student’s backpack at one point. The caller said the student’s father was aware of the situation but was unsure if the father wanted to file a police report.
Tracy police received 1,419 calls for service from March 31 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
7:13 a.m.: A caller said a homeless person set up a camp inside the dumpster area of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and would not leave the area after being told to.
8:30 a.m.: Five extension cords worth $3,000 were stolen from a construction site in the 2800 block of Turner Avenue and the caller wanted extra police patrols in the area.
4:59 p.m.: A man stole a power saw and a shop vacuum from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road.
5:36 p.m.: A caller said a community mailbox on Derone Lane was open and there was no mail in any of the slots and they thought the mail had probably been stolen.
7:10 p.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man threw something at her car and left a dent.
Monday
3:41 a.m.: A business in the 11 block of Lincoln Boulevard said there were three homeless people in the business asking customers for money and refusing to leave.
9:07 a.m.: A white 2021 U-Haul cargo van rented from a business in the 300 block of Enterprise Place in mid-March hadn’t been retuned and the business wanted to report it stolen.
3:06 p.m.: Police issued a citation to a man living out of an older white Mercedes on private property in the 4600 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
5:58 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 1100 block of Johnson Court.
8:57 p.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Erie Court reported hearing two dogs constantly crying and yelping as if they were being beaten and said it was an ongoing problem.
Sunday
1:31 a.m.: A caller said three women walking on South Tracy Boulevard appeared to be intoxicated.
2:35 a.m.: Someone reported hearing two gunshots near the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue.
2:48 a.m.: A window of a truck was broken while parked in the 300 block of Alvarado Way.
10:54 a.m.: A white 2018 Range Rover in the 1300 block of Hamlet Court that had a key stolen a couple of days ago was reported stolen.
11:28 a.m.: The driver of a light-colored Hyundai Elantra passed a vehicle stopped for a pedestrian crossing Byron Road and nearly hi the pedestrian.
1:33 p.m.: A Subaru Outback was burglarized in the 2700 block of Remington Way and the owner thought it might be the same people who stole a neighbor’s vehicle.
3:36 p.m.: Someone complained about a couple of newer model Ford Mustangs racing through West Valpico Road heading toward Chrisman Road.
4:40: p.m. A man that stole food from a business in the 700 block of West 11th Street the day before returned and was stealing cans of soda. The business employees said if police found him they would prosecute and wanted him given a trespass warning.
5:15 p.m.: A backpack with a laptop and work identification was stolen form a Chevrolet Malibu in the 2900 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:28 p.m.: A man stole at least $500 worth of clothing from a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
5:35 p.m.: A caller reported an explosion, possibly from a cherry bomb, coming from Glover Park, 584 Pescadero Avenue.
9:26 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Tom Fowler Court said a set of duplicate keys was stolen from her car after he went inside for a minute.
Saturday
12:05 a.m.: A white pickup truck and two sedans were reported racing around a neighborhood in the 4000 block of Reids Way.
12:36 a.m.: A homeless man at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street was acting aggressive to employees and refusing to leave.
6:43 a.m. Police were told the driver of a blue Nissan Versa was either tired or driving under the influence.
10:59 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Mt. Oso Avenue said two men walked into a burned-out motorhome across the street that was supposed to have been removed from the area months ago.
3:46 p.m.: A bus driver reported a topless woman who was making a scene. The bus driver said police had been called about the woman earlier.
4:47 p.m.: Police were called about two bike riders who were driving recklessly and doing stunts on West Grant Line Road.
4:57 p.m.: A caller reported losing $1,150 on a rental scam and was willing to provide police with the name of the suspect.
9:14 p.m. A woman said someone stole her motorcycle from the 1200 block of Holly Drive.
9:21 p.m.: A loud party on James Wright Lane was reported to police.
Friday
4:34 a.m.: A resident in the first block of West Fourth Street said they received a notification from a camera that there was someone in their backyard and saw a man trying to break into a storage shed.
7:52 a.m.: A nude man was masturbating on the sidewalk on North Corral Hollow Road near Fieldview Drive.
10:09 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Court said someone broke into their apartment and had not gone inside to see if anyone was still there.
7:28 p.m.: Five men were in a fight on Bessie Avenue near Grant Line Road.
8:50 a.m.: Someone reported hearing gunfire near the 1700 block of Peony Drive.
9:49 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a car parked behind a store in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Thursday
4:48 a.m.: A caller said loud music had been coming from an apartment in the 400 block of East Sixth Street since 2 a.m. and wanted police to quiet it down.
6:56 a.m.: A red SUV similar to a Blazer was speeding around a neighborhood in the 1100 block of Appaloosa Way.
7:59 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 2500 block of West Byron Road.
10:18 a.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said a man who had been given a no trespass warning had returned to the store.
10:47 a.m.: A caller in the first block of East 12th Street said she tried to buy a phone through Facebook Marketplace and after she paid for it the page was taken down and she never received the phone. The woman gave police the name of the person she paid.
11:19 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of West Court said they lost $400 in an Amazon scam.
1:54 p.m.: A business in the 4600 block of South Tracy Boulevard said someone stole batteries out of sweepers they have and thought it might be homeless people in the area that took them.
7:21 p.m.: A dirt bike was reported driving recklessly in the area of West Eaton Avenue and Tracy Boulevard.
