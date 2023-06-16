On Tuesday the Tracy Police Department reported that two local taquerias have been vandalized with someone breaking their windows, with incidents starting on April 19. Based on the surveillance footage recovered from local businesses, the same subject is seen using river rocks to break windows at each establishment.
The suspect appears to be a man wearing a face covering during each incident. Officers are conducting additional patrols in the area of businesses that have been targeted. The investigation into the identity of the subject is currently being handled by detectives from the General Investigations Unit and they are seeking assistance from the community to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about this case or information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brian Cockey at (209) 831-6602 or Brian.Cockey@TracyPD.com.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Tracy Crime Stoppers by calling (209) 831-4857 or by texting “TIPTPD” and your message to 274637.
Tracy police received 1,563 calls for service from June 8 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:15 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Williams Court said two kids threw eggs at the caller’s vehicle.
7:06 a.m.: A caller said a man was in Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive, sitting at a bench and had a tray with a mirror and cocaine and a large bag of marijuana.
10:53 a.m.: A homeless woman stole two walkie-talkies from a store in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
1:14 p.m.: A glass door was shattered in the 700 block of Lourence Court.
1:26 p.m.: Someone from an auto dealership in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said a person from a business falsified a $30,000 check to buy a car and they couldn’t get a hold of them since.
8:07 a.m.: A man and a woman broke into a standing jewelry case at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and stole $1,200 worth of items and left in a gray Lincoln Continental.
9:32 p.m.: A caller said three cars, including a tan Chevrolet Silverado and white Toyota Corolla were driving recklessly on South Central Avenue and the driver of the Silverado flipped a U-turn and started chasing the Toyota.
Tuesday
1:53 a.m.: A resident on the 1500 Doe Trail Lane heard noises on the side of their house, which sounded like someone was trying to get in. The garage light went on and then off and the person wanted police to check the area.
5:36 a.m.: A man was standing naked in the middle of West Kavanagh Avenue.
6:22 a.m.: A driver was driving recklessly on the 100 block of International Parkway, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and then pulled into a warehouse parking lot.
8:16 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Bernard Phelan Avenue said a man had been walking around for about an hour making hand gestures like he had a handgun.
11:14 a.m.: Someone stole about $4,000 worth of items from a garage in the 3600 block of West Grant Line Road and may have gained access with a lost garage door opener.
12:37 p.m.: A homeless camp was being set up near Tracy Boulevard and West Larch Road.
12:49 p.m.: A landlord in the 2300 block of North Corral Hollow Road was calling on behalf of two tenants who reported that the word “killer” had been spray painted on two windows.
1:57 p.m.: A duffle bag with clothes was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of East Highland Avenue.
4:49 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street thought an employee stole $4,000 but the employee denied taking the money.
5:51 p.m.: A caller said a home in the 1300 block of Renown Drive was supposed to be vacant but it appeared that the garage door was forced opened and then partially closed.
6:25 p.m.: Someone with a gun was seen in the 1700 block of Blandford Lane.
8:43 p.m.: A person at a business in the 100 block of International Parkway said a former employee stole laptops from the business and had messaged the caller saying he stole the laptops.
11:25 p.m.: An attendant at a business in the 2300 block of East Street was having an ongoing issue with a man who had been stealing from the business and was told to leave.
Monday
12:07 a.m.: Someone called police about a loud argument in the 800 block of Palm Circle and a dispatcher could hear someone say “he’s being crazy, I need police now.”
8:03 a.m.: A caller said there was a gray Hyundai and a gray Honda with heavy damage, and it may have been an unreported hit and run.
11 a.m.: A couple from the 1200 block of Windham Court came to the police department to report someone was trying to fraudulently sell their home and they had a post card proving it.
11:33 a.m.: A woman was running around naked in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road and threw food at a volunteer, and was looking around a property. The caller said she would probably put up a fight if someone tried to talk to her.
12:59 p.m.: A manager at car shop in the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road said someone broke into a vehicle and the incident was recorded on video at a nearby gas station.
3:49 p.m.: A woman filled two bags with shoes from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and then ran away.
7 p.m.: A passenger was hanging out of a window of a white Mustang being driven on F Street.
8:25 p.m.: A woman said her green 1985 Chevrolet Caprice was stolen after she pulled over in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard when the car started to break down. She left it for a short time and it was gone when she returned.
9:22 p.m.: A loud party was reported going on in the 1400 block of Suellen Drive.
11:27 p.m.: A caller in the 4200 block of Treana Court heard gunshots about three houses down from their location.
Sunday
12:06 a.m.: Someone complained about a party in the 300 block of East Valpico Road with loud music and people screaming.
6:27 a.m.: Three more windows were found broken at a business in the 200 block of West 11th Street.
11:20 a.m.: A person with loss prevention at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road said they interviewed an employee who admitted to taking $64,800 worth of merchandise and listing it on Offer Up.
11:37 a.m.: A woman in the 700 block of East Street said a friend stole $8,000 in March. The woman said she let her friend use her ATM card every so often to get Starbucks and when her friend was getting Starbucks they would take $1,000 from her bank account.
Noon: A man stole a hubcap from a truck in the 100 block of East 20th Street.
2:39 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Norman Court arrived home and found someone running out their back door.
7:35 p.m.: A silver BMW was seen driving at a high rate of speed on North Corral Hollow Road.
7:48 p.m.: Five gunshots were heard on West Clover Road.
8:39 p.m.: A man who had been given a trespassing warning in the past at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, had returned and was in front of the store charging a phone and refusing to leave.
11:20 p.m.: A caller on West Kavanagh Avenue said they heard about 12 consecutive gun shots and said it didn’t sound like fireworks.
Saturday
12:09 a.m.: A woman said she left a party on South Nancy Emilia Court because someone pulled out a gun and fired it.
12:47 a.m.: A person at a business in the 600 block of North Central said they were trying to close their shop but an intoxicated person stumbled in and they were trying to get the person a ride but they were too intoxicated to tell where they lived.
6:34 a.m.: A woman in the 1400 block of Chester Drive said her ex-boyfriend hacked into her phone.
10:26 a.m.: Someone reported graffiti on an overpass at Interstate 205 and Mountain House Parkway. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:28 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue said a person he didn’t know was in his backyard.
1:05 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a man who was leaning on the ATM glass and asking for money at the Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th Street.
1:37 p.m.: A wallet was reported stolen from a locked vehicle in the 2300 block of Lotus Way and someone had already made a purchase on one of the cards in it.
3:40 p.m.: A caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the 1300 block of Hoboken Drive.
7:26 p.m.: Someone heard fireworks going off in the 1300 block of Peppertree Way.
10:36 p.m.: A noise complaint was made in the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
10:44 p.m.: A man was caught shoplifting items in a suitcase at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
Friday
12:02 a.m.: Some men were seen working under a van in the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue and stole a catalytic converter.
6:31 a.m.: A man was walking in the 1700 block of Blandford Lane and was punched in the face by a man who stole his airpods.
10:44 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Forest Hills said there were illegal fireworks being launched at all times of the day and night and thought they were coming from somewhere on Palm Circle and asked for extra police patrols.
11:25 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 4200 block of Glenhaven Drive.
12:54 p.m.: A security guard in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man was selling fruit in the parking lot and refused to leave when asked.
3:32 p.m.: A woman in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court said a juvenile was riding a motorcycle in the court and he almost hit her while she was pulling into the court.
4:48 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of Glenhaven Drive reported hearing about seven gunshots coming from down the street.
5:58 p.m.: A woman was seen drinking from a wine bottle and stumbling into traffic in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
9:22 p.m.: A man with a gun was reported in the 600 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
10:52 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 300 block of West Street.
June 8
12: 25 a.m.: Police were called to a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road after someone at the business said they had given multiple noise complaints and warnings to the five occupants in one of the rooms.
2:39 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue said someone was trying to get in through their front door.
6:23 a.m.: A bicycle worth more than $1,000 was stolen from in front of a home in the 200 block of Carlton Way and the caller said they had a video of a man stealing it.
8:54 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Pine Court said their mom and stepdad broke up and the stepdad emptied her bank account.
11:01 a.m. Someone from Interfaith Ministries said a naked person was running around businesses in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:23 a.m.: A woman who used to live at a home in the 100 block of West Fourth Street said the current residents were using her information to open different accounts.
12:38 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said an employee admitted to stealing somewhere between $5,000 and $15,000 worth of product.
2:52 p.m.: A caller reported a belligerent tenant refusing to leave an office in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road.
6:15 p.m.: A pregnant woman said she was assaulted by a woman in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway.
8:05 p.m.: A caller from Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway said a person who had been evicted from the apartment complex was staying in their clubhouse for at least one day.
8:23 a.m.: Someone called police about a man riding a small motorcycle with small wheels and racing back and forth through an intersection at Richard Drive and Lincoln Boulevard.
11:17 p.m.: A drunken driver was reported in a parking in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
11:47 p.m.: Police were called about four vehicles that were street racing every five minutes near South Hansen and West Schulte roads.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
