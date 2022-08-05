On Saturday at 4:46 p.m. a caller on the 400 block of Gabriel Drive reported that someone was in a neighbor’s yard while the neighbor was out of town. The caller also told police that the neighbor recently found a sleeping bag recently on the property.
Tracy police received 1,246 calls for service from July 28 through Wednesday. Police calls from Monday through Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Sunday
12:08 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 400 block of East Carlton Way.
8:21 a.m.: A caller said a man was hitting a woman in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and the call taker could hear a woman screaming to call the police.
2:30 p.m.: A woman was walking around totally naked in the 500 block of West Clover Road and dumped the trash can at the In N Out restaurant.
2:39 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Camellia Drive.
3:11 p.m.: A man was kicking the front door of the Tracy Historical Museum, 1141 Adam Street.
4:26 p.m.: A caller said a woman had just stolen a $4,500 ring from a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road and was currently at a makeup kiosk stealing cosmetic and fragrance sets.
6:54 p.m.: A driver in a white Toyota was cutting off other drivers and driving on the wrong side of the road on North Tracy Boulevard.
7:06 p.m.: A person reported hearing a loud bang and then saw smoke coming from the bathroom at McDonald Park, 25 N. Central Avenue and wanted police to make sure it was just a firework.
8:48: Someone in a white Cadillac reportedly shot another person in the face with a BB gun.
Saturday
4:58 a.m.: A person at a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said a woman was sleeping in front of the entrance and refusing to leave. The caller wanted police to move the woman along.
7:28 a.m.: Someone smashed a window and broke into a business in the 2700 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:12 a.m.: A person at La Jolie Nail Salon, 2730 Naglee Road, reported that it appeared someone had broken into the business, but the caller had yet to go inside to see what, if anything, was missing.
8:22 a.m.: A person in the 1000 block of Atherton Drive said someone hacked into the caller’s email accounts and changed passwords. The caller also reportedly received a citation form someone claiming to be with the Department of Fish and Game.
10:28 a.m.: A wallet with an ATM card and drivers license was stolen from a car that had a window rolled down in the 2600 block of Crystal Creek Court.
10:49: A man was sitting on the porch of a home he didn’t belong at in the first block of West Eaton Avenue. The caller said the homeowners weren’t home and the man may have been the person causing problems all over the neighborhood earlier in the day.
7:40 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the pool area of an apartment complex in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:17 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Alden Glen Drive said two people set off a firework on their driveway and then walked away.
10:50: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
Friday
5:48 a.m.: Someone smashed a window and broke into 2011 Honda Accord in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
10:58 a.m.: A woman said a check was stolen out her mailbox and the envelope and check stub were left behind.
Noon: A person at a commercial business in the 200 block of West Valpico Road wanted to make a burglary report.
7:30: Police were called about loud music possibly from a band practicing in the 100 block of Henry Court.
7:45 p.m.: A tow truck driver reported a solo vehicle accident where a car had flipped over on its roof in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive.
7:54 p.m.: A man said he jumped and beaten by four other men in the 3200 block of Naglee Road and injured his jaw and ribs.
9:46 p.m.: Several cars were reportedly burning out as they left a business in the 300 block of East Grant Line Road
9:47 p.m.: A dog running loose on the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway reportedly bit a person.
11:17 p.m.: Someone reported possible gunshots near South Tracy Boulevard and Loma Verde Drive.
11:49 p.m.: A person in the 200 block of East Highland Street reported a man was just in the caller’s backyard.
July 28
6:38 a.m.: A tenant on the 500 block of West Central Avenue said someone had broken into the community mailboxes near the office and at the back of the apartment complex.
8:35 a.m.: A driver in an orange Jaguar was reportedly driving recklessly West Valpico Road, speeding, swerving across the road and cutting off other drivers.
10:26 a.m.: A business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street said a customer was refusing to leave.
11:15 a.m.: A black Honda SUV was stolen from the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
12:55 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Carlton Way said he was being blackmailed by someone who was threatening to post his nude photos online if he didn’t send them money.
1:20 p.m.: A man and a woman walked onto a construction site in the 6700 block of Seraphina Drive and stole tools from of the construction worker’s trucks.
3:21 p.m.: A woman in the 2100 block of Erie Court said she left her backpack at a friend’s home and thought another friend who was visiting stole the backpack. She also told police that her credit cards had been used at businesses in Tracy.
4:05 p.m.: A man reported his ATM card had been hacked and more than $8,000 had been taken from the account. The man already reported the loss to the bank which asked for a police report.
6:25 p.m.: A man claiming to be a veteran that fell on hard times was panhandling for money in the 800 block of Menay Drive.
8:38 p.m.: Someone reported three Camaros were racing on West 11th Street from Corral Hollow Road and had made three passes down the road in the past hour.
11:44 p.m.: A homeless woman was throwing large rocks at a window in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
