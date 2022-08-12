A 42-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of West Grant Line Road and Orchard Parkway Tuesday evening. Police were called at 10:15 p.m. for a report of vehicle accident with a pedestrian. Officers arrived and found the man in the intersection with major injuries. The pedestrian was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he died from the injuries. The driver remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with investigators. Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. The accident is still under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide any information is asked to contact Officer David Allen at (209) 831-6691, or Corporal Erik Speaks at (209) 831-6676.
Tracy police received 1,332 calls for service from Aug. 4 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:38 a.m.: Four vehicles in the 6500 block of West Schulte Road had their windows smashed and were burglarized.
1:56 a.m.: A resident in the 4500 block of West Central Avenue said someone threw an object at their sliding glass door and shattered it.
9:56 a.m.: Employees at a business in the 700 block of East Sixth Street arrived and found the building had been broken into and they were afraid someone might be inside.
12:54 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Carol Ann Drive said she had been scammed out of more than $60,000. The woman said she had reported it before but had hired an investigator and had information on who took the money.
8:26 p.m.: A caller said they heard a sideshow somewhere near North Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway.
10:18 p.m.: A woman said someone stole two electric scooters from the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
Tuesday
1 a.m.: A caller who wasn’t from the area said he was driving in the downtown area when a passenger in a Honda Civic threw something at his car hitting him in the face. The caller said the driver of the Civic followed him all the way to Stockton on the freeway and he had to go to the hospital to receive stitches from whatever hit him.
9:34 a.m.: A driver in a Nissan pickup was driving recklessly on Tracy Boulevard near Larch Road.
10:24 a.m.: A man was seen trying to kick a door open at the former fire station at El Pescadero Park, 350 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
12:33 p.m.: A person on the 3200 block of Jeanette Court reported that a Nissan with tinted windows parks on the street every day and the occupants play loud music with a lot of bass and smoke marijuana.
1:23 p.m.: A business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said a man kicked in a window and was screaming in the parking lot.
2:35 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Ann Gabriel Lane said he thought that kids that go to school with his daughter vandalized his home.
3:09 p.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Angora Court said someone was posting misinformation about him and his family and harassing them on social media.
3:22 p.m.: A man on the 1600 of Sequoia Boulevard told police that he had hired a private security company to investigate the theft of more than $6,000 or crypto currency, and now he has information on possible suspects.
4:04 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of East 22nd Street wanted to talk to an officer about a fraudulent account opened in her name in 2012 and it being on her credit report.
5:07 p.m.: Police were called about a report of someone who was trying to pull somebody out of a car and was assaulting them in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:42 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard said he found a firework at the side of his house, and he was not sure if it had been discharged or not. The caller wanted police to dispose of the firework safely.
8:51 p.m.: A caller reported a driver that might be intoxicated in a pickup truck that had pulled off to the side of the road near Arbor Avenue.
Monday
1:22 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a customer pulled a handgun on them.
3:51 a.m.: A white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen from the 700 block of Willow Park Court
7:48 a.m.: A train master with the railroad company reported two locomotives near East Sixth Street and MacArthur Drive had their windows smashed.
8:22 a.m.: Someone in the 100 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue reported being the victim of a skimming device with $4,000 taken from their bank account.
9:27 a.m.: A driver with United Cerebral Palsey said a “crazy man” hit and damaged the mirror of a company vehicle on Holly Drive near Grant Line Road.
9:53 a.m.: A resident in the 6300 block of Moser Way reported their email had been hacked and someone was able to use her social security number and date of birth to open a bank account.
6:02 p.m.: A driver in a four-door Nissan sedan was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Tennis Lane.
8:05 p.m.: Police were told two people were in a fight on Basque Drive.
9:23 p.m.: Someone broke into a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and took a computer, two iPads, a suitcase full of clothes and other items.
Sunday
12:33 a.m.: Police were called about a carjacking in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard where a customer armed with a knife was trying to steal a car.
2:57 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road awoke to a man wearing a hoodie trying to break into a window of his apartment.
9:46 a.m.: A landlord said a tenant getting ready to move out of a property in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive was damaging the home.
12:05 p.m.: Two guests staying at a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road were screaming and hitting each other.
4:29 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone stole her phone and damaged her house.
6 p.m.: A silver Honda Civic was stolen from the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
6:05 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 1300 block of Parker Avenue said they needed help as they were being held hostage by a nephew.
7:21 p.m.: Police gave a warning to people playing loud music at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
10:17 p.m.: A man who might have been drinking was cursing at employees and refusing to leave a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
Saturday
1:57 a.m.: Three men were drinking in front of a business in the 200 block of East 11th Street and the caller thought they might drive intoxicated.
9:14 a.m.: Someone in the 200 block of East Mount Diablo Drive reported their FasTrack had been hacked.
10:08 a.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said they caught an employee stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise.
3:26 p.m.: The driver of a Honda Accord was seen speeding and cutting off other drivers heading north on Corral Hollow Road from Interstate 580.
6:19 p.m.: A caller said he had been trying to get his girlfriend to leave the house in the 100 block of Parker Avenue after she hit him. He didn’t want to press charges but she was still being aggressive.
6:55 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford Excursion in the 200 block of Eaton Avenue.
9:32 p.m.: Someone was setting off fireworks near a tree line in the 1900 block of Silverberry Street.
11:39 p.m.: A caller complained about bad music being played in the 900 block of Larkspur Drive.
11:45 p.m.: Police were called about four people assaulting another person in the 1100 block of West 11th Street but couldn’t find anyone.
Friday
3:33 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2800 block of Dorset Lane.
5:39 a.m.: A business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported that a van and two vehicles belonging to homeless people were trespassing on the property and wanted them moved along.
7:20 a.m.: A black utility trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Mars Court.
8:34 a.m.: Police were called about a man knocking on doors and looking through windows of a neighborhood in the 4200 block of Roxbury Drive.
11:01 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West 10th Street said someone took money out of her bank account.
12:15 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of Alvarado Way said an unknown person took money from their bank account.
6:45 p.m.: A skimming device was found on an ATM at Bank of America, 111 W. 10th Street.
8:45 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in the 2700 block of Naglee Road.
9:57 p.m.: A man exposed himself and urinated on a car in the drive through at Wienerschnitzel, 2870 W. Grant Line Road.
10:59: A woman reportedly bit a person on the face on the 400 block of West 10th Street, but the victim didn’t need an ambulance.
Aug. 4
1:16 a.m.: Security at a business in the 5600 block of Hood Way reported about five vehicles with smashed windows.
4:04 a.m.: A 2002 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the 2900 block of Ray Gutierrez Lane.
6:52 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 100 block of Holder Lane.
8:41 a.m.: A 2002 white Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from the 2200 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
10:39 a.m.: Someone in the 100 block of West Fourth Street said someone stole money from her account.
11:45 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Tahoe Circle reported a home that had been recently purchased by a middle eastern family and someone had painted red swastikas on every entrance to the home. The caller said the family hadn’t moved in yet and didn’t have any information on the real estate agent.
5:12 p.m.: A woman said she was clawed or bitten by a dog that was off leash in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway and her wounds would require stitches.
8: 05 p.m.: Drivers in Camaros and Mustangs were reportedly in a sideshow near Redington and Belconte drives. The caller said the cars were in sideshow every 2 hours.
10:24 p.m.: Homeless people were reportedly trespassing at a vacant home in the 500 block of West 23rd Street and had started a bonfire in the backyard.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
