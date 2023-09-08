On Aug. 31 at 10:40 p.m. police were called about someone who was seen shooting a firearm in a field next to vehicle in the 5000 block of Promontory Parkway. The caller said the person fired about three shots and then another burst of six shots about 200 yards away from the caller.
Tracy police received 1,513 calls for service from Aug. 31 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:01 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Fisher Way said she was receiving texts from someone using fake phone numbers telling her to come outside. The caller said the person sent her pictures of where her car was parked the day before and said the person had been harassing her for a couple of days
6:41 a.m.: A blue 2016 Kia was stolen from the 3000 block of Holly Drive sometime during the night.
8:35 a.m.: Someone in the 2200 block of Ogden Sannazor Drive said they were scammed out of money by someone from another country pretending to be from San Diego.
10:15 a.m.: A man was seen yelling and looking through bushes, acting like he might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
2:28 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Blair Court said the driver of a older silver colored car was driving slowly through the neighborhood and was “staking out cars.”
3:38 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said a habitual thief just stole items from the store.
5:02 p.m.: A white 2013 Honda Accord was stolen from the 900 block of North Central Avenue.
5:55 p.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of West Grant Line Road said they saw a person in a car with a handgun and appeared to be attaching a silencer to it.
7:26 p.m.: Someone watching video surveillance of a home under construction in the 5300 Santini Lane said there was a man stealing wood and said no one was supposed to be inside it.
9:08 p.m.: A man was throwing trash around making a mess in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Clover Road.
11:46 p.m.: Someone in the 1300 block of Renown Drive said their friend’s ex-boyfriend came to their home and stole two phones from an unlocked vehicle.
Tuesday
5:21 a.m.: A Ford F250 work truck was broken into in the 500 block of Rockingham Way and about $2,500 worth of tools were taken.
7:36 a.m.: Cargo containers and a truck were broken into in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road with $5,000 worth of tools stolen and an unknown amount for materials.
8:01 a.m.: A 2001 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue and the suspect came back with the stolen truck on Tuesday and stole more items using the truck.
10:34 a.m.: A person at a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said two homeless people were in the back of the parking lot with several shopping carts filled with items and the caller wanted police to move them along and give them a trespass warning.
10:57 a.m.: A caller driving by a business in the 700 block of West Clover Road said three homeless men had broken in through a back door.
11:28 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Windeler Avenue said his car mirrors were broken and he thought it might be by a neighbor he had an altercation with the night before. The man threatened to shoot someone if he found out who did it.
1:09 p.m.: Gang graffiti was reported in the 300 block of West 21st Street.
2:16 p.m.: A man was seen smoking something in a glass pipe near a school on South Sycamore Parkway.
7:27 p.m. A caller watching a business in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue remotely from Kansas said there were three people inside the business.
8:03 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in a car parked in the 1200 block of Pickford Court.
9:21 p.m.: Loss prevention at a business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said they had an employee who was recorded on video stealing about $100 worth of items and admitted to taking thousands of dollars worth of items.
Monday
4:35 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 900 block of Peerless Court.
7:16 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man had been in the bathroom for the past two hours.
8:56 a.m.: Someone in a black Ford Mustang GT was driving recklessly all over the neighborhood near Pyrenees Street.
10:54 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Bristlecone Drive said both sides of their vehicle were vandalized sometime during the night.
12:49 p.m.: The owner of a 2016 Toyota Camry in the 200 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue said someone broke a window and stole several items from the car.
2:30 p.m.: A man stole alcohol from a business in the 3700 block of north Tracy Boulevard.
2:40 p.m.: A 1995 GMC step-side pickup truck was stolen from the 800 block of East Eighth Street.
4:35 p.m.: A Honda van with children in was driving erratically, swerving at other traffic and ran a stop light on North Corral Hollow Road.
6:25 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said someone stole $1,256 and they had a video of the suspect.
10:17 p.m.: A woman said her male friend stole her silver 1998 Honda Accord. The woman said she just bought the car and had not registered it yet. The woman said her friend wasn’t from Tracy and didn’t know where he would take the car.
10:43 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party from a home on Cedar Mountain Drive.
Sunday
1:54 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Adaire Lane said they saw people through a doorbell camera pounding on their door and trying to kick it in.
4:08 a.m.: A 2011 Ford Edge was reported stolen from the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:50 a.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Daisy Lane said they had a video of someone trying to kick in their door and then running off earlier in the morning.
8:50 a.m.: A 1971 Buick Cutlass Supreme was stolen from the 800 block of Jesse Martinez Drive.
1:25 p.m.: Four vehicles were seen going more than 100 mph heading north on North Tracy Boulevard from Grant Line Road.
7:20 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone who reportedly had been playing loud music all day long in the 1200 block of Sausalito Way.
8:26 p.m.: The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla was seen running red lights on West Schulte Road.
10 p.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said their roommate was attacking them and then hung up. The call taker said they could hear an argument in the background.
10:32 p.m.: Police received three calls for someone playing loud music in the 1500 block of Sequoia Boulevard, turning the volume down for five minutes then back up again.
Saturday
12:49 a.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Buthmann Avenue said there was a man in his backyard and when they turned on a light the man jumped over a fence into an alleyway. The caller said they could hear two people behind the fence.
8:20 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Christy Court said two men with a burgundy Tahoe were breaking into their vehicle and when the caller confronted them one of the men pointed a firearm at the caller.
9:20 a.m.: A 2005 GMC Sierra 2500 was stolen from the 1800 block of Placid Drive.
11:45 a.m.: An investigator from a company in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue said their corporate headquarters had reported seeing two men inside the business a half an hour ago and may have broken into some tractors and broke into the mechanics building for a third time this week.
12:36 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road said a man and a woman stole about $1,044 worth of merchandise.
5 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West 10th Street said he yelled at a man for walking across his property and when the man came back he grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself. The caller said he wanted police to arrest the man for walking on his property.
6:15 p.m.: About six kids were beating up another kid lying on the ground screaming for help on East Ninth Street near School Street.
6:25 p.m.: A woman on the 2500 block of South Tracy said someone who asked for help with paper plates stole her wallet.
9:21 p.m.: A caller on West Valpico Road said they were just maced by a bicyclist riding with about 30 other people.
11:22 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 1900 block of Ashland Court.
Friday
7:51 a.m.: A red Nissan Frontier was stolen from the 2000 block of Rochester Court.
8:39 a.m.: Someone broke a window to a work truck and stole tools from it in the 1000 block of Roy Frerichs Lane.
10:30 a.m.: A man with no membership was inside a gym in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
11:46 a.m.: A caller said a man carrying a knife hit them in the 2200 block of Octavia Court.
12:42 p.m.: Someone said a boy and a girl in their teens might be having sex in Lincoln Park, 200 Eaton Avenue.
2:54 p.m.: A person waiting in a pickup line at a school in the 900 block of West Lowell Avenue heard a large bang and saw a large cloud of smoke from Dr. Powers Park and a group of children running away and thought it could have been fireworks.
4:24 p.m.: About $8,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from a 2021 Ford F250 in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
6:20 p.m.: A homeless man was seen sleeping on a lawn near the entrance to a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:49 p.m.: A caller said someone driving a bobtail without a trailer was going into different lanes and might be driving impaired.
9:08 p.m.: A older white Mustang was speeding through the neighborhood around Ellis Town Drive.
11:05 p.m.: A caller said at the end of Bluegrass Lane people were hopping a fence into a new community and heard voices of people talking.
Aug. 31
7:17 a.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard woke up to find his 2017 Hyundai Sonata stolen.
11:21 p.m.: Police were called about a man who assaulted a woman in a car in front of a home in the 100 block of Mount Hamilton Drive.
12:48 p.m.: A woman in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway wanted to talk to police about an incident that occurred between her and an office manager. The woman said she was being harassed by the office manager and had recorded the incident saying it happened sometime in July.
1:21 p.m.: Someone in the 3900 block of Summit Drive said they sent $3,000 to a “Get a Job” company in Ohio and the company wouldn’t refund the money.
5:06 p.m.: An employee on an Altamont Corridor Express train heading to the Tracy ACE station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard, said they had a belligerent, intoxicated passenger onboard that was threatening staff and wanted police help in removing the passenger.
5:48 p.m.: A person at a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road said someone was trespassing in their dumpster.
6:51 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of Carreen Court said their brother just tried to choke them out.
11:33 p.m.: Someone from a nonprofit in the 400 block of Amber Court said they were receiving harassing emails from someone they used to do business with. The caller said the person was threatening to make complaints to report the caller and the business to different agencies.
10:47 p.m.: A person at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a guest who had checked out was in the parking lot screaming and refusing to leave.
