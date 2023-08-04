On July 27 at 10:57 p.m. a resident in the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue said a group of teens came over and started to make trouble with a family member and one of them pulled out a handgun and started shooting the family. During the investigation police found out it was a BB gun and not a real firearm. A juvenile was arrested for shooting the BB gun and vandalism.
Tracy police received 1,538 calls for service from July 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:31 a.m.: Someone complained about a person in a black Nissan playing loud music and smoking marijuana in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court.
3:13 a.m.: A caller said a driver of a red Dodge Charger did a 3-minute burnout on Mt. Diablo Avenue.
6:51 a.m.: A work truck was broken into and more than $5,000 worth of tools were taken in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
8 a.m.: A school shed was broken into and screens taken out of back windows in the 1600 block of Chester Drive.
10:21 a.m.: Someone said a white vehicle was driving recklessly with no front bumper and the rear bumper hanging off on West Schulte Road. The caller said the front bumper with a license plate on it was off to the side of the road.
2:35 p.m.: A person at a business reported their keys, wallet and ID were stolen from a locker at a business in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
2:47 p.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of Valentino Court said a man threw a glass jar through a window of the home and there was an ongoing issue with man who threw the jar.
5:26 p.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of Campbell Lane said a check was forged and the check had the suspect’s identification and driver’s license on it.
6:34 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road wanted to talk to police about a theft of laptops that might be at a suspect’s home.
9:50 p.m.: A caller wanted to report the theft of a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria. The person had loaned the car to a friend in early July, but upon asking for the car’s return the friend no longer had the vehicle.
10:53 p.m.: A purse was stolen from a locked locker at a business in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
Tuesday
2:02 a.m.: Someone on the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard reported hearing three gunshots.
3:31 a.m.: A 2018 Chevrolet Camero was stolen from the 2300 block of Babcock Lane.
5:02 a.m.: Six people were seen breaking a side window to get into a business in the 3200 block of Auto Plaza Way.
12:16 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported a homeless woman in the lobby causing an argument and refusing to leave.
4:10 p.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Behaven Court said someone had used their debit card at two locations in the city and they had an idea who may have taken it.
4:33 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East Valpico Road said their vehicle was vandalized twice in the past weeks and it happened again during the night.
5:39 p.m.: Someone in the 2800 block of Valentino Court said a vehicle drove up to a neighbor’s house and someone got out and threw an empty cannabis container through a window and then got back in the vehicle and left.
7:38 p.m.: Police were called to the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive after someone reported their friend was jumped by a teen who gave him a compound fracture of his arm.
7:39 p.m.: A man was seen urinating in Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive.
8:34 p.m.: A technician found a skimming device on an ATM at Bank of America, 3120 W. Grant Line Road.
Monday
3:28 a.m.: A homeless man in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road said he was attacked and robbed.
8:09 a.m.: A city crew said while mowing grass in the 1900 block of Thelma Loop they struck something that exploded. No one was injured and police were checking to see if they could find what caused the explosion.
9:04 a.m.: A 20-foot Isuzu box truck was stolen from the 1300 block of Pescadero Avenue. A GPS was showing the vehicle in Bakersfield.
9:15 a.m.: A man said someone just slashed a tire on his vehicle in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
10:08 a.m.: A caller said they were watching a live video feed of a property in the 1900 block of West Valpico Road and a man was attempting to steal parts off a yellow Toyota truck.
12:47 p.m.: A woman was driving a silver Honda recklessly through a parking lot in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
2:22 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said a customer was inside trying to use someone else’s name and personal information to open a credit card account.
7:26 p.m.: A 1999 gold Toyota Camry was stolen from the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:15 p.m.: Police were called about a man armed with a knife in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:38 p.m.: A battery case was broken into outside a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road and about $2,000 worth of product was stolen.
11:57 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a homeless person panhandling customers at a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
Sunday
1:09 a.m.: Somebody complained about a loud party at a home in the 800 block of Iberis Way.
2:50 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Arbor Avenue said they heard about seven gunshots nearby but didn’t see anything.
10:22 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2500 block of Naglee road said they were burglarized sometime during the night and had video footage of the incident.
2:08 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of East Sixth street said a package was stolen off their porch and they had doorbell camera video of the theft.
5:57 p.m.: Someone in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said their car was keyed, the driver door was kicked in and vulgarity was written across it and thought it might be by her ex. The caller said she thought someone had followed her the night before too.
6:13 p.m.: A caller from a property in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said man was dumping trash from his Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot and wanted the man and his truck moved along.
7:35 p.m.: An intoxicated man was drinking from a brown paper bag and dancing with himself 500 block of Pescadero Avenue.
8:09 p.m.: A driver said their windshield was either shot or hit by a thrown object while they were on the freeway. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:56 p.m.: Police were told a sedan pulled up to a home in the 2400 block of Berryessa Court and a person got out and ran into the house and then a gunshot was heard. The caller was concerned that the resident of the home may have been injured.
Saturday
12:09 a.m.: A homeless man was seen throwing an 8-inch knife at a sign in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
1:43 a.m.: Someone complained about a driver playing loud music in their gray Honda in the 3200 block of Holly Drive.
4:11 a.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Atlanta Drive said he was chasing after someone who set off a car alarm while they were burglarizing a vehicle.
12:12 p.m.: A woman was seen waving a handgun at her spouse in the front yard of a home in the 1800 block of Oswego Court.
12:18 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said they were assaulted by another customer and wanted to press charges.
4:17 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 500 block of Burlington Drive was open with mail still inside of it.
4:55 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a residence in the 1800 block of Crater Place.
7:53 p.m.: A caller said it looked like a 14-year-old was driving a Mercedes Benz around a park in the 200 block of Adaire Lane
10:03 p.m.: Two kids were lighting off fireworks in the 200 block of Nabor Court.
10:43 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue said someone just stole a company truck with a trailer attached and drove through closed gates to leave.
Friday
12:26 a.m.: A security guard in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said there was a homeless man with a pit bull sleeping inside a blue pickup truck.
8:35 a.m.: Someone in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway said they had a video of a man and woman trying to spray a camera and then use a key to break into a community mailbox.
9:20 a.m.: A caller in the 3400 said two homeless men might have gone into the backyard of a vacant home and were likely sleeping there.
11:11 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1100 block of West 11th Street said a woman was refusing to leave after finishing her business there.
12:32 p.m.: Someone was driving a white minivan with flat tires and emergency lights on West Linne Road.
1:12 p.m.: A caller at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said two people stole a couple of shopping carts worth of items from the store and fled in a black Cadillac.
2:26 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street said an intoxicated homeless woman was in front of the business and was the same person that was creating a disturbance throwing things at customers and employees the day before.
3:43 p.m.: A man who had previously been given a trespassing warning at a property in the 2600 block of Byron Road had returned.
5:43 p.m.: A property manager in the 200 block of West Carlton Way said a family member of a tenant hit a worker with a pipe and threw a rock at him.
7:51 p.m.: Someone reported five people were in an argument with the manager of a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
9:10 p.m.: A man pushed a cart of items out the emergency door exit at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, and fled in a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche.
11:30 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Arezzo Way said several vehicles were spinning doughnuts in the neighborhood.
July 27
12:04 a.m.: Someone reported that a black Mercedes was driving into oncoming traffic on North Tracy Boulevard and the caller suspected the driver was intoxicated.
6:06 a.m.: A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup was stolen sometime during the night from the 900 block of East Grant Line Road.
8:14 a.m.: A blue 2016 Ford Sienna was stolen from the 1800 block of Oregano Way. The caller said a wallet was inside the truck when it was taken and a credit card had already been used.
9:02 a.m.: A white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen sometime during the night from the 2300 block of Gaines Lane.
10:15 a.m.: A U-Haul trailer was taken from a lot in the 2300 block of East Street sometime during the night.
10:18 a.m.: A caller in the 7100 block of Ocasa Place said a person that was hired to do house cleaning was writing checks to themselves totaling $1,300 after the caller wrote them a check as a tip.
12:17 p.m. A resident in the 500 block of Elysian Court said one of the home’s windows had been shot with a pellet gun leaving a small hole and the pellet in the window track.
1:20 p.m.: A 2022 Toyota Highlander was stolen from the 1200 block of Mamie Anderson Lane.
3:52 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said two people stole alcohol and a bike and were throwing alcohol at security guard trying to stop them.
5:07 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West Lowell Avenue said she believes a neighbor who was evicted had been vandalizing her vehicle.
9:39 p.m.: A person at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, said two homeless people were going through a trash can.
11:52 p.m.: A red vehicle was seen driving recklessly on North Central Avenue near East Sixth Street.
