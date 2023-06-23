On June 14 at about 5:25 am, Tracy Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision near Corral Hollow Road south of Linne Road between a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and a gold Chevrolet pickup truck with a contractor rack on the pickup bed. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released while the driver of the truck left the scene before officers arrived. Officers from the Traffic Safety Unit took over the investigation. If anyone witnessed the collision and has more information, contact Corporal Erik Speaks at (209) 831-6676 or Erik.Speaks@TracyPD.com.
Tracy police received 1,631 calls for service from June 15 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:36 a.m.: A man in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road said he tried to break up a fight and got hit in the head with a bat. The man wouldn’t say where the fight happened at or who hit him.
6:47 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man was sitting on a bench in front of the business refusing to leave.
7:07 a.m.: Someone cut a fence in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road and stole a spool of wire worth about $500.
9:01 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of E Street said a man they were renting a room to was trying to entice a kid to smoke marijuana.
10:58 a.m.: A vehicle reported stolen from the 3600 block of West Grant Line Road was found by Hayward police.
2:04 p.m.: Somebody reported two vehicles speeding in the 1700 block of North Lammers Road. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
3:34 p.m.: A man broke the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Quail Meadows Lane.
6:59 p.m.: A caller said teens were lighting fireworks off near Tracey Jean and Robert Gabriel drives.
7:56 p.m.: An almost completely naked woman was seen walking on West Brookview Drive yelling at a car that was following her.
8:36 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Bessie Avenue said four men wearing masks lit a firecracker and threw it at their car. The caller followed them down to Grant Line road.
Tuesday
1:21 a.m.: A caller said their Ford F150 pickup truck was hit by a drunken driver in a brown Blazer.
7:26 a.m.: Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
7:42 a.m.: A woman said a naked man in a small sedan in the 1700 block of Lowell Avenue was exposing himself trying to convince her to get in his car.
9:26 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2900 block Naglee Road said that a customer who rented a 2021 Nissan Altima was supposed to have returned the car 3 weeks ago, and now that business wanted to report the car as stolen.
11:06 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Alden Glen Drive wanted to report hearing about four gunshots early in the morning.
1:23 p.m.: Someone vandalized signs, taking them down and bending them, in the 1300 block of Eastlake Circle.
2:20 p.m.: Two pickup trucks were stolen from the 2300 block of Paradise Road.
8:10 p.m.: About six kids were seen lighting off bottle rockets on a court between 20th and 21st streets.
11:36 p.m.: Police got a call from a person working security at a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard about a driver of a tractor-trailer sleeping in the parking lot. The driver had been warned before about no overnight parking and the caller wanted police to move him along.
Monday
1 a.m.: A black Kia Optima was stolen from the 300 block of Mt. Oso Avenue.
7:53 a.m.: A white 2001 Ford Econoline company van was stolen from the 1400 block of West 12th Street.
9:31 a.m.: Someone broke a window and took the glove compartment apart on a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:46 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Wall Street told police he thought a neighbor had accessed his cable and was intercepting his bank information with a loss of $1,000.
11:03 a.m.: A gray Ford Focus was stolen 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
12:22 p.m.: A man and a woman stole items from a store in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway and were walking toward Corral Hollow Road.
3:51 p.m.: A manager at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, said two men stole alcohol and then ran out an exit door to a waiting vehicle.
5:04 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue said they had a video of a tenant breaking into an apartment.
5:09 p.m.: Police were called about a person masturbating in a Ford Fusion parked on Glazzy Lane.
7:09 p.m.: A caller told police people were trespassing at Western Park on Ellis Town and Miner drives and the grass was getting damaged because people kept trampling on it.
10:16 p.m.: Employees of a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard were told two men were trespassing on the roof of the business.
Sunday
1:47 a.m.: A person at a business in the 100 block of West 11th Street said a group of five men pushed people out of a bathroom so they could snort cocaine.
6:59 a.m.: A caller said there was graffiti on the overpass north of Kavanagh Avenue on Corral Hollow Road and between the auto dealerships and West Valley Mall.
8:59 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said homeless people were sleeping near the entrance refusing to leave.
9:52 p.m.: A naked man was seen walking south on Sycamore Parkway.
2:01 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol told police about a black pickup that was driving recklessly, and had just exited the Interstate 205 freeway and got on West Grant Line Road.
4:13 p.m.: A caller said they were in a non-injury accident in a parking lot in the 1300 block of West 11th Street and thought the other driver was drunk.
8:05 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said the business just closed but a homeless person had been locked in a bathroom for more than an hour and was refusing to leave.
9:19 p.m.: Someone said vehicles were doing burnouts on East Beverly Place.
9:36 p.m.: A caller said they heard something that sounded like a shotgun going off but then said it could be fireworks near Egret Drive and Yorkshire Loop.
10:41 p.m.: Two women in the 1800 block of West 11th Street told someone a man was in the backseat of their car and threatened to shoot them.
Saturday
2:14 a.m.: A suspected drunken driver hit several vehicles in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road and was trying to leave the area.
8:39 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road reported finding a skimmer on one of their machines.
11:10 a.m.: A caller said a man crashed a black Camaro in the 2300 block of Toste Road and then threw a handgun behind a dumpster.
12:46 p.m.: A man was seen drinking and possibly taking drugs in the 800 block of West 11th Street while he was throwing things at passing vehicles and talking to himself.
2:48 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a young man was in the drive through asking for money and he might be intoxicated.
5:02 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Saffron Drive said a neighbor’s child threw rocks at their car and caused some damage.
7:29 p.m.: Someone complained about loud “inappropriate” music coming from a home in the 1800 block of Crater Place.
8:57 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said a person just walked out of the store with a piece of luggage filled with handbags.
10:40 p.m.: An intoxicated man was refusing to leave a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
11:32 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near Wheat Lane.
Friday
1:48 a.m.: A caller said they were following someone who had picked a lock and broken into North Elementary School, 2875 Holly Drive.
4:56 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Laurelgrove Lane said he found two men under his vehicle but didn’t know if they stole the catalytic converter. The two men left in a small black SUV.
6:04 a.m.: A window on a Honda Odyssey was smashed on the 1600 block of Parker Avenue by someone on a bicycle. A neighbor said he chased the person away.
1:42 p.m.: A woman said her 15-year-old daughter said a man was trying to open a window in the backyard of their home in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.
2:18 p.m.: Someone lit an illegal firework in the 1400 block of Autumn Lane and then took off in a car.
5:31 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said a customer left with car parts they didn’t pay for.
7:35 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Forest Hills Drive said a man and woman used sleight of hand to steal her husband’s gold ring worth nearly $10,000.
7:39 p.m.: Someone in the 100 block of East Lowell Avenue said they were being scammed by someone asking for money through the What app.
8:29 p.m.: A man was exposing himself with his pants down below his knees on West 11th Street near West Ninth Street.
10:08 p.m.: A couple tried to roll a shopping cart full of liquor out of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street, but employees locked the doors on them.
11:24 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Partridge Lane and Alden Glen Drive.
June 15
2:39 a.m. A man was trespassing at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:09 a.m.: A 2005 Ford F250 diesel pickup truck was stolen from the 100 block of Beverly Place sometime during the night.
6:39 a.m.: Someone picked the lock and punched the ignition of a vehicle in t he 2000 block of Holly Drive. A few items were also reported taken from the vehicle.
11:43 a.m. An Amazon package was stolen from a home in the 7000 block of Seraphina Drive
2:57 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Heritage Place said they received a scam call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Marshall’s Office claiming someone from Mexico sent the caller a package of narcotics. The caller said the only information they gave was their address but said the person was phishing for more information.
5:12 p.m.: Police were called about a man carrying a knife on South Tracy Boulevard near West Valpico Road.
7:10 p.m.: Somone in the 2800 block of Naglee Road reported the Georgia license plate on their vehicle was taken and replaced with a California plate.
8:34 p.m.: An electric bicycle was stolen from the 2100 block of Standridge Road.
9:24 p.m.: Someone said a man pulled a woman into a house by her hair in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
10:02 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.