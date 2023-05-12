On Wednesday the Tracy Police Department said they were aware of a bomb threat made by a student at Traina Elementary School, 4256 Windsong Drive. Officers, in collaboration with the Jefferson School District, investigated the threat. The student responsible for the threat was identified and disciplined according to the Jefferson School District policies. Police said there was no credible threat and out of an abundance of caution had officers conduct extra patrols on the campus.
Tracy police received 1,494 calls for service from May 4 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m.: A caller in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive said someone had a master key and got into a mailbox and stole some mail. The caller said they had a video of the incident.
9:04 a.m.: Someone reported their airpods were stolen from a gym on North Tracy Boulevard and GPS tracking was showing them on Renown Drive.
10:31 a.m.: A business on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road was broken into over the weekend and graffiti placed on the windows.
11:07 a.m.: A person who reported a mailbox being broken into was driving around and found more mailboxes broken into on Riverview Avenue, Whirlaway Lane, Heirloom Way and Remembrance Lane.
3:38 p.m.: Loud music was coming from a car parked at a home in the 700 block of Petrig Street.
5:02 p.m.: Police were called to a fight with a man bleeding in a parking lot in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
6:29 p.m.: A resident at a facility in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road was getting aggressive with family members.
11:55 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Kings Canyon Court woke up to the smell of pepper spray in their home and told police it might be a disturbance between her son and a girlfriend.
Tuesday
5:56 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a homeless man sleeping inside a business and refusing to leave on the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:46 a.m.: A backpack was stolen from a locker at a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and the caller needed a police report to get video of the incident.
11:06 a.m.: A driver in a four-door silver Acura struck a Toyota Rav4 on the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and fled the scene.
12:25 p.m.: A man stole more than $1,000 worth of fragrances from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
1:35 p.m.: A caller reported someone had spray painted graffiti on a gas pump in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway and they had video of the incident.
2:07 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Bessie Avenue said they heard a loud metal scraping noise in the early morning hours and found that the catalytic converter to their motorhome had been stolen.
3:35 p.m.: Someone on Tulloch Drive said they had just been robbed and were chasing the suspect.
3:55 p.m.: A greeter at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road asked a person suspected of stealing items for a receipt and the suspect sprayed him with mace.
4:43 p.m.: A cable dish was stolen from the 200 block of Portola Way.
7:13 p.m.: A driver in a green Chevrolet truck ran a red light and almost caused an accident on West Grant Line Road.
8:02 p.m.: A man was seen wandering around waving an object, possibly a knife, in a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:36 p.m.: A white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck was stolen from a parking lot on the east side of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Monday
1:03 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of East Third street reported hearing either a gunshot or an explosion behind their home.
5:26 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive said their son-in-law pulled a gun and threatened to shoot him. The caller said he had the incident on video and left the home when the man threatened him.
9:24 a.m.: A customer’s 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from a lot in the 2400 block of Auto Plaza Way. The vehicle had been left two weeks ago while waiting for a part.
10:04 a.m.: Someone complained about a roofing company playing loud music while they worked on a roof in the 700 block of Tulare Court. The caller said they asked them to turn the music down and they turned it up louder.
1:32 p.m.: Someone said a business was opened under their address in the 2500 block of Spencer Lane.
1:46 p.m.: A driver said another driver in a blue Ford scratched their car and when confronted left the area.
3:54 p.m.: A woman told police that her son was hit by a car at Tracy High, 315 E. 11th St. She said the driver was another student who didn’t like her son, and the collision appeared to be intentional.
4:44 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Schleiger Drive said an unknown person took out a loan using their information.
8:21 p.m.: Someone stole a bag from a locker in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:14 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from behind a home in the 100 block of East Grant Line Road.
Sunday
1:27 a.m.: A black Honda Civic was seen speeding and almost sideswiped another car on North Lammers Road. The caller said the driver was speeding up and slowing down and almost hit the median and an exit ramp sign.
3:04 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into in the 500 block of Elysian Court.
6:41 a.m.: A business in the 200 block of East 11th Street that had windows broken out the day before reported more windows had been broken.
8:11 a.m.: A caller reported hearing five gunshots behind a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and man came up from a grate near the railroad tracks.
10:30 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 900 block of Winter Lane and the caller reported finding mail belonging to several neighbors.
11:01 a.m.: A man was walking north on the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard exposing his genitals.
2:18 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1500 block of Parkside Drive.
5:52 p.m.: Police were called about people in a fight on East Schulte Road and one of them may have been armed with a handgun.
6:38 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Wall Street said their mother’s boyfriend was starting an argument with them.
11:02 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a garage in the 2400 block of Almanor Drive.
Saturday
2:15 a.m.: A business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard said a man was in front of the business and been asked to leave several times but refused.
3:49 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Spencer Court said they could hear a woman screaming for help a couple houses down from where they were.
8:18 a.m.: Someone in the 100 block of East Seventh Street said their 2008 Honda Civic was missing this morning but police checked and found the car shown as towed by the California Highway Patrol.
8:52 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block off Coolidge Avenue said their husband’s ex-wife opened up a credit card in his name and charged $23,000 on it.
10:17 a.m.: A red Toyota 4Runner was reported doing doughnuts in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
12:20 p.m.: A resident in the 3500 block of Bungalows Drive said he had video of someone vandalizing his side fence.
1:03 p.m.: Someone complained to police about a man in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard working on his Winnebago’s engine with his entire buttocks exposed.
1:49 p.m.: A caller said someone scratched his Tesla while it was at a charging station in the 1200 block of Dove Drive, and he was following three teens he saw on the car’s camera.
3:48 p.m.: A woman said she met a man to sell some jewelry in the 3100 block of West Grant Line Road and the man used counterfeit bills that had “copy” printed on the back of the bills.
4:48 p.m.: A resident in the first block of Gilbert Court said their son had “joined gang members” and five of them were in front of the home with guns.
6:52 p.m.: Police were called about dirt bike riders heading west on 11th Street.
8:38 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 1100 block of Pickford Court.
10:36 p.m.: A man said he was assaulted by someone with a hammer in the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Friday
12:03 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue. The caller said a man wearing red pants had been walking around the area a couple of times but the caller didn’t know if that man was a suspect.
6:26 a.m.: Someone had a video of their 2000 Honda Accord being burglarized in the 100 block of Loma Prieta Court.
8:30 a.m.: A vice principal of a school in the 700 block of West Lowell Avenue wanted to talk to a school resource officer about a sixth grade student who made threats on social media to assault the principal of the school.
9:39 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West 11th Street said they had a video of someone breaking one of their windows during the night.
11:34 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:59 a.m.: Someone in the 500 block of West Beverly said an unknown person cashed out the money from their Apple money card.
1:12 p.m.: Someone came into the police department lobby to report their stepson took their 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup without their permission and totaled it.
1:13 p.m.: An unlocked vehicle was ransacked and vandalized when someone tried to steal the radio while the owner was in the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard.
2:22 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road called police about an employee who tested positive on a drug test, and they were concerned he might try to drive home while impaired.
5:22 p.m.: A man in the 400 block of East Grant Line Road said he was assaulted by a man in a red Honda Civic.
6:36 p.m.: A driver heading south on Byron Road said they were almost killed by someone driving a Tesla. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
9:56 p.m.: Someone reported a loud house party on Silvertail Place.
11:44 p.m.: A business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road said a man had been in a bathroom for more than an hour and was refusing to leave.
May 4
7:57 a.m.: Someone said there was a homeless man with a stroller sitting on a porch of an abandoned, boarded up house in the first block of West Street. The caller said there was an ongoing problem of people breaking into the home.
9:05 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 400 block of West Eaton Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Pereira Avenue said they paid someone $2,500 for flight credits and once they were issued the person the caller paid reported the transaction as fraudulent.
2:02 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road wanted to report two thefts that had occurred last month.
4:28 p.m.: A 2010 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:12 p.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of Joranollo Drive told police they had a video of a red Mustang with silver wheels spinning doughnuts in the street.
7:12 p.m.: Police were called to the 1300 block for someone who was making threats to hurt someone then was ranting and not making sense.
8:43 p.m.: About eight gunshots were heard in the 2500 block of Buthmann Avenue.
11:14 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said someone walked up onto her porch and was looking at a bicycle and scooter then left when the caller tried talking to them over a home security camera.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
