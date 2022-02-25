On Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. Tracy Police Department dispatchers received calls of a person possibly brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block of Naglee Road. Shortly after that call police received another call of shots fired in the same area. Police had nearby businesses including West Valley Mall put on lockdown as officers checked the area. During their investigation police determined the shots fired were likely fireworks somewhere in the area. Police continued to investigate the report of the person brandishing a weapon but have no report of a gun being fired.
Tracy police received 1,252 calls for service from Feb. 17 through Wednesday. Calls from Feb. 17 and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
7:24 a.m.: A resident in the 3500 block of Mary Jean Lane he woke up and found someone had broken into his Dodge Ram work truck and stole $20,000 worth of tools.
11:05 a.m.: A caller in the 3000 block of Savanna Drive said his ex-wife filed for two small business administration loans and also claimed income for the same business under the caller’s social security number and said the woman had been with the business for nearly three years.
11:07 a.m.: Someone in the 2800 block of Dorset Lane said an app on their phone had been hacked and they could tell the person who did it lived in New Jersey. The caller wanted to know what they could do to find out who hacked the phone.
11:48 a.m.: A man with a blanket was sleeping under a sink in one of the restrooms at Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue. The caller said the man had been there about a week and was blocking the entrance to the bathroom with his bike.
12:04 p.m.: An employee at Harbor Freight, 3021 N. Tracy Blvd. reported that a shoplifter took about $1,300 worth of items the day before. The caller had been contacted by Manteca police who had arrested a suspect and found some of their stolen items.
12:54 p.m.: A woman was picking up her daughter from her ex-husband in the 2700 block of Dorset Lane and said he was setting off mortars by her vehicle and had already chipped the paint on it.
4:06 p.m.: Someone used a stolen credit card to pay for $7,000 worth of cell phone repairs at CPR Cell Phone Repair, 3117 N. Tracy Boulevard. The charges went through and then were cancelled.
5:12 p.m.: A man was standing outside the front doors of the Dollar Tree, 2691 N. Tracy Blvd., harassing customers and screaming obscenities.
9:21 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Court said she was just pushed by a neighbor.
9:49 p.m.: Someone reported hearing vehicles spinning doughnuts near Gandy Dancer Drive and Mars Court and said it was an ongoing problem.
Monday
6 a.m.: An iPad was stolen from the Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive.
9:22 a.m.: A 1997 Honda Civic was stolen sometime during the night from the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive. The caller said the car had been stolen before and police had just found and returned the car to the owner.
10:10 a.m.: Someone was inside the Chevron gas station, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., bothering employees and stealing items.
10:20 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man who was trespassing inside a business in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
10:57 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said while he was out of town workers from the complex did an inspection on his apartment and left a master key in his front door lock for three weeks. The resident said he noticed a laptop was missing from his apartment when he got home.
1:15 p.m.: A caller said someone used his identity to purchase a phone at the AT&T Store, 2805 Naglee Road.
2:37 p.m.: A homeowner in the 2400 block of Golden Leaf Lane said someone egged their house the previous night and some of the eggs won’t come off, causing damage to the home
4:43 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a shoplifter steal clothing at Marshall’s, 2481 Naglee Road.
5:58 p.m.: A home that was involved in a fire on the 1200 block of Dolores Lane was burglarized. Someone entered the house through a doggie door and took several items. The caller said the suspect may have left a backpack behind.
10:14 p.m.: A homeless man was seen through a live surveillance camera inside the bathrooms of a business in the 4200 block of Commercial Drive. The caller didn’t know how the man got in and thought he may have an unauthorized key.
Sunday
12:59 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of F Street said a former friend was threatening to come over and fight.
2:08 a.m.: A dark colored vehicle crashed into a pole in the 1200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and the driver was trying to leave but couldn’t.
8:57 a.m.: A guest at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, said their red with black trim 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from the hotel parking lot sometime during the night.
12:26 p.m.: A person told police that Amazon delivered a package to the caller’s former address at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, and the current tenant stole the package.
3:22 p.m.: An electric scooter worth $600 was stolen from a front yard in the 100 block of East Seventh Street. The caller had a video of the theft occurring.
4:27 p.m.: Four people were riding motorcycles up and down the street at Ellerby Place.
5:43 p.m.: A caller from a home in the 2oo block of West Emerson Avenue said someone slashed the tires of their red Honda Accord.
7:20 p.m.: Police were told two kids were on the roof of Williams Middle School, 1600 Tennis Lane, and a third was standing by a dumpster on school property.
8:32 p.m.: A white BMW sedan was heading north on Tracy Boulevard with a possibly drunken driver. The car was swerving in the lane and stopping in front of people.
Saturday
6:22 a.m.: A man was standing in the middle of 11th Street between Lincoln and Tracy boulevards holding his arms out looking like he wanted to get hit by passing vehicles.
11:27 a.m.: A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of W. Emerson Avenue and the caller’s credit cards had already been used at the mall and a massage parlor.
11:34 a.m.: A caller from Altera Real Estate, 421 W. 11th St., said someone shot out the front windows to the business and left a casing and projectile behind.
1:22 p.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of Safford Avenue reported a strong order of marijuana in the area. The caller wanted police to come by and smell the area to see if there was a marijuana grow house nearby.
2:38 p.m.: Three dirt bike were reported riding on the 1400 block of Mansfield Street.
4:02 p.m.: Three kids stole an item from a porch in the 300 block of West Eaton Avenue and were being chased by the homeowner.
8:08 p.m.: Police were told the driver of an older white GMC truck in the 1500 block of Cuneo Court had been drinking and might be driving intoxicated, heading to a liquor store on Grant Line Road.
8:50 p.m.: A red Mustang and a black Mercedes were driving recklessly on West Schulte Road.
9:50 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from East 12th and El Portal streets.
Friday
1 a.m.: Police gave a warning to people in a car parked at Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane, for being in the park after hours.
4:48 p.m.: Police were called about a car on eastbound Interstate 205 that was braking erratically. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
7:22 a.m.: A black GMC Terrain SUV was stolen sometime during the night from the 2800 block of Gomes Court.
7:46 a.m.: A caller said they were in an argument with an employee of McDonald’s, 236 E. 11th Street, and the man banged on their car window and took pictures.
1:18 p.m.: A driver in a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck almost ran another driver off the road.
1:57 p.m.: The principal of Kelly School, 535 Mabel Josephine Drive, called police about parents who were handing fliers to children regarding masking. The principal told them to leave but was worried they would return for the afternoon student release.
2:41 p.m.: A shoplifter tried to steal a $648 Milwaukee power tool from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. The store was able to get the tool back.
5:25 p.m.: Three people were seen riding dirt bikes at the south end of the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive.
6:50 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a Lincoln Town Car parked at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
6:59 p.m.: A caller from Premier Chrysler Dodge, 3460 Naglee Road said a woman was trying to use a stolen check written for $70,000 to buy a new vehicle.
9:38 p.m.: A man was in the parking of Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, threatening to blow up the store after he was caught shoplifting. An employee wanted police to give the man a trespass warning and arrest him for the shoplifting.
11:21 p.m.: A 2001 tan Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from El Pescadero Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road.
11:22 p.m.: About five vehicles were doing doughnuts and speeding in the parking lot of a warehouse at North MacArthur Drive and Arbor Avenue.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
