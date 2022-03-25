On Saturday at 2:55 p.m. a business in the 1400 block of North MacArthur Drive said they thought an employee arrived to work under the influence. They performed a breathalyzer test that recorded a .27. The business told police the employee left on his motorcycle.
Tracy police received 1,429 calls for service from March 17 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
3:30 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Spencer Lane told police someone had just opened her front door.
7:52 a.m.: A white 1999 Pace utility trailer was stolen from the 2200 block of North MacArthur Drive.
10:17 a.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Chambers Court said someone had filed a false tax return under his and his wife’s name.
11:28 a.m.: The owner of a residence on the 1500 block of Cole Lane told police that somebody, probably the tenants who had just been evicted, had broken into the home and flooded it.
1:27 p.m.: A $500 speaker was stolen from bicycle parked outside a business in the 1300 block of W. 11th Street.
2:12 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of School Street said someone was using her name on an Amazon account.
7:04 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of McKenna Drive told police they believed a convenience store clerk made three transactions for $1,000 on his card. He said the clerk was the only person he gave the information to.
8:56 p.m.: Police were told about an ongoing issue with a man that kept trespassing on the property of a business in the 2200 block of East Grant Line Road.
Monday
2:11 a.m.: Police were told someone in a red car in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue had a handgun.
5:30 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping near a Starbucks in the 1800 block of West 11th Street refusing to leave
7:35 a.m.: A man had been sleeping in some bushes for the past three hours at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The caller said he had been trying to wake the man up, but he might be intoxicated.
11:31 a.m.: A man armed with a pair of scissors was stealing all the cigarettes from a register at a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
1:48 p.m.: A caller said students from West High School were in a fight at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle.
3:32 p.m.: Two kids were riding dirt bikes near Iberis Way and Photinia Drive.
4:51 p.m.: The driver of a silver Toyota Avalon was swerving on the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard and might be intoxicated.
5:55 p.m.: A resident in the 2399 block of Redwood Avenue said someone transferred $24,000 from their bank account. The caller gave police the name of the person who got the money and told them it was unknown how they got the bank information.
6:30 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of North Central Avenue said they saw three people running toward the Tracy Transit Station, one of them wearing a ski mask, and then heard one gunshot.
7:40 p.m.: A man broke a fence on a vacant home in the 1900 block of Holly Drive.
9:55 p.m.: A business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man was drinking and smoking near bathroom and refusing to leave.
Sunday
1:12 a.m.: A 2006 Honda Pilot was stolen from a driveway in the 800 block of West 10th Street.
2:25 a.m.: A caller said a car was whipping doughnuts in the 1200 block of Fruitwood Way.
2:27 a.m.: Police were called to check a woman in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway that was intoxicated and may not be able to care for herself.
11:34 a.m.: A man was walking around the 400 block of West Grant Line Road with his buttocks exposed.
2:28 p.m.: Someone was driving an ATV on the street at Orchard parkway and Grant Line Road.
3:47 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2015 Mazda in the 300 block of East Carlton Way.
4:30 p.m.: The drivers of a lifted white Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Acura reportedly ran through three different red lights on the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
5:54 p.m.: A man was seen dancing with his pants down near West Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue.
6:13 p.m.: Someone stole a backpack from a Toyota Rav4 in the 2300 block of Toste Road.
6:17 p.m.: Both license plates were stolen from a Subaru WX in the 1300 block of Evergreen Way.
8:45 p.m.: A silver Jaguar had its windows smashed in while parked at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road.
11:24 gunshots were reported coming from near Clyde Bland Park, 1803 Blandford Lane.
Saturday
12:06 a.m.: A dark colored Honda was reported driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 205 near North Tracy Boulevard. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
1:14 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of East 11th Street said a friend that was drunk left driving a small black Toyota pickup.
1:55 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway said a homeless man with a knife in his pocket was standing outside and wanted him removed the property. The employee said the man had fought employees in the past and threatened them with a knife.
8:30 a.m.: A woman in the 700 block of West Ninth Street said her son has schizophrenia and ran out into the street and was yelling. A driver in a white four-door sedan pulled up and pointed a small black handgun at him.
9:13 a.m.: A racial slur was spray-painted near the seating area at Slayter Park, 1405 Suellen Drive.
12:18 p.m.: Someone stole a power tool from a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:54 p.m.: Police gave a warning to the occupants of a home in the 300 block of East 22nd Street that were having a loud party.
10:54 p.m. A caller said he came from work and saw someone looking into his vehicle with a flashlight in the 400 block of Carmel Way. The caller said the alarm went off and there were two people trying to break into the vehicle and start it.
Friday
12:58 a.m.: Police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Harvest Landing Lane after a woman reported that a burglar came into her house and shined a flashlight in her face.
8:44 a.m.: A woman reported that her daughter was attacked by another student at her school. She told police that she has the name of the other student plus a video of the incident, and added that her daughter is also being threatened on social media. Police took a report.
12:33 p.m.: Police and fire crews went to the entrance of West Valley Mall at Corral Hollow Road after a fire started between the mall and Interstate 205.
2:51 p.m.: A man on West Court told police that a woman had just pulled a gun on him. Police arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and took her to San Joaquin County Jail, where she was booked and later released on bail.
3:09 p.m.: A man on the 2600 block of Henley Parkway told police that someone has used his debit card account to buy $86 worth of merchandize in Diamond Hills, though he still had the card in his possession.
3:47 p.m.: Police were advised via Toyota Connected Services that a 2022 Camry was in a crash on the 5700 block of Promontry Parkway. Police took a report.
March 17
9:38 a.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash on the 2400 block of North MacArthur Drive. No injuries were reported.
1:38 p.m.: A person at a business on the 700 block of West 11th Street reported that someone had paid with a counterfeit check several weeks ago. Police took a report.
1:39 p.m.: A woman on the 2400 block of Naglee Road told police that she was sitting in her parked Ford Escape when a woman in a white sedan crashed into her car and drove off. The caller said that she had a photo of the other car and was trying to make out the license plate number. Police arrived and took a report.
2:30 p.m.: A woman told police that a black Honda Civic had just rear-ended her Hyundai Accent twice at 11th Street and Parker Avenue and then drove off. She asked for police to send medics as she was having a hard time breathing. The Honda reportedly passed by the scene again, but then drove off again and was last seen heading north on Parker Avenue and turning onto 12th Street. Police took a report.
5:02 p.m.: A person on the 1800 block of Rochester Street told police that someone had shot the caller’s car. The caller didn’t know when it happened, only that the windshield had a bullet hole in it but did not shatter.
9:18 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash on South Tracy Boulevard and Gandy Dancer Drive. Police took a report.
