On Saturday at 4:08 p.m. a man was upset with sideshow activity going on near Belconte and Reddington. The man said the sideshows happen between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. every Saturday. The caller said the sideshow was going to happen again and the noise bothered older people like him. The man said if police couldn’t resolve the issue he would talk to the FBI and he was sure there were gangsters associated with the sideshow.
Tracy police received 1,215 calls for service from Nov.11 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available by Press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:26 a.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West Central Avenue said she went outside and found two men inside her vehicle stealing items.
6:10 a.m.: A red Ford F250 pickup truck was stolen from the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
7:54 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Larch road said someone stole all the wheels from a 26-foot box truck. The caller was checking video footage to see if they had the theft recorded.
8:17 a.m.: A woman driving eastbound on 11th Street was driving all over the road and going in front of other cars to keep them from moving over.
8:46 a.m.: A 2005 White GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from the 500 block of Renaissance Drive.
9:39 a.m.: The owner of a trailer that had been missing for the past three weeks from the 5200 block of West 11th Street wanted to report the trailer as stolen. The caller was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
11:06 a.m.: Christmas decorations were stolen from the front yard of a home in the 4500 block of Margaret Adele Lane.
11:30 a.m.: Employees at Orangetheory Fitness, 1855 W. 11th Street said someone broke into the business and some of the lockers inside. The caller said they had video of the suspect.
6:16 p.m.: A black Dodge Charger was driving recklessly doing doughnuts in the 1500 block of Promenade Circle.
10:35 p.m.: Someone broke the window of a vehicle parked at In-Shape Health Clubs, 101 S. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said nothing was taken from the vehicle.
10:35 p.m.: A caller complained about a home in the 500 block of West Third street with loud music and people drinking.
Monday
2:41 a.m.: A caller said guest in a room in a motel in the 800 block of West Clover Road was being very aggressive, charging toward them and acting like he was going to attack while security was trying to hold him back. The caller said the man had been drinking and was refusing to leave after his reservation had been cancelled.
10:37 a.m.: Someone said they had ordered a gun online and it was being shipped by FedEx. The last scan of the gun was at the Tracy FedEx distribution center, 5656 Hood Way, on Nov. 4. The caller was talking to FedEx who said the gun was possibly lost or stolen. The caller wanted it reported stolen and wanted to talk to police officer about it.
2:13 p.m.: A 2015 Ford Fiesta was broken into on the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard and a work phone and other items were taken.
2:19 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of West Central Avenue said someone stole his 401K and deposited it in Lodi. The caller had the name of the suspect and a copy of the forged checked.
5:02 p.m.: Someone said a man was damaging the bathroom of a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said the man was taking off the toilet lid, breaking the handle and clogging the sink.
9:21 p.m.: The window of a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was broken and a backpack with a laptop were stolen.
10:45 p.m.: A caller said the entire community mailbox was stolen from the 300 block of Charlemagne Court.
11:26 p.m.: An electric bike was stolen from in front of a business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
Sunday
2:12 a.m.: Police were told about a gunshot victim on West Grant Line Road near westbound Interstate 205. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening wound and was uncooperative and refused to give any details or information about the shooting.
2:48 a.m.: A possible drunken driver was reported in a dark Dodge Challenger on West Schulte Road heading on to the Sycamore Parkway.
8:18 a.m.: A driver’s side window of a vehicle was shot out possibly with a BB gun in the 500 block of West Whittier Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox in the 500 block of Montclair Lane. The caller had video footage of an SUV that may have been involved in the theft.
2:10 p.m.: A man pushed a cart filled with $1,000 worth of merchandise out through the emergency exit from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road. The caller said the man got into a silver Infinity and wanted a police officer to come by for a report.
2:51 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Souza Way said someone impersonating his brother scammed him out of $600.
3:17 p.m.: Kids were breaking a fence next to an empty property in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane.
4:31 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of West Central Avenue said his car had been damaged by a hit and run driver.
4:32 p.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a Honda Civic in the 4100 block of Famoso Court.
7:02 p.m.: The driver of a silver four-door sedan was swerving in and out of traffic with no headlights on Starflower Drive.
Saturday
5:51 a.m.: A black Dodge Charger with loud exhaust was speeding through the area of Portico Court and Golden Leaf Lane.
10:10 a.m.: Police were told a man in a tan Chevrolet SUV was parked in front of a home in the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue and had been drinking all night and was passed out in the vehicle. Police checked and couldn’t find the vehicle.
12:08 p.m.: A green Honda Civic was reported stolen within the past hour from the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
12:36 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East 10th Street said someone came into their apartment and let their bird out and left a pair of men’s shoes in the backyard.
2:18 p.m.: A caller said their son’s ex-girlfriend just vandalized his vehicle in the 2900 block of Rugby Court and then left.
4:14 p.m.: Someone in the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive complained about neighbors who had been drinking all day and were arguing with each other and being loud. The caller said they were willing to make a citizen’s arrest if the neighbors were unwilling to “call it a night.”
9:38 p.m.: A vehicle was broken into at a business in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
10 p.m.: A loud party with fireworks was reported in the 100 block of Collin Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said someone tried to walk out with merchandise from the store. Walmart recovered about $265 worth of items but the man got away with about $378 in jewelry from the store.
Friday
8:30 a.m.: A homeless man was pulling his pants down exposing his underwear in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Mits Way. A neighbor said they saw the theft but couldn’t stop them.
10:12 a.m.: Someone drove through a fence with a U-Haul in the 400 block of Gandy Dancer Drive. The caller had a video of the incident but said it was too dark to read the license plate.
10:21 a.m.: A caller said someone broke through a window and tampered with a donation box, but nothing was taken in the 300 block of Corral Hollow Road.
10:32 a.m.: A package was stolen in the 350 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:39 a.m.: A caller said their backpack was stolen from a store in the 1900 block of West 11th Street two days ago and the caller had a witness and the store had video of the theft.
12:26 p.m.: A woman in the 1200 block of Tennis Lane said her son gave her social security number to a scam caller and she was concerned someone may try to use the information. She wanted to talk to an officer and have the incident documented.
1:37 p.m.: Someone stole the entire community mailbox from the 1800 block of Duncan Drive. The caller said they received a phone bill with a different name on it.
6:03 p.m.: A truck and two cars were chasing each other around the intersection of East and 11th streets, making U-turns and driving recklessly. The caller said they drove into an alley and couldn’t see them any longer.
6:22 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Second Street said someone broke the lock to his gate and went into the backyard and stole a Mercedes that a tenant parked there. Police told the caller to have the car owner report the stolen vehicle and the caller then just reported a broken lock.
10:53 p.m.: A silver Toyota Sienna was stolen from the 300 block of W. Grant Line Road.
Thursday
8:55 a.m.: Someone broke into five trailers at a business in the 6600 block of Hopkins Road and stole 12 televisions.
10:58 a.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Neary Lane said someone claiming to be from Carvana called and said they wanted to buy his car. When the person came to his home he signed over the car and they gave him a check. The caller said the check would not go through his bank and thought he was being scammed. The caller said he still had his car.
2:02 p.m.: A 1994 Saturn SL2 that didn’t run and had flat tires was stolen from the 100 block of West Carlton Way.
2:38 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard.
3:46 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of South Central Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of West 10th Street said her ex-boyfriend was in her backyard and he was not allowed to be there
5:59 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of McAlister Drive said a resident had their garage open and had been lighting off fireworks for the past two hours.
5:59 p.m.: Someone stole more than $7,000 worth of fragrances from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
10:28 p.m.: A woman in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road said her wallet was stolen and someone was making charges on it. The woman wasn’t sure where her wallet was stolen.
10:31 p.m.: A man driving near Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th Street, said a group riding bicycles boxed him in and wouldn’t let him leave. The man said he wanted to press charges.
11:53 p.m.: A motorcycle rider was seen doing wheelies up and down Ellis Town Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
