A woman on the 1100 block of Plymouth Drive called Tracy Police at 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 5 to report that a rabid cat had attacked her husband. She chased the cat away with a BB gun but it returned, and was sitting on an electrical box on a neighbor’s property as she called police.
Tracy police received 1,433 calls for service from Jan. 5 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:05 a.m.: On-site security at a business in the 2000 block of North MacArthur Drive caught two people trespassing on the property, and the people then left, possibly through a hole in the fence.
4:37a.m.: A man in the 1800 block of Rochester Street said someone burglarized three of his vehicles and wanted police to check the area.
5:35 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of East Seventh Street said her 2013 Hyundai Sonata was stolen two nights ago. She told police that she hesitated to call police at first because she couldn’t believe “that a whole entire car could be stolen.”
7:32 a.m.: A 2006 Chevrolet 1500 truck was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
12:23 p.m.: A person in the 2400 block of Iverstone Street said they had their mail stolen in October including a debit card and someone was now making purchases on the card.
1:17 p.m.: The registration was taken from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Sunset Way.
2:35 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road said they were scammed out of more than $1,000.
5:47 p.m.: A dealership in the 3100 block of Naglee Road said someone gave the business fraudulent information when they bought a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
7:59 p.m.: Occupants in a dark gray SUV were shooting a BB gun at passing cars on North Corral Hollow Road.
10:39 p.m.: A caller on North Tracy Boulevard near West Grant Line Road reported hearing four gunshots in the area.
Tuesday
6:03 a.m.: A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck was broken into in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:02 a.m.: Police were called about a woman writing on the school sign at Monte Vista Middle School, 751 W. Lowell Ave.
8:48 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1200 of Heatherfield Way.
12:30 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Marshall Court said he arrived home to find his garage door open and his minivan missing.
1:06 p.m.: A man and woman were in a red Nissan Rogue doing some type of drugs in the vehicle.
2:20 p.m.: A man said his vehicle was stolen in November 2021 and he never made a report about it, but he just saw the vehicle at 11th Street and Chrisman Road.
3:51 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Hintz Avenue said someone pointed a .22 handgun at her.
5:07 p.m.: A woman was seen stealing mail from a mailbox in the 2400 block of West Byron Road.
6:05 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a white Cadillac SUV on North Corral Hollow Road swerved hard a couple of times to get back into his lane and almost hit another vehicle and he might he intoxicated.
9:41 p.m.: Three gunshots were heard coming from a backyard in the 1700 block of Harvest Landing Lane.
Monday
2:12 a.m.: A man with a bike wearing a camouflage jacket was trespassing in the 300 block of Arbor Avenue and refusing to leave.
11:24 a.m.: A construction site in the 3500 block of North MacArthur Drive was broken into over the weekend. Two locks were cut, one was torched and electrical panels and cables stolen from the site.
12:59 p.m.: Someone in the 600 block of Alexandria Drive said funds were stolen from his Electronic Benefit Transfer account.
1:38 p.m.: A homeless man was causing a disturbance and stole items from a store in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:57 p.m.: A caller said their ex-girlfriend was driving drunk in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:48 p.m.: A man who had been given a trespass warning from a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road had returned and was trying to steal lighters. The man was asked to leave and threatened to punch the caller in her face.
6:29 p.m.: The owner of a store in the 800 block of West 11th Street was hit in the chest by a woman when she was confronted about stealing from the business.
8:02 p.m.: Someone threw merchandise at an employee of a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:36 p.m.: Two gunshots were reported coming from the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: A caller in the 1200 of King Loop said they heard one gun shot and saw one person run behind a garbage can and another person run toward another street.
12:43 a.m.: A business in the 2700 block of Naglee said a customer was intoxicated and laying on the ground outside.
9:02 a.m.: Someone reported a road rage incident on Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
9:17 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1600 block of Stags Leap Lane.
11:48 a.m.: Two Dodge Chargers, one gray and one red, were racing each other in the 2400 block of Lowell Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: A young man was riding a dirt bike on a grassy area in the 200 block of Glenhaven Drive.
1:52 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Sixth Street said they were watching a surveillance video of someone at their business stealing parts off a buggy.
2:33 p.m.: Someone in the 500 block of West Clover Road said they came out of work and found their car had been keyed on the hood and side.
5:43 p.m.: A driver was heading in the wrong direction on Chrisman Road and nearly hit 20 other vehicles. Another driver was able to get the driver to pull over and was waiting for police.
6:18 p.m.: A community mailbox was pried open in the 2800 block of Highgate Lane and some of the mail had been taken.
9:32 p.m.: Two women and one man stole two carts full of items from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and left through a pharmacy door. The store was able to recover one cart full of items and the three took the other cart of household goods to a truck in the parking lot.
Saturday
2:27 a.m.: A person on the 400 block of West Central Avenue said someone with a white Chevrolet Malibu who had previously broken into community mailboxes had come back.
5:24 a.m.: A caller in the 3100 block of Ellis Town Drive said their ex-boyfriend was trying to force his way in the caller’s house.
7:32 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Eaton Avenue said someone shot the windows out of their truck with a BB gun. The caller thought it was a neighbor upset about the parking situation.
8:15 a.m.: A gray Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue.
11:19 a.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a 2006 Ford Mustang in the 2400 block of West Lowell Avenue.
11:39 a.m.: A gray Dodge Charger was racing around the neighborhood at Belconte and Reddington drives
12:50 p.m.: A resident in the 6700 block of Verbena Street wanted to report the theft of mail after she did not receive mail she was expecting and was told the community mailbox was broken into.
1:38 p.m.: A 2013 white Acura TL was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Woodcrest Court.
3:33 p.m.: A woman in her late 50s was taking off all her clothes on the sidewalk of West Grant Line Road.
7:40 p.m.: A worker at a business on the 800 block of West Schulte Road followed someone that had been stealing food every week. When they reached his home the person’s mother came out and said he had “something” going on and to leave him alone.
7:43 p.m.: A caller reported hearing gunshots near Sycamore Parkway
11:20 p.m.: A business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man in his late 30s was running around the business naked and had destroyed a sink in the bathroom.
Friday
12:20 a.m.: A man stole food for the second time that night from a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:50 a.m.: A business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man stole towels from the front desk and when the caller got the towels back the man locked himself in a bathroom.
6:29 a.m.: A caller said a man wearing a denim jacket pulled a gun on a woman in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
9:18 a.m.: Someone in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said their identity was being used by someone in Simi Valley.
10:06 a.m.: A business in the 2700 block of Naglee Road said someone forced their way into a business and stole a safe.
11:47 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Alba Way reported fraudulent activity on their credit card and some information on the suspect.
12:25 p.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of Ben Ingram Lane reported they had given scammers about $40,000 over four months.
1:23 p.m.: An aluminum ramp was stolen from a storage trailer in the 300 block of East Larch Road.
3:25 p.m.: A white Dodge Ram with a torn bed cover was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Cornucopia Place. The caller gave police a possible suspect and said he might be under the influence of heroin.
9:24 p.m.: Someone in the 1900 block of Briarwood Court reported hearing several gunshots and someone else said they saw flashes.
10:56 p.m.: Vehicles were heard screeching around the neighborhood in the 1800 block of Paradise Valley Court.
Jan. 5
8:09 a.m.: Someone on Kennedy Place said several neighbors reported hearing four gunshots followed by police sirens and someone yelling “get your hands up.”
8:18 a.m.: A homeless man was trespassing inside a building in the 500 block of West Eaton Avenue near an elevator.
8:56 a.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a Porsche in the 2800 block of Rhett Court.
9:01 a.m.: An intoxicated, “unsanitary” man was bothering customers at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and was acting aggressive when asked to leave.
11:18 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Whirlaway Lane said they never received their license plates in the mail and thought it might be related to recent mail thefts.
12:57 p.m.: A man that had been given a trespass warning in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway had returned and was standing in the parking lot blocking parking spaces on purpose.
2:21 p.m.: Someone was stealing pallets from West Larch Road.
3:01 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Summer Lane said in the last three days someone had tried to open their door twice.
3:44 p.m.: Gang graffiti was reported on an electrical box on North Lammers Road.
6:30 p.m.: A man in a black hoodie was masturbating in a park in the 1100 block of Cambridge Place.
7:51 p.m.: A mailbox was tampered with in the 2800 block of Herford Lane.
8:18 p.m.: Someone reported hearing the sound of a vehicle doing doughnuts in the intersection of Summit and Ellis Town drives.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
