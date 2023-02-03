Wednesday
6:02 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Brisltecone Drive said a community mailbox was broken into and their mail was stolen.
7:21 a.m.: Several catalytic converters were stolen from the 400 block of Gandy Dancer Drive.
9:15 a.m.: Someone reported hearing fireworks or gunfire on the 1400 block of Divine Lane.
3:22 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 3500 block of Eagle Rock Loop.
6:12 p.m.: A homeless person was harassing members of a softball team at a practice in the 900 block of Crossroads Drive.
11:02 p.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into in the 7100 block of Tassie Court and the caller had information about a possible suspect.
Tuesday
2:43 a.m.: A captain with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority wanted police to make an arson report for an abandoned vehicle that was burned on Brichetto Road.
4:50 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Portola Way said someone just stole their son’s car.
8:31 a.m.: Someone reported that a contractor at a private address of West Lowell Avenue had a tractor that crumbled the public sidewalk, and the caller was concerned the contractor wasn’t going to repair it.
11:27 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in 1400 block of Whittingham Drive.
12:50 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Tulare Court said they were scammed out of $498 on the internet.
3:04 p.m.: A driver in a black Honda Accord was doing doughnuts near a park in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive.
4:10 p.m.: A caller from DHL Express Service Point, 1000 E. Grant Line Road, said they intercepted a 5-pound package of marijuana and another package with an unknown amount inside and wanted police to pick them up.
5:40 p.m.: The side window of a vehicle was broken while it was parked in the 1300 block of Cochran Drive on Sunday.
8:07 p.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of Cherry Blossom Lane said her brother-in-law rammed her Chevrolet Cruz with her mother’s Honda Accord on purpose.
9:21 p.m.: A man said his Honda Accord was missing after he came out of a store in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
Monday
12:58 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Meritt Drive said her door was broken and an alarm was sounding when she arrived home.
8:15 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of Alfalfa Court.
8:33 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 900 block of Roy Frerichs Lane. The caller had a video and said it appeared the suspect had a key to the mailbox.
8:59 a.m.: A business in the 2700 block of Naglee Road had the door forced open and the cash register was taken.
11:21 a.m.: A piece of equipment was reported missing from inside a store in the 1100 block of Holly Drive.
2:19 p.m.: A person who appeared drunk was refusing to leave from behind a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
3:44 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
4:38 p.m.: A community mailbox was reportedly broken into in the 700 block of Glenpine Court.
6:56 p.m.: The fire department was called for a fire set by homeless people behind a building in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:57 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue caught someone trying to break into their truck. The caller said the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Suburban and fled the scene.
11:39 p.m.: A man in a red Dodge pickup was parked in lot in the 200 block of Eaton Avenue revving his engine for the last hour and smoking some kind of drugs. The caller said the man had previously passed out in the truck.
Sunday
12:28 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Plantation Drive.
2:25 a.m.: An intoxicated man was banging on a door of a home in the 1600 block of Chester Drive.
7:02 a.m.: Two men broke into a mailbox on Holly Drive then fled in a two-door car almost hitting the caller.
8:15 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Byron Road said someone had broken into most of the mailboxes along the road.
8:22 a.m.: Two mailboxes were broken into in the 1300 block of Jonathan Place and someone had a video of the incident.
1:23 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of La Monte Lane reported their son’s 2018 Honda Accord had been stolen sometime on Friday. Police told the caller the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol had the car towed after it burned in a fire in French Camp on Friday.
3:23 p.m.: Someone in the 1400 block of Pescadero Avenue said they had a video of people entering the property to take items from the yard through the day and evening.
6:13 p.m.: A garage door was kicked and left with a dent in the 1500 block of Bernard Phelan Avenue.
9:22 p.m. A resident ion the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive said someone threw a piece of concrete through an upstairs wind at the back of the home.
11:15 p.m.: Three vehicles were reportedly spinning doughnuts on Pavilion Parkway.
Saturday
12:59 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone pushed them down the stairs and then ran off.
3:15 a.m.: Someone in the 400 block of McDowell Way said they were being harassed by a man over the phone that was demanding money. The person said they had sent them $200 after they sent nudes through Instagram and snapchat and now the man was making threats.
6:29 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox in the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue and left mail lying on the ground.
1:32 p.m.: A driver was following someone in a blue Ford Fusion that was driving erratically on 11th Street since leaving the freeway and though they might be smoking drugs.
1:42 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1600 block of Riverview Avenue.
2:22 p.m.: A homeless woman set up camp blocking the backdoor of a business in the 2500 block of Naglee Road and she was refusing to leave.
2:30 p.m.: A caller said someone was riding a dirt bike in a field behind their home in the 1100 block of Renown Drive.
5:21 p.m.: A man stole a $160 speaker from a business in the 3100 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
6:39 p.m.: A black ford Mustang was whipping doughnuts in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
10:25 p.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said a man called her and said he was going to shoot her.
11:08 p.m.: Someone in the 1200 block of Dove Drive reported hearing five or six gunshots.
Friday
2:29 a.m.: A man was trespassing and refusing to leave a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:23 a.m.: Someone reported the theft of medications from a mailbox in the 299 block of East Grant Line Road and said they had a video of the suspect.
9:33 a.m.: A caller said a catalytic converter was stolen from their motorhome in the 1300 block of Monte Vista Way and neighbor also had a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle.
12:44 p.m.: An enclosed trailer was stolen from the 1700 block of Pescadero Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
2:19 p.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of Misty Meadows said someone impersonating a Department of Justice agent withdrew $100,000 from her bank account and she was afraid for her life because she gave the person all her personal information.
5:53 p.m.: Someone keyed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Camellia Drive.
9:28 p.m.: A caller said her wallet and phone were stolen by a man on West Grant Line Road.
11:50 p.m.: Police were called for loud music coming from somewhere on West Schulte Road.
Jan. 26
5:45 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 800 block of Manor Court.
7:37 a.m.: A business in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless person set up a camp in their parking lot and refused to leave when asked by an employee.
7:44 a.m.: A business in the 1100 block of East Arbor Avenue said a 53-foot trailer loaded with supplies was stolen during the night and a GPS tracking unit located the trailer on private property in Escalon.
12:05 Someone in the 2100 block of Biscay Court wanted to file a report about $18,000 that was stolen from the estate of their dead sister.
1:28 p.m.: A resident 100 block of Portola Way wanted to make a report about their mail being stolen from a mailbox.
5:42 p.m.: A gray Nissan sedan was seen driving recklessly, weaving all over the roadway on East Arbor Avenue.
8:35 p.m.: Gunshots were reported near the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
9:58 p.m.: A white Dodge Charger was reportedly spinning doughnuts on Beechnut Avenue.
11:04 p.m.: Police were told there was a “gang fight” in a parking lot in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.