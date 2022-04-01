On Sunday at 11:53 a.m. a man called police to report that he was sitting in his car, parked on the 1200 block of Berg Road, when a man walking through the neighborhood pointed a gun at him. The caller took off and didn’t have further information on the incident. Police followed up and learned that people in the neighborhood had also been threatened by the man in the past, but were unsure about where the man lived.
Tracy police received 1,247 calls for service from March 24 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:18 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Holly Drive.
12:30 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of East 11th Street received a scam text threatening her life and her nephew’s life if she didn’t pay money.
6:28 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway refused to serve a man who appeared intoxicated. The man had his clothes on backwards, was swaying and stumbling and couldn’t find his car and tried to get into other people’s vehicles before leaving in a blue Mazda.
9:35 p.m.: Someone was in the 500 block of West Clover Road between the In N’ Out and Nations restaurants throwing sticks at employees and pulled a knife threatening them.
11:08 p.m.: A homeless man was sleeping in front of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 1888 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave the area. The caller wanted police to have the man move along.
Tuesday
2:22 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Chester Drive chased off someone trying to steal a catalytic converter
7:42 a.m.: A Ford Fiesta was swerving all over the roadway on eastbound 11th Street near MacArthur Drive.
12:27 p.m.: A business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street said a man who had received a trespass warning from the business in the past was back and refusing to leave. The caller told police the man had a scalpel and put it in one of the backpacks he was carrying.
3:53 p.m.: A man was on West Ninth Street with his pants down around his ankles exposing himself.
4:42 p.m.: A resident in the 4100 block of Tropaz Lane said a Door Dash delivery person took a package from her porch. The woman said she had the incident on video and tried to get information on the driver from Door Dash but they refused.
5:22 p.m.: A shopper at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said someone stole a cell phone out of a shopping cart and the business had a video of it being stolen.
9:54 p.m.: Someone ran out through an emergency exit with stolen merchandise at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:01 p.m.: A caller complained about the noise from two people cutting down a tree with a chain saw in 1200 block of Walnut Street.
Monday
12:45 a.m.: A man punched a hole in the lobby wall of a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The man left the lobby and was hanging out near a room at the back of the motel.
4:15 a.m.: A Chevrolet S10 pickup was seen going more than 80 mph and running a red light on West Byron Road near Grant Line Road. Police gave the California Highway Patrol information about the pickup.
7:04 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Valpico Road said man with a backpack and a bicycle was loitering in front refusing to leave. The caller wanted police to give the man a trespass warning.
2:14 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Gloria Circle complained about a neighbor with a loud, modified exhaust and a loud vehicle alarm that was disturbing them.
2:25 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Dixon Court said a neighbor came to their home and started an argument after leaving a note about a barking dog. The caller said the neighbor might be drunk and was on a doorbell video.
3:34 p.m.: A business in the 4500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was behind the building holding a vape pen that had been ranting and raving for about the past 15 minutes. The caller wanted police to move the man along.
6:17 p.m.: Someone on Tennis Lane near North Barcelona Drive said a man in a black Buick LaCrosse pointed a handgun at them.
7:30 p.m.: The front license plate was stolen from a Ford Expedition in the 2100 block of Jenni Lane.
10:47 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Sunday
2:10 p.m.: Police responded to a crash near the intersection of West Kavanagh Avenue and Corral Hollow Road, where a white Ford Mustang had crashed into a junction box and a tree.
3:39 p.m.: Police and fire crews went to the intersection of Pescadero Avenue and MacArthur Drive after someone reported that a fire hydrant was releasing water.
Saturday
5:16 p.m.: Police responded to a crash between a 2017 Dodge Durango and a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and 11th Street. One of the cars reportedly ran a red light at the intersection.
5:24 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of 11th Street and Grant Line Road. The crash happened in California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
6:49 p.m.: Police were notified of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 11th Street and Grant Line Road. The crash happened in California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
7:02 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash on 11th Street near Parker Avenue. A Ford Mustang apparently broadsided a Honda SUV with a family in it. Nobody was injured, but the 41-year-old man driving the Mustang was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and exhibition of speed and taken to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:36 p.m.: A 19-year-old man went to the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. Tracy Police noted that the shooting incident happened outside of city limits, and the case was handed over the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday
1:21 p.m.: Police were called to a crash between a silver sedan and a dark blue sedan at the intersection of Grant Line Road and Buthmann Avenue. A California Highway Patrol officer on the scene told police that medics would be needed.
2:49 p.m.: A man at a business on the 500 block of West Clover Road told police that upset customer had just hit one of the workers at the business, knocking the worker to the floor. The person did not require medical attention and police took a report.
2:57 p.m.: A person at a business on the 1800 block of West 11th Street told police that a man had just taken a box of cigars and threatened to kill the caller if he tried to stop him. Police got a description of the man, and though the caller didn’t see any weapons he did say the man reached into his pocket as if he had some sort of concealed weapon. Police found the 31-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest, harming a police dog and violating parole and took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was held without bail awaiting a Tuesday court hearing.
3:59 p.m.: A person on the 4600 block of Glenhaven Drive arrived home to find that someone had broken into the house sometime that day. The caller checked the house and the burglar was gone.
5:29 p.m.: A man was reportedly waving a gun at people on Buthmann Avenue near Grant Line Road and yelling “You’re going to get popped.” Officers located the man, who had a toy gun. Police arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, and placed him in a full-body restraint for transport to San Joaquin County Jail.
6:23 p.m.: Police and medics responded to a crash, with airbags deployed, at West Schulte Road and Barcelona Drive. Police took a report.
9:44 p.m.: A man on the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue told police that he brought home a woman he met at a casino in Manteca expecting that she would give him a massage. Instead she struck him on his head and his hand, took $100 and left. The man told police that he was injured, but did not require an ambulance.
March 24
8:25 a.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash at Grant Line Road and Orchard Parkway. The crash set off the airbags in the cars, and one person was reportedly injured.
9:51 a.m.: A woman reported that her car had just been rear-ended by another car at Grant Line Road and Travao Lane, and she needed an ambulance.
11:47 a.m.: A person called police after seeing a car crash into a pole on the 2400 block of West Lowell Avenue. The caller said it looked like someone was in need of medical attention.
2:17 p.m.: A person called police after seeing an Itasca RV crash into a parked car in a parking lots on the 1900 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The driver of the RV appeared to be a woman in her 60s.
10:02 p.m.: A woman on the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive told police that her child’s father had taken $2,500 out of her bank account via Cash App. She made a report to her bank, which told her to make a police report. She told police that she has screen shots of the man admitting to taking the money.
